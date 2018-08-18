High School Sports

How the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s scores, next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

August 18, 2018 12:12 AM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Hough

4A

d. Harding 56-6

1-0

Providence

2

Mallard Creek

4A

vs. Dutch Fork, Sat

0-0

Butler

3

Charlotte Catholic

3A

lost 6-0 to Charlotte Christian

0-1

South Meck

4

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Rock Hill Northwestern 49-14

1-0

at Rock Hill

5

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Charlotte Catholic 6-0

1-0

open

6

Myers Park

4A

d. Olympic 35-0

1-0

Ardrey Kell

7

Butler

4A

vs. Scotland County, Sat.

0-0

Mallard Creek

8

Richmond Senior

4A

d. W-S Reagan 54-18

1-0

at Wake Forest

9

Indian Trail Sun Valley

3A

d. Marshville Forest Hills 35-13

1-0

vs. Anson County

10

Belmont South Point

2A

lost 28-11 to Boiling Springs Crest

0-1

Lincolnton

11

Kings Mountain

3A

idle

0-0

South Caldwell

12

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. Concord Robinson 41-7

1-0

West Caldwell

13

Harding

4A

lost 56-6 to Hough

0-1

Garinger

14

Kannapolis Brown

3A

d. Hopewell 54-0

0-0

at Marvin Ridge

15

Shelby

2A

d. Freedom 31-21 Wed.

0-0

at Asheville Reynolds

16

Maiden

2A

d. Newton Foard 21-6

0-0

at East Burke

Scores

North Carolina

Alexander Central 40, Lawndale Burns 7

Ayden-Grifton 61, Chocowinity Southside 0

Bunn 34, North Lenoir 7

Canton Pisgah 15, Murphy 8

Cape Fear 15, Clinton 0

Carolina Pride 46, Statesville Christian 10

Cary 17, Hoke County 6

Charlotte Christian 6, Charlotte Catholic 0

Charlotte Myers Park 35, Charlotte Olympic 0

Charlotte Providence 45, East Mecklenburg 13

Charlotte Vance 21, West Mecklenburg 14

Concord Cannon 30, North Raleigh Christian 0

Concord Cox Mill 40, Mount Pleasant 0

Cornelius Hough 56, Charlotte Harding 6

East Burke 42, West Caldwell 0

East Columbus 41, Fayetteville Christian 6

East Duplin 63, Richlands 12

East Rowan 27, North Stanly 21

East Surry 31, East Wilkes 0

Eastern Alamance 66, Graham 0

Eastern Guilford 16, Northeast Guilford 14

Elkin 30, Surry Central 0

Faith Christian 50, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 26

Fayetteville Pine Forest 31, Pembroke Swett 14

Friendship 43, Western Harnett 0

Gastonia Huss 49, Morganton Patton 0

Goldsboro 56, Newton Grove Hobbton 0

Gray’s Creek 50, Monroe Parkwood 25

Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Greenville Rose 49, Wilmington New Hanover 6

Hammond, S.C. 15, Charlotte Country Day 12

Hendersonville 49, North Henderson 0

Jacksonville 40, Southwest Onslow 13

Jacksonville Northside 46, Jones County 0

Kannapolis Brown 54, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Kinston 28, Farmville Central 23

Knightdale 16, East Wake 0

Lee County 35, Pittsboro Northwood 20

Lexington 25, Walkertown 0

Maiden 21, Newton Foard 6

Mooresville 21, West Rowan 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Charlotte Northside Christian 0

Newton-Conover 56, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Northampton County 42, Roanoke Rapids 23

Northwest Cabarrus 52, West Stanly 6

Pikeville Aycock 12, Goldsboro Rosewood 0

Providence Grove 17, East Davidson 15

Raleigh Broughton 57, Apex 0

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Raleigh Athens Drive 10

Raleigh Enloe 16, Erwin Triton 14

Raleigh St. David’s 51, Greenbrier Christian, Va. 19

Raleigh Wake Christian 42, Chatham Central 7

Red Springs 38, South Brunswick 12

Riverside Martin 34, Bertie County 28

Rocky Mount 35, Apex Middle Creek 16

Salemburg Lakewood 47, Pender County 6

Shelby Crest 28, Belmont South Point 11

South Central Pitt 18, Greene Central 14

South Granville 33, Person 7

Southern Alamance 14, Western Alamance 3

Southern Lee 41, Central Virginia Home School, Va. 20

Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Wilmington Laney 13

Swannanoa C.D. Owen 34, Enka 7

Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Andrews 0

Tarboro 49, Washington County 6

Thomasville 8, Albemarle 0

Topsail 28, Rocky Point Trask 0

Trinity 53, South Davidson 0

Trinity Wheatmore 61, West Davidson 7

University Christian, Fla. 34, Metrolina Christian Academy 16

Wake Forest 51, Raleigh Millbrook 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Warsaw Kenan 23

Washington 46, East Carteret 6

Watauga County 36, Asheville Roberson 12

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 37, South Mecklenburg 9

Weldon 46, Camden County 0

West Brunswick 36, Socastee, S.C. 29

West Carteret 17, Southeast Raleigh 0

West Johnston 31, Harnett Central 22

West Lincoln 53, Valdese Draughn 0

West Wilkes 22, East Bend Forbush 15

Whiteville 41, North Brunswick 7

Wilmington Ashley 31, Southern Wayne 14

Wilmington Hoggard 21, Holly Springs 6

South Carolina

Abbeville 57, Lincoln County, Ga. 0

Academic Magnet 35, Northwood Academy 7

Airport 49, Dreher 35

Andrew Jackson 45, McBee 3

Ashley Ridge 30, Goose Creek 13

Barnwell 54, Williston-Elko 6

Blacksburg 45, Buford 22

Blackville-Hilda 28, Bethune-Bowman 0

Blythewood 38, Ridge View 21

Cardinal Newman 16, John Paul II 14

Carvers Bay 81, Waccamaw 14

Chester 44, Aiken 12

Clover 26, York Comprehensive 21

D.W. Daniel 35, Liberty 0

Dillon 49, Lumberton, N.C. 20

Dixie 19, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Dorman 55, Wade Hampton (G) 0

Easley 13, Pickens 7

Eastside 22, Southside 18

First Baptist 35, Bishop England 7

Fort Dorchester 37, Glynn Academy, Ga. 21

Great Falls 8, C.A. Johnson 6

Green Sea Floyds 49, West Columbus, N.C. 0

Greenville 41, Woodmont 23

Greenwood 28, South Aiken 14

Greenwood Christian 42, Calhoun Falls 14

Hammond 15, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 12

Hilton Head Prep 45, Northside Christian 0

James F. Byrnes 39, Greer 26

Johnsonville 42, Creek Bridge 0

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 33, Midland Valley 22

Lancaster 35, Indian Land 7

Landrum 42, Blue Ridge 0

Lexington 28, Irmo 21

Loris 33, St. James 21

Manning 28, Scott’s Branch 0

May River 34, Memorial Day, Ga. 6

Mid-Carolina 33, Whitmire 7

Ninety Six 62, Emerald 46

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 17, Baptist Hill 8

Porter-Gaud 56, Charleston Charter 0

South Florence 41, James Island 14

South Pointe 49, Northwestern 14

Southside Christian 17, Charlotte Latin, N.C. 14

Spartanburg 52, Nation Ford 28

St. John’s 39, Philip Simmons 6

Stratford 21, Timberland 6

Summerville Faith Christian 46, Calhoun Academy 34

Travelers Rest 35, Riverside 14

Village Christian, N.C. 70, Dillon Christian 7

Wagener-Salley 22, Pelion 0

West Brunswick, N.C. 36, Socastee 29

Westwood 53, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Wilson 26, Lake City 6

Woodruff 44, Chesnee 0

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Woodland, ppd.

Wade Hampton (H) vs. Lee Central, ccd.

Next week’s games

North Carolina

Friday, August 24

Albemarle at West Stanly

A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge

Anson County at Sun Valley

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park, 7

Ashe County at Watauga

Bandys at Fred T. Foard

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens

Carolina Pride at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Chase at Cherryville

Clover at Forestview

Commonwealth Charter at Victory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Christ the King, 7

Concord at Pine Forest

Concord First Assembly at Village Christian

Draughn at Freedom

East Gaston at Bessemer City

East Mecklenburg at Ashbrook (Senior Night)

East Montgomery at South Stanly

Forbush at North Iredell

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Garinger at Harding, 7

Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Hopewell at Independence, 7

Hunter Huss at Cox Mill

Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson

Lincolnton at South Point

Maiden at East Burke

Mallard Creek at Butler, 7

McDowell at Avery County

Mitchell at Cannon School

North Gaston at East Rutherford

Northside Christian at Statesville Christian, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Olympic at North Mecklenburg, 7

Patton at R.S. Central

Piedmont at Porter Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter

Providence at Hough, 7

Richmond Senior at Wake Forest

Ridge View at Providence Day , 7

Rocky River at Berry, 7

Salisbury at Carson

Shelby at A.C. Reynolds

South Caldwell at Kings Mountain

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

South Rowan at East Rowan

Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8

Statesville at Lake Norman

Stuart Cramer at Mountain Island Charter

T.C. Roberson at Crest

Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin

Union Academy at Metrolina Christian, 7

Vance at Monroe

West Caldwell at Hibriten

West Iredell at South Iredell

West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7

West Rowan at North Rowan

Wilkes Central at Alexander Central

Saturday, August 25

Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, August 24

Andrew Jackson at St. John’s

Buford at Indian Land

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville

Chester at Fort Mill

Chesterfield at McBee

Clover at Forestview

Conway at Nation Ford

Fairfield Central at Lancaster

Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Lamar at Central Pageland

Marlboro County at Cheraw

Northwestern at Byrnes

Ridge View at Providence Day, 7

South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill

Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8

Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin

Whitmire at Great Falls

Saturday, August 25

Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30

Carolina Crusaders at Tennessee, 4:30

Bye Weeks: Burns, Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Hickory, Highland Tech, Mooresville, Newton Conover, North Stanly, Weddington, West Lincoln, York.

