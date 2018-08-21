Monday’s Roundup: Sabres take big early lead, down East Meck in soccer

South Mecklenburg bolted to a big early lead Monday evening and rolled over host East Mecklenburg 4-1 in a nonconference high school boys soccer match.
Seniors provided all the scoring for the Sabres, who had a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Miguel Alvarez scored two goals, and Kevin Usma and Wesley Zitney had single tallies for South Mecklenburg, now 1-1-1. The Sabres play their next three matches against Union County competition, traveling to powerhouse Marvin Ridge on Thursday, hosting Weddington on Saturday, and then visiting Waxhaw Cuthbertson next Tuesday.
East Mecklenburg (0-3) goes for its first victory Wednesday at Olympic.
Featured performers
Danny Carley (Kings Mountain soccer): Carley scored twice as his team outscored R-S Central 3-0 in the second half and won 4-1.
Jaydn Dixon (Gastonia Ashbrook soccer): Dixon, a sophomore, had the hat trick, scoring three straight goals after his team had fallen behind East Gaston 1-0. Ashbrook won 3-2 in the first round of the Gazette Cup tournament.
Jonpaul Escobar (Monroe Parkwood): Escobar, a junior, scored three goals and had two assists as Parkwood whipped Marshville Forest Hills 6-3.
Megan Frost (Myers Park field hockey): Frost was named most valuable player of the Cancer for Kids Tournament over the weekend at Cary Academy. She helped lead the Mustangs to the team championship.
Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter): Harris had five kills and 20 digs as the Knights swept North Mecklenburg 3-0.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Carmel Christian 4, High Point Christian 0: The host Cougars scored twice in each half.
Charlotte Christian 11, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2: The Knights jumped to a 6-1 halftime lead and kept on the onslaught in the second half.
Community School of Davidson 3, Lake Norman Charter 2: The visiting Spartans improved to 3-0 on the season, looking the part of a 1A title contender.
Hough 4, Concord Cox Mill 0: The Huskies got a shutout from sophomore goalkeeper Caden Johnson, winning their first match after two losses. Cox Mill fell to 0-3.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2, North Mecklenburg 1: The 1A Pride knocked off the 4A Vikings, with all the scoring in the second half. Senior August Brueggerman and sophomore Calvin Brownewell each scored for Pine Lake Prep, playing its first match of the season.
Vance 3, Monroe 2: Junior Geovany Maldonado scored two goals and Isai Mejia added a single tally for victorious host Vance.
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 6, Christ the King 1: The visiting Crusaders trailed only 2-0 at the half.
GAZETTE CUP
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2, Belmont South Point 1: Senior Ethan McRorie scored two goals and had seven of the Storm’s 13 shots, pacing his team to a first-round victory in the tournament.
Gastonia Ashbrook 3, East Gaston 2: East Gaston jumped to a 1-0 lead, but Ashbrook’s Jaydn Dixon scored three straight goals.
Gastonia Huss 4, Gastonia Highland Tech 1
Lincolnton 4, North Gaston 1: Junior Mason Whitaker scored twice for the Wolves.
Next up: The semifinals are Wednesday at Martha Rivers Park in Gastonia, with Lincolnton facing Stuart Cramer and Ashbrook meeting Huss. Both matches are at 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE
Central Cabarrus 2, Mooresville 1: The host Vikings won their opener.
Central Davidson 7, East Rowan 2: The Spartans led 6-0 at halftime. Alex Kalogeromitros scored both East Rowan goals, giving him seven for the season.
Concord 8, South Rowan 0: Junior Carlos Alvarez had two goals and an assist, and junior Carson Trott had a pair of assists.
Gastonia Forestview 2, Shelby 0: This was a 0-0 game at halftime.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Pirates improved to 2-1, dropping the Spartans to 0-3.
Kannapolis Brown 3, Lincoln Charter 0: The host Wonders scored all their goals in the second half. Junior Moises Garcia had a goal and an assist, and junior goalkeeper Alex Palomares got the shutout.
Kings Mountain 4, R-S Central 1: The Mountaineers outscored their hosts 3-0 in the second half. Sophomore Danny Carley had two goals and junior Josh Visoso added two assists.
Lake Norman 1, R-S Central 1: Lake Norman battled to a tie in its season opener.
McDowell 4, Avery County 0: The host Titans led 3-0 at intermission.
Monroe Central Academy 3, Richmond Senior 1: Central Academy outscored the Raiders 2-0 after halftime. Sebastian Garcia had a goal and an assist for Central Academy, and Hender Hernandez and Landon Atwell added goals.
Monroe Parkwood 6, Marshville Forest Hills 3: Junior Jonpaul Escobar had a big night, scoring three goals and adding a pair of assists for Parkwood. Teammate Sean Gundacker added two goals and an assist.
Monroe Union Academy 3, Cabarrus Stallions 0: Sophomore Gaston Moise scored two goals and senior Hayden Brown had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals.
Mount Pleasant 4, South Davidson 0: The host Tigers evened their record at 1-1.
Newton Fred T. Foard 5, Boiling Springs Crest 1: The visiting Tigers improved to 3-0.
Scotland County 6, West Columbus 2: Junior Adolfo Duran’s three goals lifted the Scots. Hunter Edkins, a senior, added two goals.
West Caldwell 10, Morganton Patton 4: The Warriors scored five times in each half, stunning the previously unbeaten Panthers (3-1). West Caldwell improved to 2-1.
West Iredell 1, Statesville 1: Statesville (2-0-2) has allowed only two goals in its four matches. West Iredell is now 1-0-1.
West Lincoln 5, Cherryville 1: West Lincoln improved to 2-1.
Girls’ field hockey
Myers Park: The Mustangs captured the Cancer for Kids Tournament title over the weekend at Cary Academy. They beat Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 9-0, Cary Academy 5-0, Norfolk Academy 3-2 in overtime, and then topped Cary Christian 4-0.
Megan Frost, Carolina Wick and Caroline Page were named to the all-tournament team.
Girls’ tennis
South Caldwell 5, Alexander Central 4: South Caldwell won a close Northwest 3A-4A match, getting singles victories from Molly Hagerty at No. 1 and Taylor Austin and Graci Neff. Doubles winners were the teams of Hagerty and Austin at No. 1, and Zarina and Ysabella Villacorte.
Carlee Caskaddon, Hannah Maltba and Caeley Arney won in singles for the Cougars, who also got a doubles victory from the team of Hannah and Emma Maltba.
Belmont South Point 5, East Lincoln 4: The Red Raiders’ Bailey Phillips (No. 1) and Brooke Cox (No. 2) took singles victories and teamed for the No. 1 doubles triumph. Also winning in singles for South Point were Holland Leonhardt and Dezi Kauer.
East Lincoln winners were Addison Merritt and Ana Gonzalez in singles, and the doubles teams of Olivia Franco-Hannah McGuirt and Cassidy Naramore-Gonzalez.
Catawba Bandys 9, Statesville 0
China Grove Jesse Carson 8, Northwest Cabarrus 1
North Davidson 6, South Rowan 3
North Iredell 8, Hickory St. Stephens 1
Salisbury 9, Lexington 0
West Rowan 9, Kannapolis Brown 0
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Concord First Assembly 3, Mountain Island Country Day 1: It was the season opener for both teams.
Lake Norman Charter 3, North Mecklenburg 0: Liberty Harris had five kills, 20 digs and 14 aces as the Knights won 25-21, 25-10 and 25-16. Hope Curtis added four aces and 15 digs for the winners.
Providence 3, Myers Park 0: Senior Annie Leonard had 10 kills for the Panthers, who won 25-13, 25-23 and 25-9.
Southlake Christian 3, Concord Cannon 1: Senior Kennedy Smith had 18 kills and 16 digs, and teammate Grace Iannarino, a senior, totaled 24 assists in the victory.
West Charlotte 3, Harding 0: The Lions won their season opener.
West Mecklenburg 3, Garinger 1: Junior Jirah Pinkney had six kills and five service aces in the victory. Freshmen Alex Butters and Katie Cruise each had 12 digs.
ELSEWHERE
Alexander Central 3, Ashe County 2: The visiting Cougars won the decisive set 15-8, winning their first match of the season after three losses.
Cameron Union Pines 3, Richmond Senior 0: This loss snapped a 38-match home winning streak for the Raiders, now 3-1 on the season. Union Pines won the sets 25-13, 25-18 and 25-19.
Central Cabarrus 3, North Stanly 1: Senior Riley Tucker’s 13 kills and eight digs lifted the Vikings to victory.
China Grove Carson 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0: Katie Blackwell had three aces and seven kills, as Carson won 25-8, 25-9 and 25-16.
Concord Cox Mill 3, Mount Pleasant 0: The Chargers improved to 1-4, winning 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.
East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0: The Cavaliers rolled 25-8, 25-10 and 25-13.
East Gaston 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2: East Gaston won the final set 15-12 for the victory. The match included a marathon third set, which East Gaston won 34-32. Highland Tech junior Megan McIntosh had 22 assists.
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek 3, Scotland County 0
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Weddington Arborbrook Christian 2: Metrolina Christian took the first two sets, but Arborbrook Christian rallied with a pair of victories. The Warriors won 15-6 in the fifth set.
Kings Mountain 3, East Rutherford 0: The visiting Mountaineers rolled 25-19, 25-12 and 25-17.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 3, Bakersville Mitchell County 1: The Gryphons took the fourth set 25-17, winning their season opener.
Newton Fred T. Foard 3, Newton-Conover 0: The visiting Tigers improved to 3-0.
North Iredell 3, East Bend Forbush 1: The biggest margin in any of the sets was four points.
Valdese Draughn 3, South Caldwell 0: The host Wildcats improved to 4-0, winning 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18.
West Rowan 3, Lake Norman 1: West Rowan won the opening two sets 25-23 and 25-18, before Lake Norman rallied 25-21. The Falcons closed it out with a 25-19 triumph.
West Stanly 3, West Montgomery 0: The Colts won 25-15, 25-13 and 25-12. Both teams are 3-1.
Wilkes Central 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0: The visiting Eagles won 25-23, 25-22 and 25-12.
