Langston Wertz Jr.
Bret McCormick
Delano Little
Ashley Stroehlein
Nate Wimberly
The Charlotte Observer
(Rock Hill) Herald
WBTV
WBTV
WBTV
This Season
4-2
4-2
4-2
5-1
5-1
Last week
4-2
4-2
4-2
5-1
5-1
Mallard Creek vs. Butler
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Butler
Mallard Creek
Providence at Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Hough
Olympic at North Meck
North Meck
Olympic
North Meck
North Meck
North Meck
Hunter Huss at Cox Mill
Cox Mill
Hunter Huss
Cox Mill
Hunter Huss
Hunter Huss
A.L. Brown at Marvin Ridge
A.L. Brown
Marvin Ridge
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
Marvin Ridge
Statesville at Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Statesville
Northwestern at Duncan Byrnes
Byrnes
Byrnes
Byrnes
Byrnes
Byrnes
High School Sports
Here are 7 football games to watch Friday. These media members predict the winners.
August 23, 2018 03:30 PM
