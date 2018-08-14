Preview: Freedom-Shelby to kick off prep football season Wednesday

WEDNESDAY’S MATCHUP
(records are from 2017)
Morganton Freedom (7-5) at Shelby (10-2), 7:30 p.m. – This game has been moved ahead two days to avoid a conflict with the American Legion World Series, being played at Shelby High.
The host Golden Lions are a 2A state title contender, despite losing their top offensive and defensive players from 2017. QB Isaiah Bess could be among the area’s top juniors at his position and was named most valuable player at the Cam Newton Seven-on-Seven Challenge. Shelby’s strong defense will be tested by a strong Freedom offense, led by QB Jayden Burchfield and RB C.J. Hayden. Burchfield passed for more than 3,200 yards last season.
