Charlotte Observer high school football players of the week

▪ Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: Senior quarterback, committed to Temple, completed 8-of-14 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-6 win over Harding. Steward also rushed for a 32-yard score.
▪ Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Six carries, 232 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-7 win over Christ the King.
▪ Jaylen Coleman, Grayson McCall, Porter Ridge: Coleman ran 18 times for 306 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-35 win over Cuthbertson. McCall completed five passes for 88 yards and ran 11 times for 209 yards.
▪ Isaiah McNeil, North Gaston: ran eight times for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-29 win over East Gaston. North Gaston ran for 595 yards on 46 carries and scored a school-record points.
▪ Zo Wallace, Hunter Huss: In a 49-0 win or Morganton Patton, Wallace completed 13-of-17 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for two more scores.
▪ JahTwan Stafford, Monroe: In a 49-22 win over Anson County, Stafford ran 11 times for 98 yards, had more than 200 return yards and caught two passes for 29 yards.
