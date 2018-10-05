Butler takes advantage of Myers Park turnovers, upsets Mustangs Friday

Butler High isn’t ready to give up top dog status in the Southwestern 4A football conference just yet.
The Bulldogs dropped Myers Park from the unbeaten ranks with a 39-22 homecoming victory Friday, improving to 3-0 in league play. Butler feasted on turnovers – the Bulldogs forced five – and unleashed an opportunistic offense that came up with key plays when needed. The combination of Butler quarterback Christian Peters and receiver Josh Barnette connected on scoring passes of 17 and 38 yards, while the Bulldogs rushed for 163 yards in the second half to control momentum.
Records: Butler 5-2; Myers Park 6-1.
Three who mattered
Jamal Worthy: Butler running back piled up 75 of his team-high 100 yards on 12 second-half carries.
Christian Peters: Butler’s quarterback hit 14-of-24 passes for 198 yards and two scores, including 11-of-17 passes for 137 yards in the first half.
Muhsin Muhammad: Myers Park receiver turned in a monster effort with six receptions for 166 yards and a score.
Worth mentioning
▪ Drake Maye, who had thrown one interception in the previous six games, tossed three in the first half.
▪ Butler held Myers Park, which scored 50 or more points in four of their opening six games, to their lowest output of the season.
▪ Myers Park special-teamer Hampton Horne tossed a two-point pass to Tim Newman from kick formation for an 8-7 advantage and sniffed out a Butler fake punt to flip possession on downs.
▪ Both defenses came up big in the second quarter. Myers Park stopped Butler on the 1; Donovan Law’s end zone interception killed a Mustangs threat.
▪ Myers Park sophomore Trey Bly’s 92-yard kick return quickly answered Butler’s opening touchdown, giving the Mustangs some momentum.
▪ Quesean Holmes was more than complementary to Worthy in the running attack. He ran for 83 yards, including 70 after intermission.
What’s next: Butler hosts Independence; Myers Park is at Hickory Ridge.
