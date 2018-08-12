Rutherford County high school football previews

3 Bold Predictions
▪ East Rutherford to continue its push: East returns 15 starters from last season’s 7-5 team. That was the Cavs’ first winning record since 2010. They have star power this season and will continue to improve.
▪ R-S Central will make a serious push to get past .500: the Hilltoppers have had back-to-back winning seasons but have the talent to stop the streak this season. Fifteen starters return for a 4-7 team.
▪ Thomas Jefferson will win a league title: Six starters back from an 11-2 team, but this is a team that’s got 41 wins in four seasons. Coach Jerry Cash has established a winning tradition.
Key Players
Jordan Harris, East Rutherford, WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Harris had seven interceptions last season. He’s among nine starters returning.
Demetrius Mauney, East Rutherford, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.: Mauney rushed for 1,572 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and is one of six starters back on offense.
Nomi McMullens, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, QB, 6-0, 170, Sr.: Dangerous performer accounted for 3,965 total yards and 44 total touchdowns last season.
Jayden Waddell, R-S Central, QB, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Waddell accounted for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He is backed by an experienced offensive line and a defense that returns eight starters to get him the ball back.
Can’t Miss Games
Belmont South Point at East Rutherford, Oct. 12: It’s homecoming for East, which will aim for an upset of a legitimate state title contender.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, Oct. 26: Mountain Island is the preseason favorite in the South Piedmont 1A, and Thomas Jefferson could be in position, with a win here, to steal the league title.
Rutherford County team capsules
CHASE
Head Coach: Cort Radford (first year).
2017 Record: 1-10 (0-5 in the Southwestern 2A (SW2A) conference.
2018 Conference: Southwestern 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 11
Returning Letterman: 15
Key Returning Starters: Kayshawn Woods, Jr., RB/DB (5-9, 185); Keith Godfrey, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 180); Garrett Hampton, Jr., WR/DB (5-7, 165); Tragen Moore, Jr., OL/LB (5-10, 225); Chris Moore, Jr., OL/DL (6-3, 290); Aeneas Harris, Jr., OL/DL (6-0, 230).
Key Returnees: Kiylan Miller, So., WR/DB (6-2, 160); Aaron Melvin, Sr., TE/LB (5-11, 205); Jack McKinney, Jr., WR/QB/DB (6-2, 165).
Outlook: Former Crest defensive coordinator Cort Radford takes over Chase program that is 8-36 in the last four years, including a 1-10 record last year. But this year, the Trojans return 11 starters, including playmakers like Kayshawn Woods and Keith Godfrey to try to get this program going back in the right direction.
-Jay Edwards
EAST RUTHERFORD
Head Coach: Clint Bland (10th year as East Rutherford head coach; 22nd year overall).
2018 Conference: Southwestern 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 15 (6 offense; 9 defense).
Returning Letterman: 15
Key Returning Starters: Demetrius Mauney, Sr., RB/LB (6-0, 200); Calvin Jones, Jr., ATH (5-9, 175); Stanley Wilkins, Sr., WR/S (6-0, 185); Jordan Harris, Sr., WR/DB (6-1, 175); Cameron Simmons, Sr., QB (5-11, 180); Cole Larsen, Sr., LB (6-1, 205).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Cavaliers return 15 starters from a much improved team that had its first winning season since 2010 last year at 7-5. Returnees include senior running back Demetrius Mauney (1572 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns last year), Jordan Harris (560 yards receiving, five touchdowns last year) and quarterback Cameron Simmons. The Cavalier defense, with nine starters back, should also be stout with Harris (seven interceptions last year) and senior linebacker, Cole Larsen (91 tackles last year) back in the lineup.
-Jay Edwards
R.S. CENTRAL
Head Coach: Brad Hutchins (2nd year as R.S. Central head coach).
2017 Record: 4-7 (2-3 in the Southwestern 2A conference).
2018 Conference: Southwestern 2A conference.
Returning Starters: 15 (7 offense; 8 defense).
Returning Letterman: 18
Key Returning Starters: Jayden Waddell, Sr., QB (6-1, 175); C.J. Hannon, Jr., FB (5-10, 230); Josh Gray, Jr., S (5-9, 170); Trey Greene, Sr., WR (6-0, 175); Gray Parton, Jr., C (5-11, 200); Jake Fry, Sr., G (5-10, 190); Liam Harris, Sr., G (5-10, 190); Cole Garner, Sr., G (6-1, 235); Austin Warren, Jr., DT (5-10, 270); Deoanta McCluney, Jr., NG (5-8, 280).
Key Returnees: Clinton Deyton, So., LB (5-11, 160); Zaharie Washburn, Sr., SB (5-10, 170); Chase McSwain, Jr., LB (5-11, 195); Gage McSwain, So., LB (5-10, 175); Jamire Gibbs, So., SB (6-0, 185); Bryson Phillips, Jr., G (6-1, 220).
Outlook: After back-to-back losing seasons, R.S. Central boasts a veteran team (15 starters back) led by senior quarterback Jayden Waddell (1,754 total yards and 15 touchdowns last year), an experienced offensive line and a strong defense (eight starters back).
-Jay Edwards
THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY
Head Coach: Jerry Cash (7th year as Thomas Jefferson Academy head coach; 325 career wins).
2017 Record: 11-2 (6-1 in the South Piedmont 1A conference, SPC, 1A co-champions)
2018 Conference: South Piedmont 1A conference/1A.
Returning Starters: 6 (4 offense; 2 defense).
Returning Letterman: 15
Key Returning Starters: Nomi McMullens, Sr., QB (6-0, 170); Ethan Jackson, Sr., LB (6-0, 215); Dalton Dunkle, Sr., OL (6-1, 220); Isiaac Roberson, Sr., OL (5-10, 210); Chance Sutton, Sr., OL (6-2, 195).
Key Returnees: Cody Maxwell, Jr., RB (6-0, 170); Shamar Petty, Jr., WR (5-11, 150); Colby Silva, Jr., WR (5-10, 175).
Outlook: Thomas Jefferson has 41 wins in the last past four seasons combined, including an 11-2 record last season. This year, the Gryphons have some new challenges with only six starters returning. But senior quarterback, Nomi McMullens (3,965 total yards, 44 total touchdowns last year) is back with an experienced offensive line to help Thomas Jefferson contend for another league title.
-Jay Edwards
