How the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s scores, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Hough
4A
d. Harding 56-6
1-0
Providence
2
Mallard Creek
4A
vs. Dutch Fork, Sat
0-0
Butler
3
Charlotte Catholic
3A
lost 6-0 to Charlotte Christian
0-1
South Meck
4
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Rock Hill Northwestern 49-14
1-0
at Rock Hill
5
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Charlotte Catholic 6-0
1-0
open
6
Myers Park
4A
d. Olympic 35-0
1-0
Ardrey Kell
7
Butler
4A
vs. Scotland County, Sat.
0-0
Mallard Creek
8
Richmond Senior
4A
d. W-S Reagan 54-18
1-0
at Wake Forest
9
Indian Trail Sun Valley
3A
d. Marshville Forest Hills 35-13
1-0
vs. Anson County
10
Belmont South Point
2A
lost 28-11 to Boiling Springs Crest
0-1
Lincolnton
11
Kings Mountain
3A
idle
0-0
South Caldwell
12
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. Concord Robinson 41-7
1-0
West Caldwell
13
Harding
4A
lost 56-6 to Hough
0-1
Garinger
14
Kannapolis Brown
3A
d. Hopewell 54-0
0-0
at Marvin Ridge
15
Shelby
2A
d. Freedom 31-21 Wed.
0-0
at Asheville Reynolds
16
Maiden
2A
d. Newton Foard 21-6
0-0
at East Burke
Scores
North Carolina
Alexander Central 40, Lawndale Burns 7
Ayden-Grifton 61, Chocowinity Southside 0
Bunn 34, North Lenoir 7
Canton Pisgah 15, Murphy 8
Cape Fear 15, Clinton 0
Carolina Pride 46, Statesville Christian 10
Cary 17, Hoke County 6
Charlotte Christian 6, Charlotte Catholic 0
Charlotte Myers Park 35, Charlotte Olympic 0
Charlotte Providence 45, East Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Vance 21, West Mecklenburg 14
Concord Cannon 30, North Raleigh Christian 0
Concord Cox Mill 40, Mount Pleasant 0
Cornelius Hough 56, Charlotte Harding 6
East Burke 42, West Caldwell 0
East Columbus 41, Fayetteville Christian 6
East Duplin 63, Richlands 12
East Rowan 27, North Stanly 21
East Surry 31, East Wilkes 0
Eastern Alamance 66, Graham 0
Eastern Guilford 16, Northeast Guilford 14
Elkin 30, Surry Central 0
Faith Christian 50, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 26
Fayetteville Pine Forest 31, Pembroke Swett 14
Friendship 43, Western Harnett 0
Gastonia Huss 49, Morganton Patton 0
Goldsboro 56, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Gray’s Creek 50, Monroe Parkwood 25
Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Greenville Rose 49, Wilmington New Hanover 6
Hammond, S.C. 15, Charlotte Country Day 12
Hendersonville 49, North Henderson 0
Jacksonville 40, Southwest Onslow 13
Jacksonville Northside 46, Jones County 0
Kannapolis Brown 54, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Kinston 28, Farmville Central 23
Knightdale 16, East Wake 0
Lee County 35, Pittsboro Northwood 20
Lexington 25, Walkertown 0
Maiden 21, Newton Foard 6
Mooresville 21, West Rowan 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Charlotte Northside Christian 0
Newton-Conover 56, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
Northampton County 42, Roanoke Rapids 23
Northwest Cabarrus 52, West Stanly 6
Pikeville Aycock 12, Goldsboro Rosewood 0
Providence Grove 17, East Davidson 15
Raleigh Broughton 57, Apex 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 10
Raleigh Enloe 16, Erwin Triton 14
Raleigh St. David’s 51, Greenbrier Christian, Va. 19
Raleigh Wake Christian 42, Chatham Central 7
Red Springs 38, South Brunswick 12
Riverside Martin 34, Bertie County 28
Rocky Mount 35, Apex Middle Creek 16
Salemburg Lakewood 47, Pender County 6
Shelby Crest 28, Belmont South Point 11
South Central Pitt 18, Greene Central 14
South Granville 33, Person 7
Southern Alamance 14, Western Alamance 3
Southern Lee 41, Central Virginia Home School, Va. 20
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Wilmington Laney 13
Swannanoa C.D. Owen 34, Enka 7
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Andrews 0
Tarboro 49, Washington County 6
Thomasville 8, Albemarle 0
Topsail 28, Rocky Point Trask 0
Trinity 53, South Davidson 0
Trinity Wheatmore 61, West Davidson 7
University Christian, Fla. 34, Metrolina Christian Academy 16
Wake Forest 51, Raleigh Millbrook 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Warsaw Kenan 23
Washington 46, East Carteret 6
Watauga County 36, Asheville Roberson 12
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 37, South Mecklenburg 9
Weldon 46, Camden County 0
West Brunswick 36, Socastee, S.C. 29
West Carteret 17, Southeast Raleigh 0
West Johnston 31, Harnett Central 22
West Lincoln 53, Valdese Draughn 0
West Wilkes 22, East Bend Forbush 15
Whiteville 41, North Brunswick 7
Wilmington Ashley 31, Southern Wayne 14
Wilmington Hoggard 21, Holly Springs 6
South Carolina
Abbeville 57, Lincoln County, Ga. 0
Academic Magnet 35, Northwood Academy 7
Airport 49, Dreher 35
Andrew Jackson 45, McBee 3
Ashley Ridge 30, Goose Creek 13
Barnwell 54, Williston-Elko 6
Blacksburg 45, Buford 22
Blackville-Hilda 28, Bethune-Bowman 0
Blythewood 38, Ridge View 21
Cardinal Newman 16, John Paul II 14
Carvers Bay 81, Waccamaw 14
Chester 44, Aiken 12
Clover 26, York Comprehensive 21
D.W. Daniel 35, Liberty 0
Dillon 49, Lumberton, N.C. 20
Dixie 19, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Dorman 55, Wade Hampton (G) 0
Easley 13, Pickens 7
Eastside 22, Southside 18
First Baptist 35, Bishop England 7
Fort Dorchester 37, Glynn Academy, Ga. 21
Great Falls 8, C.A. Johnson 6
Green Sea Floyds 49, West Columbus, N.C. 0
Greenville 41, Woodmont 23
Greenwood 28, South Aiken 14
Greenwood Christian 42, Calhoun Falls 14
Hammond 15, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 12
Hilton Head Prep 45, Northside Christian 0
James F. Byrnes 39, Greer 26
Johnsonville 42, Creek Bridge 0
Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 33, Midland Valley 22
Lancaster 35, Indian Land 7
Landrum 42, Blue Ridge 0
Lexington 28, Irmo 21
Loris 33, St. James 21
Manning 28, Scott’s Branch 0
May River 34, Memorial Day, Ga. 6
Mid-Carolina 33, Whitmire 7
Ninety Six 62, Emerald 46
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 17, Baptist Hill 8
Porter-Gaud 56, Charleston Charter 0
South Florence 41, James Island 14
South Pointe 49, Northwestern 14
Southside Christian 17, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 14
Spartanburg 52, Nation Ford 28
St. John’s 39, Philip Simmons 6
Stratford 21, Timberland 6
Summerville Faith Christian 46, Calhoun Academy 34
Travelers Rest 35, Riverside 14
Village Christian, N.C. 70, Dillon Christian 7
Wagener-Salley 22, Pelion 0
West Brunswick, N.C. 36, Socastee 29
Westwood 53, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Wilson 26, Lake City 6
Woodruff 44, Chesnee 0
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Woodland, ppd.
Wade Hampton (H) vs. Lee Central, ccd.
Next week’s games
North Carolina
Friday, August 24
Albemarle at West Stanly
A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge
Anson County at Sun Valley
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park, 7
Ashe County at Watauga
Bandys at Fred T. Foard
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens
Carolina Pride at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Chase at Cherryville
Clover at Forestview
Commonwealth Charter at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Christ the King, 7
Concord at Pine Forest
Concord First Assembly at Village Christian
Draughn at Freedom
East Gaston at Bessemer City
East Mecklenburg at Ashbrook (Senior Night)
East Montgomery at South Stanly
Forbush at North Iredell
Forest Hills at Parkwood
Garinger at Harding, 7
Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Hopewell at Independence, 7
Hunter Huss at Cox Mill
Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson
Lincolnton at South Point
Maiden at East Burke
Mallard Creek at Butler, 7
McDowell at Avery County
Mitchell at Cannon School
North Gaston at East Rutherford
Northside Christian at Statesville Christian, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Olympic at North Mecklenburg, 7
Patton at R.S. Central
Piedmont at Porter Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter
Providence at Hough, 7
Richmond Senior at Wake Forest
Ridge View at Providence Day , 7
Rocky River at Berry, 7
Salisbury at Carson
Shelby at A.C. Reynolds
South Caldwell at Kings Mountain
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
South Rowan at East Rowan
Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8
Statesville at Lake Norman
Stuart Cramer at Mountain Island Charter
T.C. Roberson at Crest
Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin
Union Academy at Metrolina Christian, 7
Vance at Monroe
West Caldwell at Hibriten
West Iredell at South Iredell
West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7
West Rowan at North Rowan
Wilkes Central at Alexander Central
Saturday, August 25
Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, August 24
Andrew Jackson at St. John’s
Buford at Indian Land
C.A. Johnson at Lewisville
Chester at Fort Mill
Chesterfield at McBee
Clover at Forestview
Conway at Nation Ford
Fairfield Central at Lancaster
Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Lamar at Central Pageland
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Northwestern at Byrnes
Ridge View at Providence Day, 7
South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill
Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8
Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin
Whitmire at Great Falls
Saturday, August 25
Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30
Carolina Crusaders at Tennessee, 4:30
Bye Weeks: Burns, Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Hickory, Highland Tech, Mooresville, Newton Conover, North Stanly, Weddington, West Lincoln, York.
