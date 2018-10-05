Friday’s top high school football performers 10.05.18

Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: 19-for-28 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-6 victory over Alexander Central. Birchfield ran eight times for 28 yards and another score.
Jack Crump, Metrolina Christian: Carried 15 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Asheville Christian. Teammates Jadus Davis (four carries, 110 yards, two TDs) and Myles Saxton (8-for-10, 126 yards, TD) also had strong games.
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Mississippi State commit completed 12-of-16 passes for 231 yards and two scores in a 42-0 victory over Charlotte Country Day. He ran 10 times for 62 yards and another score.
Antonio Smith, Garinger: Four touchdowns for the sophomore in a 31-14 victory over East Meck.
Carter Stockwell, Javaris Bufford, Charlotte Latin: Running backs had big nights in victory over Covenant Day. Stockwell ran 20 times for 169 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Bufford ran 20 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Nigel Summerville, Vance: Threw school-record six touchdown passes in a 47-21 victory over Mooresville, ranked No. 16 in the Observer’s Sweet 16.
