Monday’s prep spring sports roundup: late goal lifts Catholic past Porter Ridge

For many area teams, Monday was the official start of the high school fall sports seasons (sports other than football).
Here is a recap from Monday’s action plus a live scorelist below.
Charlotte Catholic squeaks past Porter Ridge
A showdown between two of the area’s boys’ soccer powers went down to the final seconds Monday night, before Charlotte Catholic squeaked past Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3-2.
Visiting Catholic, expected to battle Marvin Ridge for the Southern Carolina 3A title and possibly even for state honors, got the winning goal with 14 seconds remaining. Patrick Fenton’s shot made the difference for the Cougars.
Porter Ridge has been among the state’s 4A powers for several seasons.
Featured performers
Reilly Donoghue (Indian Trail Porter Ridge volleyball): Donoghue, a junior, had nine kills, four assists and 10 digs in the Pirates’ 3-0 loss to Unionville Piedmont.
Josh Fuhrman (Statesville soccer): Fuhrman, a senior goalkeeper, had seven saves and a clean sheet as the Greyhounds blanked perennial 3A power Skyland Roberson 2-0.
Chase and Logan Gilley (East Lincoln soccer): The Lilley twins had a big night in the Mustangs’ 6-4 victory over Shelby. Chase Gilley had three goals and an assist, and Logan Gilley tallied two goals and three assists.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Community School of Davidson 3, Hopewell 0: The Spartans, who finished 16-4 a year ago, picked up where they left off, building a 2-0 halftime lead and blanking the Titans.
Gaston Christian 2, Carmel Christian 1: Senior Frank Lopez had a goal and an assist for the victors.
Olympic 2, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Trojans broke a 1-1 halftime deadline with an early second-half goal and hung on.
Providence 3, East Mecklenburg 1: The host Eagles were up 1-0 at halftime against Providence, which reached the 4A Regional finals a year ago. But the Panthers turned it around with a second-half surge.
South Mecklenburg 2, Independence 2: Senior Nick Aliota scored a pair of goals, putting the visiting Sabres ahead, but the Patriots rallied with a pair of second-half scores.
ELSEWHERE
Alexander Central 9, East Wilkes 0
Carmel Christian Scramble: The hosts went 4-0 in this tournament, posting 2-0 victories against Fort Mill Comenius, Weddington Arborbrook Christian, Hickory Christian and Concord Covenant Classical.
East Lincoln 6, Shelby 4: Chase Gilley’s three goals and two goals from Logan Gilley paced the Mustangs in this high-scoring contest.
Hickory 1, Lenoir Hibriten 1: David Franquez scored in the 44th minute for the visiting Red Tornadoes, but Hibriten tied it in the 67th minutes on a goal by Aydan Kelly on an assist from Ben Boston.
Kannapolis Brown 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: Senior Wynston Johnson scored three goals, and Moises Garcia and Lino Aguirre added single tallies in the Wonders’ romp. Goalkeeper Alex Palomares made five saves.
Lawndale Burns 11, Cherryville 2: The Bulldogs built a 5-0 halftime lead in this nonconference victory.
Monroe Union Academy 3, Monroe Central Academy 2: All the scoring came in the second half. Gaston Moise scored twice, and Johnathan Gallego added a goal for the victorious Cardinals.
Morganton Patton 6, West Henderson 5
North Gaston 2, Lincolnton 1: Seniors Uli Trejo and Antonio Vargas scored North Gaston’s goals.
North Iredell 1, Morganton Freedom 0
Salisbury 7, East Rowan 2: Seven different players scored for Salisbury, and Jack Fisher had three assists. Alex Kalogeromitros was a bright spot for the losing Mustangs, with a goal and an assist.
South Caldwell 1, West Iredell 1
South Iredell 5, Mooresville 3: The visiting Vikings built a 3-1 halftime lead and held on.
South Rowan 3, China Grove Carson 1
Statesville 2, Skyland Roberson 0: Landon Wilhelm had a goal and an assist, and teammate Jamie Woodward added a goal for the Greyhounds, who were a 3A playoff regional semifinalist last fall.
Unionville Piedmont 2, Marshville Forest Hills 1: Bryan Viveros and Emir Suliyev each scored goals for the Panthers. Viveros had six shots.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Gastonia Forestview 2: The visiting Cavaliers led Forestview 2-0 in the second half before the Jaguars rallied.
Girls’ tennis
Marvin Ridge 6, Charlotte Latin 3: The host Mavericks opened with a big victory, as Ella Imhof took the No. 1 singles match over Nina Lavelle 6-1, 6-0. Other Marvin Ridge winners were Avery Sager, Ainsley Zubrinsky, Sophie Imhof and Shivani Kotikalapudi in singles; and the team of Sager and Zubrinsky in doubles.
Latin had victories from Ella Lavelle in singles, and the doubles teams of Nina Lavelle and Chloy Floyd, and Ella Lavelle and Catherine Clover.
Salisbury 9, Thomasville 0
South Rowan 8, East Davidson 1
Girls’ volleyball
Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Huss 0: The Red Raiders swept to victory, with sophomore Anna Dunbar tallying six kills in 11 attempts, and Camryn Harris adding 13 assists.
Boone Watauga 3, Ashe County 0: The visiting Pioneers downed the Huskies, as junior Rebekah Farthing had 12 kills and senior Grace Hayes tallied 26 assists.
Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Catawba Bandys 0: Bunker Hill won by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17.
East Burke 3, West Lincoln 1: East Burke won a tight (25-20) first set and took the match. Erica Clontz led the way with 20 kills and 11 assists. West Lincoln’s Marsha Chapman had 38 digs.
Hickory 3, Newton-Conover 0: The visiting Red Tornadoes won 25-14, 25-10 and 25-14.
Kings Mountain 3, Lincolnton 0: Senior Makenna Deaton had 11 assists and four kills, and sophomore Kyann Crocker had 11 digs for the victorious Mountaineers.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Monroe Central Academy 0: The hosts won sets by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-15.
Mooresville 3, Alexander Central 1: The host Blue Devils dropped the third set but won close second (25-23) and fourth (25-19) sets.
Mount Pleasant 3, Kannapolis Brown 0: The Tigers won by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-11.
Skyland Roberson 3, R-S Central 1: The Hilltoppers lost the first set 27-25 and the second 25-20 in this closely-fought match.
South Rowan 3, East Rowan 1: Anna Rymer led South Rowan with 18 assists and 16 digs, and Kira Rymer had 14 kills and 20 assists. Olivia Wright’s 10 kills led East Rowan.
Unionville Piedmont 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: Junior Reilly Donoghue had a big day for Porter Ridge, with nine kills four assists and 10 digs. But the Panthers won the closely-fought match 25-16, 25-22 and 25-22.
Valdese Draughn 3, Morganton Freedom 0: The visiting Wildcats topped their Burke County rivals, winning 25-16, 25-11 and 25-10.
West Rowan 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0: Kelsey Owens had two kills and four assists for Northwest Cabarrus, but the host Falcons dominated with 25-3, 25-4 and 25-13 set victories.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
