No. 800! Shelby, QB Isaiah Bess, kick off prep football season with win over Freedom

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 16, 2018 09:39 AM

Shelby High won the 800th game in program history with a 31-21 win over Morganton Freedom Wednesday night.

The teams played Wednesday, two nights earlier than most teams in North Carolina. The game was moved up to avoid a conflict with the American Legion World Series, which is being played at Shelby High.

On Wednesday, Shelby jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Freedom roared back, to get within three points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Shelby quarterback Isaiah Bess threw a late touchdown pass for the put-away points. Bess finished with 370 yards passing and two touchdowns. He completed 28-of-36 passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Freedom 0-7-7-7-21
Shelby 0-17-7-7-31


S- C. Sheely 27 yard field goal
S- J. Mitchell 67 yard pass from Isaiah Bess (Sheeley kick)
S- J. Mitchell 39 yard pass from Bess (Sheeley kick)
F- Dezmind Caldwell 97 yard kick off return (Brandon Pieto kick)
S- George Dunlap 1 yard (Sheeley kick)
F- Dezmind Caldwell 39 yard pass from Jayden Birchfield (Pieto kick)
F- Jayden Birchfield 1 yard (Pieto kick)
S- Isaiah Bess 11 yard (Sheeley kick)




