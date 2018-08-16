Here is the schedule for Charlotte Observer-area high school football games for the week of Aug. 17
This week’s Observer-area high school football schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

August 16, 2018 10:41 AM

North Carolina

Wednesday, August 15

Shelby 31, Morganton Freedom 21

Friday, August 17

Albemarle at Thomasville

Alexander Central at Burns

Avery County at Ashe County

Carolina Pride at Statesville Christian, 7

Carson at South Rowan

Central Cabarrus at Piedmont

Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian, 7:30

Charlotte Country Day at Hammond School (SC), 7:30

Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian (SC), 7:30

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter

Commonwealth Charter at Winston-Salem Prep, 7

Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Crest at South Point (Senior Night)

East Burke at West Caldwell

East Gaston at North Gaston

Fairfield Central at Independence, 7:30

Faith Christian at Victory Christian

Forestview at East Lincoln

Fred T. Foard at Maiden

Garinger at West Charlotte, 7

Gray’s Creek at Parkwood

Greater Cabarrus at Concord First Assembly

Harding at Hough

Hibriten at Jay M. Robinson

Hickory at Statesville

Hickory Grove at Union Academy

Hickory Ridge at Concord

Hopewell at A.L. Brown

Lake Norman at West Forsyth

Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 7

Marvin Ridge at South Mecklenburg, 7

Monroe at Anson County

Mooresville at West Rowan

Mount Pleasant at Cox Mill

Myers Park at Olympic

Newton Conover at Bunker Hill

North Iredell at Wilkes Central

North Mecklenburg at Jordan

North Moore at Community School of Davidson (at Mallard Creek), 7

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School

North Rowan at Salisbury

North Stanly at East Rowan

Patton at Hunter Huss

Pine Lake Prep at Northside Christian, 7

Polk County at Chase

Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson

Providence at East Mecklenburg, 7

Ronald Reagan at Richmond Senior

R.S. Central at McDowell

St. Stephens at Bandys

South Iredell at Rocky River

South Stanly at East Rutherford

Stuart Cramer at Lincolnton

Sun Valley at Forest Hills

Thomas Jefferson Academy at North Lincoln

Trinity Christian at Providence Day, 7

University Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7

Vance at West Mecklenburg, 7

Watauga at T.C. Roberson

Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7

West Iredell at Hickory Hawks, 8

West Lincoln at Draughn

West Stanly at Northwest Cabarrus

Saturday, August 18

Asheville Saints at Carolina Crusaders, 4:30

Butler vs. Scotland County in Kick-Off Classic at Memorial Stadium, 5

Mallard Creek vs. Dutch Fork (SC) in Kick-Off Classic at Memorial Stadium, 8

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, August 17

Buford at Blacksburg (SC)

Central Pageland at Broome

Charlotte Country Day at Hammond School (SC), 7:30

Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian (SC), 7:30

Cheraw at Darlington, 7:30

Chester vs. Aiken (at Newberry College), 7:30

Clover at York

Fairfield Central at Independence, 7:30

Fort Mill at River Bluff

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson

Lancaster at Indian Land

Lewisville at Eau Claire

McBee at Andrew Jackson

Nation Ford at Spartanburg

Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)

Rock Hill at Sumter

BYE Week: Ashbrook, Berry, Chesterfield (SC), Highland Tech, Kings Mountain, South Caldwell.

