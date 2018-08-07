Lincoln County high school football previews

3 Bold Predictions
▪ East Lincoln WR Sidney Dollar will have a big season: His brother, Cameron, once caught seven touchdown passes in a half and ended up doing a live interview on ESPN. Sidney missed most of his junior season with an injury, but he has received Division I basketball offers. We suspect he’ll have more in football by November.
▪ North Lincoln RB Clayton Cribb will come out from ‘under the radar’: Cribb’s size (6-0, 215) and skill led to a big junior season. Expect him to be among the area’s breakout stars this fall.
▪ West Lincoln will have best 1-2 punch in the county: West running backs Brendon Ikard and Nakathon Phansook combined to rush for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Expect even more this year.
Key Players
Clayton Cribb, North Lincoln, RB, 6-0, 215, Sr: Cribb rushed for 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln, WR, 6-5, 200, Sr.: See above.
Jud Reel, East Lincoln, LB, 5-9, 200, Sr.: Reel had 148 tackles last season and is one of seven starters back for what coach David Lubowicz believes will be a staunch defense.
Can’t-Miss Games
Lincolnton at Belmont South Point, Aug. 24: Good early season test for a rebuilding Lincolnton team, taking on a bona fide state title contender on the road.
East Lincoln at Lincolnton, Sept. 28: Every county has its “It” rivalry, and this is the one in Lincoln. Overflow crowds, anticipation and usually great games.
Maiden at East Lincoln, Oct. 19: It’s Senior Night at East Lincoln and the two preseason favorites in the South Fork conference will meet. Will this game determine the league title?
Lincoln County Team Capsules
EAST LINCOLN
Coach: David Lubowicz (2nd year as East Lincoln head coach).
2017 record: 6-6 (5-2 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning starters: 13 (6 offense; 7 defense).
Returning letterman: 17
Key Returning Starters: Sidney Dollar, Sr., WR/DB (6-5, 200); Tavin Johnson, Sr., WR (6-0, 185); Lucas McConnell, So., RB/DB (5-8, 160); Jud Reel, Sr., LB (5-9, 200); Chazz Williams, Sr., DT/DE (5-10, 245);
Key Newcomers: Cole Barber, Jr., RB/OLB (5-10, 175); Justin Barnett, Jr., QB (6-1, 160); Trent Smith, So., OL/DL (6-2, 260).
Outlook: East Lincoln went 41-4 from 2014 to 2016, but slipped to 6-6 last season in former defensive coordinator David Lubowicz’ first year as head coach. This year, the Mustangs return 13 starters, including do-it-al, senior wide receiver Sidney Dollar, who missed most of his junior year with an injury. With Dollar leading the offense and linebacker Jud Reel (148 tackles last year) leading an experienced defense, expect East Lincoln to challenge for the South Fork 2A conference title.
-Jay Edwards
LINCOLNTON
Coach: Ledford Gibson (4th year as Lincolnton head coach; 31-12 at Lincolnton).
2017 record: 6-7 (4-3 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning starters: 7 (3 offense; 4 defense).
Returning letterman: 12
Key returning starters: Brandon Blackwell, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 225); Malcolm Derr, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 170); Dajzay Powell, Sr., SS/WR (5-9, 170); Caden Wyatt, Sr., LB/RB (5-9, 180); Zach Lucas, Sr., LB/WR (5-10, 170); Ian Beal, Jr., DL/OL (5-11, 235); Zack Smith, Sr., LB (5-9, 210).
Key returnees: Jamal Littlejohn, Sr., RB/LB (6-2, 220); James Woods, Sr., QB/DB/LB (6-0, 180); Alex Russell, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 230); Matthew Byrd, Jr., WR/DB (5-9, 165); Zed Register, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 200); Ethan Register, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 175).
Outlook: After going 36-7 the previous three seasons, Lincolnton dropped to 6-7 in 2017. With only seven starters back, the Wolves will be young, but coach Ledford Gibson is a proven winner and has some pieces in seniors Jamal Littlejohn, Caden Wyatt and James Woods.
-Jay Edwards
NORTH LINCOLN
Coach: Nick Bazzle (1st year as North Lincoln head coach; 129-85 overall).
2017 record: 2-9 (1-6 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 conference: South Fork 2A conference/2A.
Returning starters: 6
Returning letterman: 13
Key returning starters: Clayton Cribb, Sr., RB (6-0, 215); Jake Soorus, Jr., RB (5-10, 185); Sam Brady, Jr., WR (6-3, 185); Wyatt Painter, Jr., OL/DL (6-4, 265); Joe Elberti, Jr., OL/DL (5-11, 220); Blaine Chaney, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 235).
Key newcomers: Landon Beard, So., QB (5-8, 160); Craig Rathbone, Sr., QB/DB (6-0, 160); Daniel Carter, So., RB (6-2, 180).
Outlook: Former Alexander Central and Newton Conover coach Nick Bazzle returns to his hometown, bringing a long tradition of winning to a North Lincoln program that hasn’t had much success. It has not had a winning season in 10 years. Bazzle returns just six starters, among them senior running back, Clayton Cribb (1,120 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns).
-Jay Edwards
WEST LINCOLN
Coach: Tom Sain (9th year as West Lincoln head coach; 41-53 at West Lincoln).
2017 record: 4-8 (2-5 in the South Fork 2A conference).
2018 conference: South Fork 2A conference.
Returning starters: 19
Returning letterman: 26
Key returning starters: Seth Willis, Sr., QB/DB (6-3, 190); Nakathon Phansook, Sr., RB/LB (5-9, 175); Brendan Ikard, Sr., RB/DB (5-11, 175); Brock Steele, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 280).
Key returnees: Canon Bridges, Jr., RB/LB (5-10, 160); Drew Saine, Sr., OL/LB (5-8, 195); Jack Willis, Sr., OL/LB (5-9, 170); Xander Pendergrass, Jr., RB/DB (5-9, 155); Dylan Beam, Jr., RB/LB (5-10, 165); Harley Scronce, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 235); Nathan Beam, Jr., TE/DL (6-0, 215).
Outlook: West Lincoln has had two winning seasons in the last decade (2010, 2013), but with 19 starters back in the lineup the Rebels will have a chance get on the right side of .500. West Lincoln will be led by running backs Brendon Ikard (1,366 yards, 14 touchdowns rushing last year) and Nakathon Phansook (1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns rushing last year) in their ball-control offense.
-Jay Edwards
Comments