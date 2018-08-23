The Butler High School Cheerleaders get ready for their game vs. Scotland. Butler would take on Scotland High in the High School Football Kickoff Night Saturday Aug. 18, 2018.
High School Sports

This week’s Observer high school football schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

August 23, 2018 01:21 PM

North Carolina

Friday, August 24

All games at 7:30 unless noted

Albemarle at West Stanly

A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge

Anson County at Sun Valley

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park, 7

Ashe County at Watauga

Bandys at Fred T. Foard

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens

Carolina Pride at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Central Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Chase at Cherryville

Clover at Forestview

Commonwealth Charter at Victory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Christ the King, 7

Concord at Pine Forest

Concord First Assembly at Village Christian

Draughn at Freedom

East Gaston at Bessemer City

East Mecklenburg at Ashbrook (Senior Night)

East Montgomery at South Stanly

Forbush at North Iredell

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Garinger at Harding, 7

Greenwood Raptors at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Hopewell at Independence, 7

Hunter Huss at Cox Mill\u0009

Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson

Lincolnton at South Point

Maiden at East Burke

Mallard Creek at Butler, 7

McDowell at Avery County

Mitchell at Cannon School

North Gaston at East Rutherford

Northside Christian at Statesville Christian, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

Olympic at North Mecklenburg, 7

Patton at R.S. Central

Piedmont at Porter Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Lake Norman Charter

Providence at Hough, 7

Richmond Senior at Wake Forest

Ridge View at Providence Day, 7

Rocky River at Berry, 7

Salisbury at Carson

Shelby at A.C. Reynolds

South Caldwell at Kings Mountain

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

South Rowan at East Rowan

Southside Christian at Hickory Hawks, 8

Statesville at Lake Norman

Stuart Cramer at Mountain Island Charter

T.C. Roberson at Crest

Timberland (SC) at Charlotte Latin

Union Academy at Metrolina Christian, 7

Vance at Monroe

West Caldwell at Hibriten

West Iredell at South Iredell

West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7

West Rowan at North Rowan

Wilkes Central at Alexander Central

Saturday, August 25

Anderson Cavaliers at Cabarrus Stallions, 7:30

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, August 24

Andrew Jackson at St. John’s

Buford at Indian Land

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville

Chester at Fort Mill

Chesterfield at McBee

Conway at Nation Ford

Fairfield Central at Lancaster

Lamar at Central Pageland

Marlboro County at Cheraw

Northwestern at Byrnes

South Pointe (SC) at Rock Hill

Whitmire at Great Falls

Saturday, August 25

Carolina Crusaders at Tennessee, 4:30

Bye Weeks: Burns, Charlotte Christian, Covenant Day, East Lincoln, Hickory, Highland Tech, Mooresville, Newton Conover, North Stanly, Weddington, West Lincoln, York.

