Some Pirates have just jumped into the Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Welcome, Indian Trail’s Porter Ridge High to the Observer’s Sweet 16.
The Pirates are in at No. 16 after No. 1 Hough knocked Harding out of the poll with a 56-6 win Friday. Harding was No. 13 in preseason.
Up higher in the poll, Charlotte Christian climbed a spot to No. 4 with a shutout win over preseason No. 3 Charlotte Catholic. Catholic, shut out for the first time in 17 years, dropped to No. 7
|Rk.
|Team
|Cl.
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Hough
|4A
|1-0
|1
|2.
|Mallard Creek
|4A
|0-0
|2
|3.
|Rock Hill South Pointe
|4A
|1-0
|4
|4.
|Charlotte Christian
|IND
|1-0
|5
|5.
|Myers Park
|4A
|1-0
|6
|6.
|Butler
|4A
|1-0
|7
|7.
|Charlotte Catholic
|3A
|0-1
|3
|8.
|Richmond Senior
|4A
|1-0
|8
|9.
|Indian Sun Valley
|3A
|1-0
|9
|10.
|Vance
|4A
|1-0
|10
|11.
|Kings Mountain
|3A
|0-0
|11
|12.
|Lenoir Hibriten
|2A
|1-0
|12
|13.
|Kannapolis Brown
|3A
|1-0
|13
|14.
|Shelby
|2A
|1-0
|15
|15.
|Maiden
|2A
|1-0
|16
|16.
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge
|4A
|1-0
|NR
Dropped out: Harding (4A, 0-1). Also receiving consideration: Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 1-0); Mooresville (4A, 1-0); Weddington (3A, 1-0)
