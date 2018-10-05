Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Hough
4A
d. Lake Norman 55-19
7-0
North Meck
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. West Charlotte 55-0
6-0
Hopewell
3
Myers Park
4A
lost 39-22 to Butler
6-1
at Hickory Ridge
4
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Charlotte Country Day 42-0
6-0
at Metrolina Christian
5
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Sun Valley 28-7
6-1
at Piedmont
6
Vance
4A
d. Mooresville 47-21
6-1
at West Charlotte
7
Richmond Senior
4A
d. Fayetteville Britt 31-8
5-1
Hoke County
8
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Lancaster 35-30
6-1
Richland NE
9
Central Cabarrus
3A
d. Kannapolis Brown 33-30
7-0
at NW Cabarrus
10
Butler
4A
d. Myers Park 39-22
5-2
Independence
11
Sun Valley
3A
lost 28-7 to Charlotte Catholic
5-2
Monroe
12
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. Newton Foard 53-14
6-0
Draughn
13
Weddington
3A
d. Piedmont 42-14
6-1
at Parkwood
14
Gastonia Huss
3A
d. Kings Mountain 38-21
7-0
Crest
15
Kings Mountain
3A
lost 38-21 to Gastonia Huss
5-2
Ashbrook
16
Mooresville
4A
lost 47-21 to Vance
5-2
Lake Norman
Scores
North Carolina
Arden Christ School 66, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 38
Ardrey Kell 21, South Mecklenburg 0
Ayden-Grifton 24, Washington 15
Belmont South Point 42, East Gaston 0
Brevard 27, East Henderson 0
Charlotte Christian 42, Charlotte Country Day 0
Clayton 26, South Johnston 14
Clayton Cleveland 50, East Wake 8
Croatan 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 12
East Duplin 20, Goldsboro 13
East Surry 56, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Edenton Holmes 70, Camden County 3
Elkin 17, Wilkes Central 14
Farmville Central 40, Nash Central 20
Garinger 31, East Mecklenburg 14
Halifax Academy 42, Community Christian 0
Havelock 63, West Carteret 10
Hickory St. Stephens 55, West Caldwell 7
Holly Springs 58, Apex 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Charlotte Independence 7
Jacksonville 35, Jacksonville Northside 0
Lee County 69, Harnett Central 22
Mallard Creek 55, West Charlotte 0
Mount Airy 62, North Stokes 0
New Bern 46, Southern Wayne 0
North Brunswick 20, Wilmington Ashley 0
North Stanly 55, South Davidson 0
Northside Christian 2, Victory Christian 0
Northampton County 48, Southeast Halifax 12
Pamlico County 45, Chocowinity Southside 14
Princeton 61, Rose Hill Union 18
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 47, Raleigh Sanderson 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Millbrook 21
Raleigh St. David’s 59, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12
Randleman 48, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Red Springs 56, South Robeson 6
Richlands 58, Pender County 6
Roanoke Rapids 42, Louisburg 0
Rocky Mount 49, Franklinton 20
Rocky River 20, Hickory Ridge 14
Salemburg Lakewood 21, North Duplin 7
South Columbus 49, East Columbus 6
South Granville 41, Warren County 6
Southwest Onslow 55, East Carteret 9
St. Pauls 56, West Columbus 6
Swain County 39, Andrews 0
Thomasville Ledford 49, Central Davidson 0
Topsail 38, South Brunswick 0
Wake Forest Heritage 57, Wendell Corinth Holders 0
West Craven 34, South Lenoir 0
Western Harnett 22, Erwin Triton 14
Whiteville 48, West Bladen 0
Wilmington Hoggard 31, West Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 22, Wilmington Laney 0
Wilson Hunt 36, Northern Nash 35
South Carolina
Andrew Jackson Academy 40, Beaufort Academy 28
Andrews 23, Kingstree 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 32, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 12
Broome 45, Chesnee 7
Cardinal Newman 14, Laurence Manning Academy 7
Chester 54, W.J. Keenan 6
Clarendon Hall Academy 64, Tri-Academy 12
Clinton 21, Mid-Carolina 7
Dixie 27, Whitmire 0
Dutch Fork 56, River Bluff 14
Eastside 46, Berea 0
First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 0
Goose Creek 31, R.B. Stall 14
Hanahan 62, Academic Magnet 0
Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Orangeburg Prep 28
Jefferson Davis Academy 52, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42
John Paul II 60, Northwood Academy 19
Lamar 27, Lake View 6
North Augusta 28, Airport 10
Oakbrook Prep 22, Northside Christian 6
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Burke 0
Pee Dee Academy 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Pendleton 51, Powdersville 7
Seneca 59, West Oak 0
St. John’s Christian Academy 68, Summerville Faith Christian 8
Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Spartanburg Christian 7
Wagener-Salley 54, North 0
Wilson Hall 45, Augusta Christian, Ga. 0
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Alexander Central at McDowell
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Avery County at Polk County (Homecoming)
Berry at South Mecklenburg (Homecoming), 7
Cannon School at Christ the King, 7
Carolina Gladiators at Statesville Christian (Homecoming), 7
Carolina Pride at Covenant Day, 7
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7
Charlotte Latin at Christ School, 7
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter (Homecoming)
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Concord First Assembly at Quality Education Academy (Homecoming/Senior Night), 7
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown (Homecoming)
Crest at Hunter Huss
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Draughn at Hibriten
East Burke at Bunker Hill (Homecoming)
East Gaston at Chase
East Lincoln at Bandys
East Montgomery at Forest Hills
East Rowan at Carson
Fayetteville Christian at Northside Christian, 7
Forestview at Burns
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Harding at Ardrey Kell (Senior Night), 7
Hickory at West Caldwell (Homecoming)
Hickory Hawks at Robbinsville
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy (Homecoming)
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7
Independence at Butler, 7
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover (Homecoming)
Ledford at Salisbury
Monroe at Sun Valley
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
North Lincoln at Maiden
North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7
North Rowan at Chatham Central, 7
North Stanly at Albemarle
Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7
St. Stephens at Watauga (Homecoming)
Shelby at R.S. Central
South Caldwell at Freedom (Homecoming)
SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian, 7
South Point at East Rutherford (Homecoming)
South Rowan at Thomasville
South Stanly at West Montgomery
Statesville at North Iredell
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Union Academy at Cherryville (Homecoming)
Vance at West Charlotte (Homecoming), 7
Victory Christian at Hickory Grove, 7
Weddington at Parkwood
West Iredell at Patton
West Lincoln at Lincolnton (Homecoming)
West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
West Rowan at South Iredell
Wilkes Central at Ashe County (Homecoming)
Saturday, October 13
Tennessee Silverbacks at Cabarrus Stallions, 4:30
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, October 12
Camden at Chester
Carolina Christian at Buford
Central Pageland at Chesterfield
Keenan at Indian Land (Homecoming)
Lancaster at York
Lewisville at Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)
Loris at Cheraw
McBee at Great Falls
Nation Ford at Northwestern (Homecoming)
Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC) (Homecoming)
Rock Hill at Clover
Saturday, October 13
Carolina Crusaders at Anderson Cavaliers, 7:30
BYE Weeks: Fort Mill, Fred T. Foard, Olympic, West Stanly.
