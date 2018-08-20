The Porter Ridge High Pirates football team has moved into the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week
The Porter Ridge High Pirates football team has moved into the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week Greg Stavish Special to the Observer

Some Pirates have just jumped into the Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

August 20, 2018 05:28 PM

Welcome, Indian Trail’s Porter Ridge High to the Observer’s Sweet 16.

The Pirates are in at No. 16 after No. 1 Hough knocked Harding out of the poll with a 56-6 win Friday. Harding was No. 13 in preseason.

Up higher in the poll, Charlotte Christian climbed a spot to No. 4 with a shutout win over preseason No. 3 Charlotte Catholic. Catholic, shut out for the first time in 17 years, dropped to No. 7

Rk.TeamCl.Rec.Prvs.
1.Hough4A1-01
2.Mallard Creek4A0-02
3.Rock Hill South Pointe4A1-04
4. Charlotte ChristianIND1-05
5.Myers Park4A1-06
6.Butler4A1-07
7.Charlotte Catholic3A0-13
8.Richmond Senior4A1-08
9.Indian Sun Valley3A1-09
10.Vance4A1-010
11.Kings Mountain3A0-011
12.Lenoir Hibriten2A1-012
13.Kannapolis Brown3A1-013
14.Shelby2A1-015
15.Maiden2A1-016
16.Indian Trail Porter Ridge4A1-0NR

Dropped out: Harding (4A, 0-1). Also receiving consideration: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 1-0); Mooresville (4A, 1-0); Weddington (3A, 1-0)

