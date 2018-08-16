High School Sports

Who’s going to win this week? These prognosticators think they know.

August 16, 2018 12:53 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

Nate Wimberly

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WBTV

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

Last week

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

Catholic at Christian

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Harding at Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Crest at South Point

Crest

Crest

South Point

Crest

Crest

Hibriten at Jay M Robinson

Jay M. Robinson

Hibriten

Hibriten

Hibriten

Hibriten

Northwestern at South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

Scotland vs. Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Dutch Fork vs. Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Dutch Fork

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

