High School Sports

Here are 7 football games to watch Friday. These media members predict the winners.

August 23, 2018 03:30 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

Nate Wimberly

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WBTV

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

4-2

4-2

4-2

5-1

5-1

Last week

4-2

4-2

4-2

5-1

5-1

Mallard Creek vs. Butler

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Butler

Mallard Creek

Providence at Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Hough

Olympic at North Meck

North Meck

Olympic

North Meck

North Meck

North Meck

Hunter Huss at Cox Mill

Cox Mill

Hunter Huss

Cox Mill

Hunter Huss

Hunter Huss

A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge

A.L. Brown

Marvin Ridge

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

Marvin Ridge

Statesville at Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Statesville

Northwestern at Duncan Byrnes

Byrnes

Byrnes

Byrnes

Byrnes

Byrnes

  Comments  