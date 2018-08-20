Saturday’s Roundup: Davidson Day volleyball rolls in tournament

Davidson Day was among the big winners Saturday in the annual Best of the Carolinas volleyball tournament, which attracted dozens of schools from the Carolinas and Georgia to the Davidson College campus.
The Patriots swept three matches and captured the championship in their division.
Davidson Day beat North Henderson and Charlotte Country Day by 3-0 scores and topped Kershaw (SC) North Central 3-1.
Junior Cierra Huntley had 61 kills, 10 service aces and 32 digs in the three matches. Senior Abbe Wileman added 16 kills, nine aces and 52 digs, and junior Sarah Alexander totaled 54 digs and eight aces.
A team-by-team account is listed below.
Featured performers
Cierra Huntley (Davidson Day volleyball): Huntley, a junior, led her team to a three-match sweep in the Best of the Carolinas tournament at Davidson College. She totaled 61 kills, 10 service aces and 32 digs in the event.
Caroline Juckett (Charlotte Latin field hockey): Juckett had three goals in a pair of Charlotte Latin victories.
Nina Lavelle (Charlotte Latin tennis): Lavelle, the Hawks’ No. 2 singles player, scored three victories in the Florence (S.C.) Tennis Association’s tournament.
Baylee Smith (Charlotte Christian volleyball): Smith had 14 service aces as the Knights swept Greensboro Day 3-0.
Boys’ soccer
Burlington Christian 4, Southlake Christian 1: The Eagles dropped this match in the Greensboro Calvary Day tournament.
Charlotte Christian 2, Greensboro Day 1: The Knights improved to 1-0-1.
High Point Wesleyan 3, Covenant Day 3 (Wesleyan wins on PK’s): Jacob Gooding, Ethan Lewis and Luke Engstrom scored in regulation for Covenant Day, but High Point Wesleyan won 4-2 on penalty kicks. This was the championship match of the Sanford Classic.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, Pender County 3: Gray Stone Day outscored its hosts 3-0 in the second half, winning this Battle at the Beach match.
Statesville 1, Watauga 1: The Greyhounds and host Pioneers played to a draw in the Watauga Tournament. All the scoring came in the second half. Each team is 2-0-1 on the season.
West Brunswick 2, North Lincoln 0: North Lincoln piled up an 18-12 edge in shots but lost in the Battle at the Beach event.
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Latin 3, Cary Academy 0: Caroline Juckett scored twice and Milly Mattei added a goal for the Hawks.
Charlotte Latin 3, Durham Academy 2 (OT): Juckett, Abby Matthews and Cece Colombo scored for the Hawks, who improved to 3-1 and handed Durham Academy its first loss in four outings.
Girls’ tennis
Charlotte Latin: The Hawks went 1-2 in Saturday’s play at the Florence (S.C.) Tennis Association’s tournament. Charlotte Latin beat Charleston Porter Gaud 4-2, getting victories from Kate Coppage, Chloe Floyd, Ella Lavelle and Anna Catherine Henley in singles.
The Hawks fell 4-2 to Raleigh St. Davids, getting victories in singles from Nina and Ella Lavelle. And Charlotte Latin dropped a 4-2 decision to Florence Trinity-Byrnes, with Nina Lavelle and Eliza Poole scoring victories.
Girls’ volleyball
BEST OF THE CAROLINAS
Ardrey Kell: Jadyn Berry’s 31 assists led the Knights to a 3-0 triumph over Hough. The sets were close, decided by 28-26, 25-22 and 27-25 scores. The Knights also lost 3-0 to Fort Mill Nation Ford, with Sania McKay totaling 16 digs and Berry adding 13 assists.
Boone Watauga: The Pioneers topped North Iredell 3-1, with Rebekah Farthing accumulating 25 kills and 14 digs. Farthing, a junior, had 17 kills, and junior Chloe Baldwin added 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Lake Norman.
Charlotte Catholic: Lauren Hall had seven digs and 13 assists in a 2-0 loss to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity, and she had 26 assists in a 2-1 loss to Mallard Creek. The Cougars also lost 2-0 to Lexington (S.C.), with Kendall Nye totaling six digs. Nye had eight digs in a 2-0 loss to Blythewood (S.C.), but the Cougars bounced back for a 2-1 victory over Charleston Bishop England, behind Emma Ellis’ 14 kills, three blocks and nine digs.
Charlotte Country Day: Sophomore Addison Pignetti had 10 kills and freshman Sydney Schulze added nine in a 3-0 sweep of Myers Park. The Buccaneers also lost to Davidson Day 3-0.
Community School of Davidson: The Spartans beat Covenant Day 3-1, winning 25-20 and 25-18, falling 25-23, and then scoring a 25-16 victory for the match.
Concord Cox Mill: Cox Mill dropped a 3-2 match to South Iredell and fell 3-0 to West Iredell. In the 3-0 match, Gabi Shealy had seven kills and Carin Bridges totaled 14 digs.
Covenant Day: Sophomore Olivia Futch had 16 kills in a 3-1 loss to Rock Hill Northwestern, and she added 16 kills and six digs in a 3-1 loss to Community School of Davidson.
Fort Mill Nation Ford: Junior Sophie Fischer had 13 kills and 10 assists, and junior Emily Lammers added 11 kills and 10 assists in a 3-0 sweep of Ardrey Kell.
Gaston Day: The Spartans dropped a 25-10, 25-13 match to defending N.C. 4A champion Cary Green Hope. Aly DeFrancisco had seven digs. Sidney Bing had five digs in a 2-0 loss to S.C. power Lexington River Bluff. But the Spartans recovered for a 2-0 victory over Charleston Bishop England, with Lauralee Hurst totaling 11 kills and eight digs. And it was Hurt (15 kills) and Drew Brown (10 kills) leading the way in a 2-1 triumph over Mallard Creek.
Hough: The Huskies dropped a 3-0 decision to Ardrey Kell, but all three sets were close, with scores of 28-26, 25-22 and 27-25. The Huskies also lost 3-0 to Rock Hill.
Lake Norman: Boone Watauga swept Lake Norman 3-0, winning sets by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 25-21.
Mallard Creek: The Mavericks scored a 15-8 victory in the decisive set to beat Charlotte Catholic 2-1, but they fell 2-0 to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity. In a third match, the Mavericks lost 2-1 to Gaston Day, falling 15-12 in the final set.
Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks won the decisive set 15-4 for a 2-1 victory over Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity.
Myers Park: Sophomore Cecelia Chavez had 11 assists, but the Mustangs lost 3-0 to Charlotte Country Day.
North Iredell: The Raiders won the second set 25-22 but fell 3-1 to Boone Watauga.
Providence: The Panthers fell 3-2 to South Iredell, with seniors Annie Leonard (17 kills) and Carinne Greco (five aces) leading the way.
Rock Hill: The Bearcats swept Hough 3-0, behind Jada Rouse (11 digs) and Aydan Espinal (16 assists).
Rock Hill Northwestern: The Trojans toppled Covenant Day 3-1.
South Iredell: The Vikings had a pair of squeakers, beating Concord Cox Mill 3-2 and Providence 3-2. In the Cox Mill match, senior Emily Long had 22 kills and nine digs, junior Malina Harris totaled 42 assists, and junior Taylor Osborne added 16 kills.
In the Providence match, senior Emily Long had 19 kills and 14 digs, and junior Ali Warren had 13 digs.
West Iredell: The Warriors swept Concord Cox Mill 25-20, 25-14 and 25-22.
ELSEWHERE
Charlotte Christian 3, Greensboro Day 0: Baylee Smith had 14 aces and Morgan Shrader added three aces, 16 assists and four kills for the Knights.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian: Competing in the Forsyth Country Day Summer Shootout, the Warriors beat the Forsyth Home Educators 2-1, winning the final set 26-24; lost 2-0 to Cary Christian; and fell 2-0 to Statesville Christian.
North Lincoln: Playing in the Madison McMichael Tournament, North Lincoln fell 3-0 to McMichael but toppled Bartlett-Yancey 3-1. The Knights won the final set against Bartlett-Yancey by a 25-21 score, and all four sets were closely contested.
Providence Day 3, Wake Christian 0
Statesville Christian: Competing in the Forsyth Country Day Summer Shootout, Statesville Christian beat Wilmington Cape Fear 2-0 and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2-0.
Wake Christian 3, Charlotte Latin 0
