Independence QB Davyne Simpson who had been in medically induced coma dies

Independence High quarterback Davyne Simpson, who had inspired an outbreak of community support after being placed in a medically induced coma, has died.
No details have been released about a funeral or memorial services.
Simpson, 16, was found unconscious Aug. 11 and rushed to the hospital. Doctors placed him into a medically induced coma, hoping his condition might improve.
In preseason information sent to the Observer, Simpson was listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.
The way I found out you were gone hurt me like no other. Your uncle Trey said, “Baby, you have to eat before anything”. I asked why? He said, “my sister just texted me with an update”. As soon as I heard that, all I could do was burst into tears. I felt like someone ripped my heart out and stomped on it, right in front of my eyes. All I could think of was the great times we had, the times we spent together and the times we shared together. Your cousin Cameron, kicked me several times in your room yesterday, as I cried. I know you told him to control my emotions. I knew you were looking after us last night as well, because as Trey and I cried ourselves to sleep, it rained like other. I told your Uncle Trey, “that’s Flash,” he said, “Yep, that’s Nephew.” All I can say now is that God knew the right time, it may not be our time that we wanted, but Jesus knows best! And you will always be a big part of our lives. We love you to infinity and beyond. R.I.P #DavyneSimpson #number9 #flash #weloveyou #youwillalwaysbemissed #yoursmilewaslife #flash #independencehighschool #quaterback #yourlegacyliveson
A post shared by
(@ae_est.1992) on Aug 20, 2018 at 4:37am PDT
Independence is scheduled to start its season Friday at home against Hopewell.
Last week, Patriots players and fans started a hashtag on social media, #PrayForFlash, playing off of Simpson’s nickname. An Independence player also reached out to Christian rapper Joey Vantes, who offered a post on Instagram to more than 11,000 followers.
Many schools in the area honored Simpson this week, some putting his number of the back of their helmets, including Hopewell, and Providence High added his number on the field.
Comments