Independence QB Davyne Simpson who had been in medically induced coma dies

Independence High quarterback Davyne Simpson, who had inspired an outbreak of community support after being placed in a medically induced coma, has died.

No details have been released about a funeral or memorial services.

Simpson, 16, was found unconscious Aug. 11 and rushed to the hospital. Doctors placed him into a medically induced coma, hoping his condition might improve.

In preseason information sent to the Observer, Simpson was listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.





Independence is scheduled to start its season Friday at home against Hopewell.

Last week, Patriots players and fans started a hashtag on social media, #PrayForFlash, playing off of Simpson’s nickname. An Independence player also reached out to Christian rapper Joey Vantes, who offered a post on Instagram to more than 11,000 followers.

Many schools in the area honored Simpson this week, some putting his number of the back of their helmets, including Hopewell, and Providence High added his number on the field.

Thank you to @BryanMarxbryan for capturing these at last night's pep rally. Proud of these boys and the way they've supported each other throughout the week. #PrayForFlash pic.twitter.com/wY5a9IkN93 — Elizabeth Matrejek (@ematrejek) August 19, 2018