This week’s Observer high school football schedule

North Carolina
Friday, August 24
All games at 7:30 unless noted
Albemarle at West Stanly
A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge
Anson County at Sun Valley
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park, 7
Ashe County at Watauga
Bandys at Fred T. Foard
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens
Carolina Pride at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Chase at Cherryville
Clover at Forestview
Commonwealth Charter at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Christ the King, 7
Concord at Pine Forest
Concord First Assembly at Village Christian
Draughn at Freedom
East Gaston at Bessemer City
East Mecklenburg at Ashbrook (Senior Night)
East Montgomery at South Stanly
Forbush at North Iredell
Forest Hills at Parkwood
Garinger at Harding, 7
Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Hopewell at Independence, 7
Hunter Huss at Cox Mill\u0009
Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson
Lincolnton at South Point
Maiden at East Burke
Mallard Creek at Butler, 7
McDowell at Avery County
Mitchell at Cannon School
North Gaston at East Rutherford
Northside Christian at Statesville Christian, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
Olympic at North Mecklenburg, 7
Patton at R.S. Central
Piedmont at Porter Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter
Providence at Hough, 7
Richmond Senior at Wake Forest
Ridge View at Providence Day, 7
Rocky River at Berry, 7
Salisbury at Carson
Shelby at A.C. Reynolds
South Caldwell at Kings Mountain
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
South Rowan at East Rowan
Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8
Statesville at Lake Norman
Stuart Cramer at Mountain Island Charter
T.C. Roberson at Crest
Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin
Union Academy at Metrolina Christian, 7
Vance at Monroe
West Caldwell at Hibriten
West Iredell at South Iredell
West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7
West Rowan at North Rowan
Wilkes Central at Alexander Central
Saturday, August 25
Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, August 24
Andrew Jackson at St. John’s
Buford at Indian Land
C.A. Johnson at Lewisville
Chester at Fort Mill
Chesterfield at McBee
Conway at Nation Ford
Fairfield Central at Lancaster
Lamar at Central Pageland
Marlboro County at Cheraw
Northwestern at Byrnes
South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill
Whitmire at Great Falls
Saturday, August 25
Carolina Crusaders at Tennessee, 4:30
Bye Weeks: Burns, Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Hickory, Highland Tech, Mooresville, Newton Conover, North Stanly, Weddington, West Lincoln, York.
