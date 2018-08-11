Mecklenburg County public school prep football previews

3 Bold Predictions

▪ Ardrey Kell will make a jump: Knights coach Kyle Brey — whose father, Mike, is men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame — returns 12 starters and 25 lettermen from a team that started 0-5 but finished 3-9. Knights are experienced and talented in 2018.

▪ Don’t expect another season of eight wins at Butler: Butler won eight games last season, the first time in 14 years the Bulldogs didn’t hit double-digit wins. With 14 starters back, including 1,300-yard QB Christian Peters, N.C. State recruit Keyone Lesane at receiver and experience on the offensive and defensive lines, expect Butler to get back to being the team that’s won three state titles since 2009.

▪ Hough will continue its ascent among the state’s elite: Perhaps no county team has this much talent. Among them: QB Kennique Bonner-Steward (Temple); WRs Nolan Groulx (Wake Forest), Austin Robinson (Maryland); defensive backs Tyus Fields (Tennessee), Jalen Frazier (N.C. State); defensive lineman Gio Paez (Wisconsin) and kicker Cam Lewis (Minnesota).

Key Players

Elijah Bowick, Myers Park, WR, 6-1, 215, Sr: Virginia Tech recruit had 1,006 yards receiving last season and is one of 12 starters and 30 lettermen returning for what could be the best Mustangs’ team ever.

Quavaris Crouch, Harding, RB/LB, 6-0, 230, Sr.: May be the best high school football player in America. Crouch ran for 3,283 yards and 33 touchdowns, but may play more on defense this year.

Zack Repak, Independence, DB, 5-8, 170, Sr.: Defensive back had 48 tackles and six interceptions. One of the most “under the radar” players in Mecklenburg County.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, Myers Park, S, 6-0, 205, Jr: Top 200 national recruit in the junior class, Sinclair is ranked top 10 nationally at his position by 247 Sports.

Jaylon Sharpe, Rocky River, 6-4, 225, Sr: Southwestern 4A Defensive Player of the Year had 115 tackles and four sacks as a junior.

Can’t-Miss Games

Butler Bulldogs head coach Brian Hales signals instructions to his team during first-quarter action against visiting Myers Park last season. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Mallard Creek vs. Irmo Dutch Fork (S.C.) at Memorial Stadium, Aug. 18: Could be the best matchup nationally in Week 1, two dominant programs and state championship favorites hook up. And how about the coaching matchup between Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts and Mallard Creek’s Mike Palmieri? That’s high school football royalty.

Butler vs. Scotland County at Memorial Stadium, Aug. 18: This is anything but a warmup act. These two kick off at 5 p.m. next week and both are among state title favorites: Butler in 4AA and Scotland in 4A.

Harding at West Mecklenburg, Sept. 21: Both teams are favorites in the So-Meck conference, but it’s a chance for fans to see two of the nation’s best players: Harding running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch and West Mecklenburg receiver Khafre Brown.

Others of note: Richmond Senior at Butler, Sept. 7; Harding at Mallard Creek, Sept. 14; Vance at Mallard Creek, Sept. 21; Myers Park at Butler, Oct. 5; Mallard Creek at Hough, Oct. 26; Hough at Vance, Nov. 2

Mecklenburg County public school team capsules

ARDREY KELL

Coach: Kyle Brey (2nd year).

2017 record: 3-9 (3-3 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 conference/4A.

Returning starters: 12

Returning lettermen: 25

Key returning starters: Cedric Gray, Jr., ILB/WR (6-2, 200); Gabe Jeudy, Sr., CB (6-2, 180); Michael Hetzel, Jr., WR (5-9, 175); Luca Dellosa, Sr., OT (6-4, 260); Kyle Coleman, Sr., DB/WR (5-8, 160); Adam Szabo, Jr., OL (5-10, 235);

Key newcomers: Matthew Bennett, Jr., QB (5-11, 185); Steven Bauer, So., OLB (5-10, 180); Kaci Seegars, So., RB (6-1, 205).

Outlook: With 12 starters back, including experienced playmakers in Cedric Gray and Gabe Jeudy, the Knights (who won three of their final five games last year) have the talent to get back above .500, be a factor in the SoMeck7 conference race and get back into the postseason.

—Jay Edwards

BERRY





Coach: Andrew Howard (9th year overall as Berry head coach).

2017 record: 1-10 (0-6 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 conference.

Returning starters: 8

Returning lettermen: 25

Key returning starters: David Hernandez, Sr., QB (6-1, 175); Myles Macdonald, Sr., WR (6-2, 165); Jaylen Chappelle, Sr., WR (5-9, 165); Cardia Carroll, Sr., LB (6-0, 185); David King, Sr., OL (6-0, 200); Quincy Evans, Jr., OL (6-2, 260); Justin Peterkin, Sr., DE (6-2, 190); Dashaun Connor, Sr., DB (5-11, 165).

Key newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: Coach Andrew Howard returns to Berry for his second stint as the Cardinals’ head coach. He is the most successful coach in the program’s history. Only eight starters return for a team that is 2-20 in the past two years.

—Jay Edwards

BUTLER





Coach: Brian Hales (8th year, 75-16).

2017 record: 8-3 (6-1 in the Southwestern 4A conference).

2018 conference: Southwestern 4A conference.

Returning starters: 14

Returning lettermen: 23

Key returning starters: Keyon Lesane, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 185); Christian Peters, Sr., QB (6-2, 175); Brandon Masone, Sr., LB (6-1, 200); Jamal Worthy, Jr., RB (6-2, 210); Anthony Carter, Jr., OL (6-2, 275); Tre Richburg, Jr., OL/DL (6-2, 260); Quasean Holmes, Jr., RB/LB (5-10, 190).

Key newcomers: Josh Barnette, Jr., WR (6-3, 180); Tyran Jones, Sr., DB (5-11, 180).

Outlook: Last year was the first time Butler hasn’t won 10-plus games since 2004. Fourteen starters return, including senior quarterback Christian Peters (1,321 yards passing last year), wideout Keyone Lesane (N.C. State commit, 736 yard, 11 TDs) and junior running back Jamal Worthy (797 yards rushing, 10 TDs). Butler returns an experienced offense line and a strong defense, led by linebacker Brandon Masone (115 tackles)

-Jay Edwards

CHRIST THE KING

Coach: Joshua Sims-Crowell (firstst year).

2017 record: 2-8 (0-5 in the NCISAA PAC 6 conference).

2018 conference: NCHSAA 1A

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 13

Key returning starters: Brandon Jones, So., LB (5-10, 185); Max Grigolon, Jr., LB (6-0, 200); Cole Yurachek, Sr., TE/WR (6-1, 185); Alex Lackey, So., DL (5-11, 190); Diego Cardenas, Jr., LB (5-11, 175).

Key returnees: Emmanuel Arias, Sr., DB (6-1, 165); Tommy McNamee, Jr., QB (5-10, 165).

Key newcomers: Ryan Zimmerman, Fr., RB (5-6, 155).

Outlook: The Crusaders improved from 0-11 in year one to 2-8 last year. But first-year head coach Joshua Sims-Crowell has a young team with seven starters returning, including one senior. The Crusaders need to jump-start an offense that averaged 8.4 points per game.

—Jay Edwards

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON





Coach: T.J. Albert (seventh year).

2017 record: 6-7 (4-3 in the South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A)).

2018 conference: South Piedmont 1A conference/1A.

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 23

Key returning starters: Austin Fekete, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 170); Baker Westmoreland, Sr., LB (6-0, 195); Ryan Renshaw, Sr., WR/DB (6-2, 170); Cameron McDonnell, Sr., DB; David Priestly, Jr., WR/DE (6-3, 190).

Key newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: The Spartans have been up and down in the past three seasons, going 12-3 in 2015, 1-10 in 2016 and 6-7 in 2017. This year, two-way senior playmakers like Austin Fekete, Ryan Renshaw are among seven starters back.

—Jay Edwards

EAST MECKLENBURG





Coach: Robert Forshee (first year).

2017 record: 5-7 (3-4 in the Southwestern 4A).

2018 conference: Southwestern 4A.

Returning starters: 6

Returning lettermen: 15

Key returning starters: Da’Quan Cooper, Sr., LB (5-10, 175); Daniel Carter, Sr., OL (6-2, 270); Blake Parker, Sr., LB (6-0, 190); Curtis Jones, Sr., RB (5-9, 160); Tyler Jackson, Sr., DE (6-2, 175); Anthony Adams, Jr., K/P (5-9, 165).

Key newcomers: Damonta Sowell, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 170); Marques Fleming, Jr., WR/DB (6-0, 175).

Outlook: East Mecklenburg finished 6-6 in 2015 and 5-7 each of the past two seasons. New head coach Robert Forshee inherits six returning starters, including running back Curtis Jones (615 yards rushing last year), offensive lineman Daniel Carter and linebacker Da’Quan Cooper (71 tackles last year).

—Jay Edwards

GARINGER





Coach: Jeff Caldwell (2nd year at Garinger).

2017 Record: 1-10 (0-7 in the Southwestern 4A conference).

2018 Conference: Southwestern 4A.

Returning starters: 11

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Malcolm Bailey, Sr., WR (5-11, 180); Chris Bailey, Jr., TE/LB (6-2, 210); Elijah Richardson, Sr., LB/OL (6-0, 225); Teddy Saukollie, Sr., P/CB (5-10, 175).

Key newcomers: Zay Staton, So., ATH/WR/DB (5-10, 170).

Outlook: After 55 straight losses dating back to the 2011 season, Caldwell led Garinger to a 42-0 win over Central Academy in Week Four last year. This season, with 11 starters back and a strong ninth-grade class, Caldwell says his team is focused on playing at a higher level each week.

—Jay Edwards

HARDING





Coach: Robert Cross (first year).

2017 record: 14-1 (6-0 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 conference/4A state champions.

Returning starters: 10

Returning lettermen: 21

Key returning starters: Quavaris Crouch, Sr., RB (6-0, 225); Dekeris Thompson, Jr., RB (5-10, 175); Naquan Everette, Jr., DB/WR (5-7, 165); Tristen Johnson, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 250); Maliek Faust, Jr., DB/RB (5-11, 185); Barutti Mazangu, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 315); Chris Powe, Sr., LB (5-10, 238); Jamie Bright, Sr., LB (5-11 210); Tylon Dunlamp, Sr., DE/LB (6-0, 220).

Key newcomers: Jay Houston, Jr., DB (6-1, 195); Makel Fenner, Jr., WR (5-9, 168); Daniel Hunt, Jr., WR (6-5, 175).

Outlook: 2017 was a dream season for Harding as the Rams went 14-1 on their way to the first state championship since 1953. Harding returns the nation’s No. 5 recruit (Rivals.com class of 2019) in running back/linebacker Quavaris Crouch (3,283 yards rushing, 33 touchdowns last season/N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year). At least seven other Division I recruits return for new coach Robert Cross, a former Johnson C. Smith assistant.

—Jay Edwards

HOPEWELL





Coach: Jamelle Byrd (first year).

2017 record: 0-11 (0-7 in the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A conference.

Returning starters: 9 (5 offense; 4 defense).

Returning lettermen: 12

Key returning starters: Jalen Jones, Sr., WR/DB (5-11, 180); Ernest Davis, Sr., RB (5-8, 195); Ricardo Stitt, Sr., WR (5-11, 170); Vy’Shonn Lawrence, Jr., DT (6-1, 300); Anthony McCall, Jr., LB (5-10, 185); Kasson Mitchell, Sr., QB (5-9, 175); Trevant Richardson, So., DB (5-9, 170); Jabari Brown, So., DB (5-10, 175).

Key newcomers: Julian Gray, So., WR (5-10, 160).

Outlook: Hopewell is 4-40 in the past four years, but former West Mecklenburg defensive coordinator Jamelle Byrd believes he has strong sophomore and junior classes to rebuild and end a 21-game losing streak.

—Jay Edwards

HOUGH





Coach: Matthew Jenkins (second year a Hough; 43-29 overall).

2017 record: 11-4 (6-1 in the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A conference/4AA.

Returning starters: 16

Returning lettermen: 35

Key returning starters: Tyus Fields, Sr., DB (5-10, 185); Jalen Frazier, Sr., DB (5-10, 180); Bryson Whitehead, Sr., DB (5-11, 185); Will Fording, Sr., DB (5-10, 175); Gio Paez, Sr., DT (6-3, 285); Kevon Hilliard, Sr., LB (6-2, 230); Mario Love, So., DB (5-10, 165); Jacob Jones, Sr., NT (5-10, 275); Dylan Beal, Sr., OL (6-1, 265); Nolan Groulx, Sr., WR (5-11, 190); Austin Robinson, Sr., WR (6-2, 175); Kennique Bonner-Steward, Sr., QB (6-3, 210); Luke Osteen, So., WR (5-11, 165); Cam Lewis, Sr., K (6-0, 185).

Key newcomers: Storm Malone, Jr., LB (5-10, 210); Evan Pryor, So., RB (5-10, 175); Curtis Neal, Fr., NT (6-1, 300); Timmy Artis, Jr., So., OG (6-3, 295).

Outlook: Hough has averaged 10 wins per season over the past five years, including an 11-4 mark and a 4AA state semifinal run last year. This season, 16 starters and 35 lettermen return, including seven talented transfers. Hough averaged 34 points per game last season and should be better. On defense, seven players return with Division I offers or interest.

—Jay Edwards

INDEPENDENCE





Coach: Mike Natioli (second year as Independence; 19-48 overall).

2017 record: 3-9 (1-6 in the Southwestern 4A conference).

2018 conference: Southwestern 4A conference.

Returning starters: 4 (1 offense; 3 defense).

Returning lettermen: 6

Key returning starters: T.J. James, Sr., DT (5-7, 295); Zack Repak, Sr., DB (5-8, 170); Caleb Legrand, Jr., DB (5-11, 160).

Key newcomers: Davyne Simpson, Jr., QB (6-4, 205); AmarRay Green, Sr., RB (5-8, 170); Max Moise, Jr., OL (6-0, 245).

Outlook: Independence is 5-18, missing the playoffs in each of the past two years. Only four starters return, including junior quarterback Davyne Simpson and senior defensive Zack Repak (48 tackles, six interceptions last year).

—Jay Edwards

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER





Coach: Mark Steele (fifth year).

2017 record: 3-8 (0-7 in the South Fork 2A conference).

2018 conference: South Fork 2A conference.

Returning starters: 10

Returning lettermen: 17

Key returning starters: Davis Wilder, Sr., WR/DB (6-0, 175); Owen Thomas, Sr., LB/RB (5-10, 180); Ryan Muldowney, Sr., DB (5-9, 165); Jake Crapster, Sr., OL (5-9, 185); Nick Patterson, Sr., OL (6-2, 220); Max Blitstein, Sr., K (6-0, 170); Jaden Goodman, Jr,, DB (5-9, 155).

Key returnees: Chris Vance, Jr., LB (5-11, 190); Jeff Womack, Jr., QB (5-11, 170); Shirish Yasa, Jr., DE (6-0, 185).

Outlook: Lake Norman Charter has had five straight losing seasons, including a 3-8 mark last year, dropping the final seven games of the year. The Knights will need two-way standouts like seniors Owen Thomas and Davis Wilder to play big roles, as they try to climb out of the bottom of the league standings.

—Jay Edwards

MALLARD CREEK





Coach: Mike Palmieri (12th year)

2017 record: 14-1 (7-0 to win the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A conference.

Returning starters: 10 (6 offense; 4 defense).

Returning lettermen: 25

Key returnees/Starters: Trent Simpson, Sr., RB (6-2, 220); Parker Moorer, Sr., OL (6-5, 280); Katrel Shaw, Sr., OL (6-0, 295); Jadyn Washington, Sr., QB (6-1, 175); Jacob Roberts, Sr., LB/SS (6-1, 215); Noah Kyei, Sr., DT/DE (6-2, 285); Adonis Henderson, Sr., DB (6-1, 175); Caleb Bryant, Sr., DE/LB (6-3, 221); Demonte Furman, So., WR (5-7, 155);

Key newcomers: Casey Kelly, Sr., QB (6-3, 230) (St. Joseph’s (NY) transfer); Charles Mincy, Jr., RB (5-10, 188) (California transfer); Nick Treco, Sr., WR/RB (6-0, 185) (Concord First Assembly transfer); Shemar Baker, Sr., DB/WR (6-0, 195); Kendren Smith, Sr., DB (6-1, 180).

Outlook: Mallard Creek has averaged 14 wins per season over the last five years, with three state championships and a state runner-up finish (2017). Mallard Creek has 10 starters back, led by senior quarterback Jadyn Washington, junior running back Trent Simpson, senior offensive lineman Parker Moorer (Maryland commit) and Katrel Shaw. The Mavericks also added several out-of-state transfers to bolster the roster.

—Jay Edwards

MYERS PARK





Coach: Scott Chadwick (5th year at Myers Park, 147-79, 20 years).

2017 record: 12-2 (6-1 in the 4A (SW4A co-champions)).

2018 conference: Southwestern 4A conference.

Returning starters: 12

Returning lettermen: 30

Key returning starters: Elijah Bowick, Sr., WR (6-1, 215); Mushin Muhammad, Jr., WR (6-1, 185); Jaylen Nichols, Sr., RT (6-6, 305); Juwan Truesdale, Jr., LT (6-6, 310); Trey Bly, Sr., CB (5-8, 160); Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, Jr., S (6-0, 205); Jordan King, Sr., DT (6-1, 360); Jake Harkelroad, Sr., LB (5-11, 210).

Key newcomers: Drake Maye, So., QB (6-3, 190) (Hough transfer).

Outlook: Myers Park set a school record for wins in back-to-back seasons with 23 victories over the past two years, including a 12-2 record and a share of the conference title (SW4A) for the first time since 1983. This year, the Mustangs are loaded with veterans, including wide receivers Elijah Bowick (Virginia Tech commit, 1006 yards receiving), Muhsin Muhammad Jr. and tackles Jaylen Nichols and Juwan Truesdale.

—Jay Edwards

NORTH MECKLENBURG





Coach: Eric Morman (second year).

2017 record: 9-4 (4-3 in the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A conference.

Returning starters: 14 (8 offense; 6 defense).

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Justin Olson, Sr., WR (6-3, 185); Aaron Scott, Sr., QB (6-1, 165); Fabian Duncan, Sr., DB/RB (5-9, 195); Jordan Daniels, Sr., OT (6-4, 283); Brandon Lewis, Sr., C/DT (6-0, 260); Freddie Johnson, Sr., LB (6-1, 205); William Watts, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 165).

Key newcomers: Da’Qon Stewart, Jr., WR (6-2, 190); Na’Jae Marshall, So., DB (5-10, 165); Makhi Bailey, So., WR (6-1, 185); Jonathan Cannon, So., DE/OT (6-4, 225); Zach Garrison, Sr., DE (6-2, 230); Gavin Smith, Sr., G (5-10, 225).

Outlook: Coach Eric Morman led North Mecklenburg to its best season (9-4) in a decade in his first year. With 14 starters back, led by senior quarterback Aaron Scott (1,786 yards and 15 touchdowns passing; 638 yards rushing, nine touchdowns last year) and Justin Olson (60 catches, six touchdowns last year) plus an experienced offensive line, the Vikings could be better in 2018.

—Jay Edwards

OLYMPIC





Coach: Jason Fowler (2nd year as Olympic head coach).

2017 record: 3-8 (1-5 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 conference/4A.

Returning starters: 8

Returning lettermen: 19

Key returning starters: Jamik Edwards, Sr., ATH (5-9, 160); Ari Bowles, Sr., LB (5-10, 215); Tavien Ford, Jr., OL (6-2, 280); Malik Addo, Sr., SS (5-10, 190);

Key returnee: Cameron Smith, So., RB (5-10, 180).

Key newcomers: Tobias Edwards, Sr., LB (5-10, 195); Jeremiah Rosser, Sr., ATH (5-10, 205).

Outlook: Olympic has suffered through four straight losing seasons, including a 3-8 record last year. Fowler returns eight starters, including senior playmakers Jamik Edwards (38 receptions for 640 yards and seven touchdowns last year) and Ari Bowles (104 tackles, four sacks last year).

—Jay Edwards

PROVIDENCE





Coach: Brad Bowles (fourth year, 17-18 at Providence).

2017 record: 9-4 (5-1 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 conference/4A.

Returning starters: 9

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Jack Wilkes, Sr., LB (6-1, 210); Caleb Ogunmola, Sr., WR (5-10, 185); Gavin Reeder, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 275); Charles Charnock, Jr., OL (6-1, 230); Patrick Bloomingburg, Sr., HB (6-2, 210).

Key newcomers: Jake Sapp, So., RB/DB (5-10, 170); Jalen Brooks, So. OL/DL (6-3, 275).

Outlook: Providence was one of the most improved teams in the state (4A), going from 3-8 in 2016 to 9-4 last year and will look to keep that momentum this season. The Panthers have a strong senior class with playmakers Caleb Ogunmola (44 catches, seven touchdowns last year) and Patrick Bloomingburg (57 catches last year) on offense and Jack Wilkes (117 tackles last year) and Gavin Reeder (76 tackles last year) on defense.

—Jay Edwards

ROCKY RIVER





Coach: Orlando Gray (2nd year as Rocky River head coach).

2017 record: 2-9 (2-5 in the Southwestern 4A.

2018 conference: Southwestern 4A conference.

Returning starters: 11

Returning lettermen: 22

Key returning starters: Jaylon Sharpe, Sr., MLB/TE (6-4, 225); James Maye, Sr., WR/CB (5-9, 165); Brent Jones, Sr., QB (6-2, 215); Zyone Easterling, Sr., DB (6-0, 170).

Key returnees: Jahlik Cooper, Jr., RB (6-1, 185); Prestige Edwards, Sr., WR (6-5, 180).

Outlook: After an 0-9 start last year, Rocky River won the last two games of the season to carry momentum into 2018. This season, Gray returns 11 starters, including senior quarterback Brent Jones, speedy receiver James Maye (Maryland commit) and middle linebacker Jaylon Sharpe (125 tackles last year).

—Jay Edwards

SOUTH MECKLENBURG





Coach: Rocky White (7th year as South Mecklenburg head coach; 30-40 at South Mecklenburg; 54-77 overall).

2017 record: 2-10 (2-4 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 conference: SoMeck7 4A.

Returning starters: 14

Returning lettermen: 32

Key returning starters: Austin Grier, So., QB (6-0, 185); Jason Ivey, Sr., OL (6-5, 277); Jabari Dalton, Sr., RB (5-11, 180); Mac Neely, Sr., OL (6-0, 255); Isaiah Sharper, Sr., DB (5-8, 160); Jalen Leonidas, Sr., LB (6-0, 205); David Brown, Jr., DL (6-0, 270); Jimmy Simpson, So., OL/DL (6-2, 265).

Key returnees: Sebastian Valverde, Sr., DB (6-0, 185); Cam Yauger, Sr., WR/DB/QB (6-0, 180).

Key newcomers: Will Sutton, Sr., LB (6-2, 215) (Ardrey Kell transfer).

Outlook: South Mecklenburg averaged eight wins per season between 2014-2016, but slipped to 2-10 last season. This year, 14 starters return, including sophomore quarterback Austin Grier (1,800 yards passing, 11 touchdowns), senior running back Jabari Dalton and an experienced offensive line led by Jason Ivey and Mac Neely. The South Meck defense should also be tough with the return of team MVP David Brown, a defensive lineman.

—Jay Edwards

VANCE





Coach: Aaron Brand (fifth year as Vance head coach; 50-20 overall).

2017 record: 11-4 (5-2 in the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A conference/4A.

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Nigel Summerville, Sr., QB (6-1, 205); Nyier Clark, Sr., WR (5-11, 180); Chris Bacon-Jackson, Jr., OT/DE (6-3, 235); Stefon Thompson, Jr., HB/LB (6-2, 215); Power Echols, So., LB (6-1, 195); Michael Foreman, Sr., OG/NT (6-4, 280).

Key returnees/newcomers: Andre White, Sr., HB (6-1, 215); Nate Lynn, Sr., DE (6-4, 270); Joseph Morris, So., RB (5-10, 175); Jaylen Gullatte, Jr., CB (5-10, 175); Marqui Lowery, Jr., CB (6-0, 175); Jahlik Cooper, Sr., RB (6-0, 195).

Outlook: Vance has won 24 games in the last two years, including back-to-back trips to the state semifinals. Senior quarterback Nigel Summerville (2,981 yards passing, 30 touchdowns last year) returns with wide receiver Nyier Clark to lead an offense that averaged 37 points per game last year. Meanwhile, the Cougars’ defense will also be stout with three Division I prospects in juniors Chris Bacon-Jackson and Stefon Thompson and sophomore Power Echols all returning.

—Jay Edwards

WEST CHARLOTTE





Coach: Joshua Harris (2nd year as West Charlotte head coach).

2017 record: 5-7 (3-4 in the I-Meck 4A conference).

2018 conference: I-Meck 4A.

Returning starters: 10

Returning lettermen: 13

Key returning starters: Devontez Walker, Sr., WR/DB/P (6-2, 185); Bacari McFadgion, Sr., MLB/LS (5-10, 190); Javier Miller, Jr., QB (5-11, 175); Ahmad Gilbert, Sr., DE/TE (6-6, 220); Montrale Martin, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 285).

Key newcomers: N/A.

Outlook: After back-to-back 2-9 seasons, West Charlotte was much improved in Harris’ first season, going 5-7, including 4-5 on the road. This year with 10 starters back, the Lions have a chance to be even better, led by quarterback Javier Miller, middle linebacker Bacari McFadgion, defensive end Ahmad Gilbert (10.5 sacks last year) and defensive back Devontez Walker (East Carolina commit).

—Jay Edwards

WEST MECKLENBURG





Coach: Jarvis Davis (third year, 17-8).

2017 record: 8-4 (4-2 in the SoMeck7 conference).

2018 Conference: SoMeck7 4A.

Returning starters: 10

Returning lettermen: 15

Key returning starters: Preston Brown, Sr., QB (5-11, 190); J’Mari Taylor, Jr., RB (5-10, 195); Khafre Brown, Sr., WR (6-0, 185); Montez Willis, Sr., WR (6-1, 180); Tyrell Reid, Sr., DE (6-3, 240); Eric Hudson, Jr., Sr., LB (5-10, 200); Joshua Hudson, Sr., SS (6-2, 215).

Key newcomers: Delmar Glaze, Jr., OL (6-4, 285); Daniel Eury, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 320).

Outlook: West Mecklenburg has posted back-to-back strong seasons, going 9-4 in 2016 and 8-4 in 2017. The Hawks have the experience to be good again in 2018 with senior quarterback Preston Brown, junior running back J’Mari Taylor and one of the most explosive players in the state in senior wide receiver Khafre Brown (major Division I prospect).

—Jay Edwards