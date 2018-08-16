This week’s Observer-area high school football schedule

North Carolina
Wednesday, August 15
Shelby 31, Morganton Freedom 21
Friday, August 17
Albemarle at Thomasville
Alexander Central at Burns
Avery County at Ashe County
Carolina Pride at Statesville Christian, 7
Carson at South Rowan
Central Cabarrus at Piedmont
Charlotte Catholic at Charlotte Christian, 7:30
Charlotte Country Day at Hammond School (SC), 7:30
Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian (SC), 7:30
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter
Commonwealth Charter at Winston-Salem Prep, 7
Covenant Day at High Point Christian
Crest at South Point (Senior Night)
East Burke at West Caldwell
East Gaston at North Gaston
Fairfield Central at Independence, 7:30
Faith Christian at Victory Christian
Forestview at East Lincoln
Fred T. Foard at Maiden
Garinger at West Charlotte, 7
Gray’s Creek at Parkwood
Greater Cabarrus at Concord First Assembly
Harding at Hough
Hibriten at Jay M. Robinson
Hickory at Statesville
Hickory Grove at Union Academy
Hickory Ridge at Concord
Hopewell at A.L. Brown
Lake Norman at West Forsyth
Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 7
Marvin Ridge at South Mecklenburg, 7
Monroe at Anson County
Mooresville at West Rowan
Mount Pleasant at Cox Mill
Myers Park at Olympic
Newton Conover at Bunker Hill
North Iredell at Wilkes Central
North Mecklenburg at Jordan
North Moore at Community School of Davidson (at Mallard Creek), 7
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School
North Rowan at Salisbury
North Stanly at East Rowan
Patton at Hunter Huss
Pine Lake Prep at Northside Christian, 7
Polk County at Chase
Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson
Providence at East Mecklenburg, 7
Ronald Reagan at Richmond Senior
R.S. Central at McDowell
St. Stephens at Bandys
South Iredell at Rocky River
South Stanly at East Rutherford
Stuart Cramer at Lincolnton
Sun Valley at Forest Hills
Thomas Jefferson Academy at North Lincoln
Trinity Christian at Providence Day, 7
University Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7
Vance at West Mecklenburg, 7
Watauga at T.C. Roberson
Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7
West Iredell at Hickory Hawks, 8
West Lincoln at Draughn
West Stanly at Northwest Cabarrus
Saturday, August 18
Asheville Saints at Carolina Crusaders, 4:30
Butler vs. Scotland County in Kick-Off Classic at Memorial Stadium, 5
Mallard Creek vs. Dutch Fork (SC) in Kick-Off Classic at Memorial Stadium, 8
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, August 17
Buford at Blacksburg (SC)
Central Pageland at Broome
Charlotte Country Day at Hammond School (SC), 7:30
Charlotte Latin at Southside Christian (SC), 7:30
Cheraw at Darlington, 7:30
Chester vs. Aiken (at Newberry College), 7:30
Clover at York
Fairfield Central at Independence, 7:30
Fort Mill at River Bluff
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson
Lancaster at Indian Land
Lewisville at Eau Claire
McBee at Andrew Jackson
Nation Ford at Spartanburg
Northwestern at South Pointe (SC)
Rock Hill at Sumter
BYE Week: Ashbrook, Berry, Chesterfield (SC), Highland Tech, Kings Mountain, South Caldwell.
