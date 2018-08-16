No. 800! Shelby, QB Isaiah Bess, kick off prep football season with win over Freedom

Shelby High won the 800th game in program history with a 31-21 win over Morganton Freedom Wednesday night.
The teams played Wednesday, two nights earlier than most teams in North Carolina. The game was moved up to avoid a conflict with the American Legion World Series, which is being played at Shelby High.
On Wednesday, Shelby jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Freedom roared back, to get within three points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Shelby quarterback Isaiah Bess threw a late touchdown pass for the put-away points. Bess finished with 370 yards passing and two touchdowns. He completed 28-of-36 passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Comments