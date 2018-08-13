Cabarrus County high school football previews

3 Bold Predictions
▪ Kannapolis Brown’s offense will be state title potent: Brown returns seven offensive starters from a team that averaged 32 points per game. Coach Mike Newsome once had one of the state’s most prolific offenses at Butler. He may be on the verge of the same thing now.
▪ Mount Pleasant will make a state title run: with 28 lettermen and nine starters back from a third round playoff team, coach Michael Johns has a deep team. QB Chance Daquila (1,925 passing, 21 TDs), RB Garrett Overbay (1,275 yards) and LB Landon Honeycutt (104) all return.
▪ Northwest Cabarrus to make a jump: Northwest won six games last season, as many as in the previous three years combined. Expect the trend to continue this season with 13 starters, 30 lettermen back including QB Nick Wilds-Lawing (1,300 total yards, 20 TDs), running back Tyrese Blake (1,260 yards) and receiver Israel Sturdivant (700 yards receiving).
Key Players
Derek Boykins, Central Cabarrus, LB/RB, 6-2, 225, Sr.: South Carolina recruit is one of 15 starters returning from team trying to improve on 4-7 record.
Jordan Medley, Kannapolis Brown, QB/DB/ATH, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Medley quarterbacked an offense that averaged more than 400 yards per game.
Garrett Williams, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Syracuse commit had 68 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Games to watch
Butler at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, Oct. 19: This game could go a long way towards deciding the Southwestern 4A championship. Butler, Hickory Ridge, Myers Park and Porter Ridge are all among league favorites.
Kannapolis Brown at Concord Robinson, Oct. 26: the two favorites from the South Piedmont conference meet in the next-to-last regular-season game. Could this decide the title?
Concord at Kannapolis Brown, Nov. 2: One of the nation’s oldest rivalries still burns hot, and the winner still gets the Victory Bell.
Cabarrus County team capsules
A.L. BROWN
Head Coach: Mike Newsome (8th year as A.L. Brown head coach; 158-44 overall; 64-27 at A.L. Brown; 94-17 at Butler).
2017 Record: 10-3 (4-1 in the South Piedmont conference).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference (SPC)/3A.
Returning Starters: 10 (7 offense; 3 defense).
Returning Letterman: 31
Key Returning Starters: Jordan Medley, Sr., QB/DB/ATH (6-3, 200); Jaran Cooper, Sr., RB (6-0, 225); Jnaz Jordan, Sr., DB (5-10, 175); Nick Lyerly, Sr., RB/Slot (5-8, 175); Kedric Bingley-Jones, Jr., DE/TE; Chandler Teal, Sr., OL (6-0, 250); Justin Holsclaw, Sr., LB (6-2, 215); Jalen Goode, Sr., OL (6-0, 240); Antonio Knight, Sr., WR (6-2, 180); Steven Robinson, Sr., TE (6-3, 230); Darian Lott, Sr., DL (6-3, 245).
Key Newcomers: Josiah Cauthen, Jr., DB (5-10, 170); Jaren Lipscomb, Jr., DB (5-10, 170); B.J. Foster, Jr., LB (6-1, 230); Camari Collins, Sr., OL (6-1, 260); Jatarius Mason, Jr., OL (6-2, 260).
Outlook: Coach Mike Newsome has 29 wins in the last three seasons at A.L. Brown, and the Wonders appear to be on the verge of something big. This year, senior quarterback, Jordan Medley is back to lead a high-powered offense (408 yards per game last year) that will look to lead Brown back to the South Piedmont conference title.
-Jay Edwards
CANNON SCHOOL
Head Coach: Brad Hoover (4th year as Cannon head coach; 19-17 at Cannon School).
2017 Record: 7-5 (3-2 in the NCISAA Piedmont Athletic conference 6 (PAC 6)).
2018 Conference: PAC 6/NCISAA 4A.
Returning Starters: 15
Returning Letterman: 26
Key Returning Starters: Gabe Ortiz, Sr., RB (5-7, 155); Timmy Jones, Sr., LB (6-3, 195); Khayden Harris, Sr., WR/DB (6-3, 185); Larkin Lancaster, Sr., QB/DB/WR (6-0, 180); Patrick Carlson, Sr., WR/DB (5-8, 165).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Former Carolina Panther standout Brad Hoover has built the Cannon School program into a consistent winner, advancing to the NCISAA Division II semifinals last year. This season, the Cougars are led by seniors in quarterback Larkin Lancaster, running back Gabe Ortiz (978 yards rushing last year) on offense and linebacker Timmy Jones (124 tackles last year) and defensive back Patrick Carlson on defense.
-Jay Edwards
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Head Coach: Kenneth McClamrock (2nd year as Central Cabarrus head coach).
2017 Record: 4-7 (1-4 in the South Piedmont conference).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference (SPC)/3A.
Returning Starters: 15
Returning Letterman: 40
Key Returning Starters: Derek Boykins, Sr., LB/RB (6-2, 225); Hakim Simmons, Sr., LB (6-1, 230); Christian Rameriz-Clayton, Sr., DL (5-9, 225); DeAndre Boykins, So., ATH (5-11, 175); Ke’Shawn Harvey, Jr., RB (5-11, 185);
Key Newcomers: Riley Rowe, Jr., OL/LB (6-2, 205); Jaden Cutting, Jr., DB (5-9, 160).
Outlook: Central Cabarrus has been up and down the last four years going 21-25, including a 4-7 mark last season, where the Vikings lost five of their final six games to miss the playoffs. This year, 15 starters return to the lineup, including senior linebackers Derek Boykins (South Carolina commit) and Hakim Simmons. Along with junior running back Ke’Shawn Harvey, they give Central Cabarrus the playmakers on both sides of the ball to be a factor in the SPC race and get back into the playoffs, where their experience (40 lettermen back) should make them a tough matchup.
-Jay Edwards
COX MILL
Head Coach: Craig Stewart (6th year as Cox Mill head coach).
2017 Record: 3-8 (1-4 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 12 (6 offense; 6 defense).
Returning Letterman: 28
Key Returning Starters: Terrell Dawkins, Sr., DL (6-4, 240); Cody Cline, Sr., DB (6-1, 170); Michael Lewis, Sr., WR (6-1, 190); Dane Horton, Sr., QB (6-1, 190); Davonte Dillard, Sr., DL (6-0, 235).
Key Returnee: Cameron Webb, Sr., DB (5-11, 160).
Key Newcomer: Jeylnn Barnett, So., RB (5-11, 170).
Outlook: Cox Mill is 7-25 in the last three years combined but the Chargers do return 12 starters, led by senior quarterback Dane Horton and a strong defensive line, featuring major Division I prospect, Terrell Dawkins.
-Jay Edwards
CONCORD
Head Coach: Marty Paxton (1st year as Concord head coach; 12th year as head coach overall; 58-56 overall).
2017 Record: 5-7 (2-3 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 11
Returning Letterman: 20
Key Returning Starters: Jourdan Heilig, Sr., LB (6-3, 210); Sam Hartsell, Sr., OL (6-5, 280); Clint Bost, Sr., LB (6-1, 200); Ikym Hall, Sr., WR (6-1, 155); Anthony Flores, Jr., DL (6-1, 260).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Spiders averaged 11 wins per season from 2010 to 2016, before falling below .500 for the first time since 2009, including a first-round playoff exit to Belmont’s Stuart Cramer. This year, former Hickory Ridge and Mooresville coach Marty Paxton looks to get things going back in the right direction. Concord will led by senior linebackers Jourdan Heilig (151 tackles last year) and Clint Bost (127 tackles) while a younger offense grows up on the fly.
-Jay Edwards
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY
Head Coach: Brad Lamb (1st year as Concord First Assembly head coach).
2017 Record: 6-6 (2-3 in the NCISAA PAC 6 conference).
2018 Conference: NCISAA PAC 6 conference/NCISAA 3A.
Returning Starters: 10
Returning Letterman: 10
Key Returning Starters: Kyle Howard, Sr., WR/FS (6-1, 200); Tre Boyd, Sr., WR/SS (5-8, 152); Brendan Graves, Sr., RB/LB (6-2, 190); Josh Diaz, Jr., OT/NG (6-0, 285); Jevon Myers, Jr., WR/DB (6-2, 180); Raehmojhzn Rice, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 170); Tim Smith, Sr., WR/DE (6-5, 190).
Key Returnees: Eric Bone, Sr., QB (6-2, 215); Fred Peace, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 220).
Key Newcomers: Xander Lamb, Fr., WR/DB (5-11, 150); Jarrett Robinson, So., QB/TE/DE (6-5, 220).
Outlook: Former NFL player (Baltimore, Buffalo, Green Bay), Brad Lamb takes over a program that has 21 wins in the last three seasons, including a berth in the Division III semifinals last year. Seniors Brendan Graves (150 tackles, four sacks last year), Kyle Howard (33 receptions for 463 yards, five touchdowns last year) and Tre Boyd (94 tackles, four sacks last year) will be the team leaders this season.
-Jay Edwards
HICKORY RIDGE
Head Coach: Samuel Greiner (1st year as Hickory Ridge head coach; 20-18 overall as head coach).
2017 Record: 11-3 (5-2 in the Southwestern 4A conference (SW4A)).
2018 Conference: Southwestern 4A conference.
Returning Starters: 10 (4 offense; 6 defense).
Returning Letterman: 30
Key Returning Starters: Garrett Williams, Sr., DB (6-0, 185); Logan Cruce, Sr., HB (5-10, 180); Chris Massey, Sr., DB (5-9, 162); Aden Solomon, Sr., S (5-10, 190); Jordan Horn, Sr., DL (6-3, 230).
Key Returnees: Cameron Rose, Jr., WR (6-2, 170); Tyrell Davis, So., DB (6-1, 170); Paris Taylor, Jr., OL (6-3, 254).
Outlook: Hickory Ridge has 23 wins in the last two years, including a 4A state quarterfinal appearance last season. Former Harding state championship coach Samuel Greiner begins in Harrisburg with 10 starters and 30 lettermen back.
-Jay Edwards
JAY M. ROBINSON
Head Coach: Richard Williams (1st year as Jay M. Robinson head coach; 72-93 overall).
2017 Record: 12-3 (5-0 to win the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference (SPC)/3A.
Returning Starters: 10 (6 offense; 4 defense).
Returning Letterman: 19
Key Returning Starters: Chris Cardwell, Sr., QB (6-2, 185); Miguel Calleja, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 290); Dom Wiley, Sr., RB/DL (6-0, 215); Bryson Furr, Sr., WR/DB (5-10, 170); Jake Hames, Jr., RB/LB (5-11, 200).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: The Bulldogs have won 22 games in the last two years, including a 12-win season last year, when they made to the 3A state semifinals before falling to eventual 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic. This year, former Robinson defensive coordinator Richard Williams takes over and will look to senior quarterback Chris Cardwell and all-conference senior defenders in Miguel Calleja, Bryson Furr, Dom Wiley and junior Jake Hames to lead the team.
-Jay Edwards
MOUNT PLEASANT
Head Coach: Michael Johns (20th year as Mount Pleasant head coach; 124-116 at Mount Pleasant).
2017 Record: 11-3 (5-0 to win the Rocky River conference title).
2018 Conference: Rocky River conference/2A.
Returning Starters: 9
Returning Letterman: 28
Key Returning Starters: Landon Honeycutt, Sr., MLB (6-2, 225); Ellis Horton, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 280); Chance Daquila, Sr., QB (6-1, 190); Fisher Furr, Sr., DB (6-0, 170); Garrett Overbay, Sr., RB/LB (5-10, 190).
Key Newcomers: N/A.
Outlook: Mount Pleasant has 38 wins in the last four years, including an 11-3 mark last year, winning the Rocky River conference title and advancing to the third round of the 2AA state playoffs. This year, with quarterback Chance Daquila (1,925 yards passing, 21 touchdown passes last year), running back, Garrett Overbay (1,275 yards rushing last year) and middle linebacker,Landon Honeycutt (104 tackles) returning, the Tigers should be factors, too.
-Jay Edwards
NORTHWEST CABARRUS
Head Coach: Brandon Gentry (3rd year as Northwest Cabarrus head coach/8-15 at Northwest Cabarrus).
2017 Record: 6-6 (2-3 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC)).
2018 Conference: South Piedmont conference/3A.
Returning Starters: 13
Returning Letterman: 30
Key Returning Starters: Joe Camara, Sr., DT/OL (6-2, 270); C.J. Ward, Sr., OL/DT (6-0, 270); Israel Sturdivant, Sr., WR (5-8, 165); Nick Wilds-Lawing, Jr., QB (6-4, 175); Tyrese Blake, Jr., RB (5-8, 198).
Key Returnees: Andre Perkins, Jr., DE/TE (6-4, 240); Cam Saunders, Jr., WR/DB (5-8, 175); John Anderson, So., WR/DB (5-11, 170).
Outlook: Northwest Cabarrus won six games last year (6-6), matching their win total from 2014-16 combined. This year, the Trojans have 13 starters back led by junior quarterbac, Nick Wilds-Lawing (1,300 total yards, 20 touchdowns in five games before injury), running back Tyrese Blake (1,260 yards rushing last year) and Israel Sturdivant (700 yards receiving, 13 touchdowns last year).
-Jay Edwards
