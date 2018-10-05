The Mallard Creek Maverick Cheerleaders wore pink during the Mavericks game against West Charlotte to support a cancer awareness promotion. Mallard Creek beat West Charlotte to remain undefeated.
High School Sports

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2018 11:21 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Hough

4A

d. Lake Norman 55-19

7-0

North Meck

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. West Charlotte 55-0

6-0

Hopewell

3

Myers Park

4A

lost 39-22 to Butler

6-1

at Hickory Ridge

4

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Charlotte Country Day 42-0

6-0

at Metrolina Christian

5

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Sun Valley 28-7

6-1

at Piedmont

6

Vance

4A

d. Mooresville 47-21

6-1

at West Charlotte

7

Richmond Senior

4A

d. Fayetteville Britt 31-8

5-1

Hoke County

8

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Lancaster 35-30

6-1

Richland NE

9

Central Cabarrus

3A

d. Kannapolis Brown 33-30

7-0

at NW Cabarrus

10

Butler

4A

d. Myers Park 39-22

5-2

Independence

11

Sun Valley

3A

lost 28-7 to Charlotte Catholic

5-2

Monroe

12

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. Newton Foard 53-14

6-0

Draughn

13

Weddington

3A

d. Piedmont 42-14

6-1

at Parkwood

14

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Kings Mountain 38-21

7-0

Crest

15

Kings Mountain

3A

lost 38-21 to Gastonia Huss

5-2

Ashbrook

16

Mooresville

4A

lost 47-21 to Vance

5-2

Lake Norman

Scores

North Carolina

Arden Christ School 66, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 38

Ardrey Kell 21, South Mecklenburg 0

Ayden-Grifton 24, Washington 15

Belmont South Point 42, East Gaston 0

Brevard 27, East Henderson 0

Charlotte Christian 42, Charlotte Country Day 0

Clayton 26, South Johnston 14

Clayton Cleveland 50, East Wake 8

Croatan 48, Holly Ridge Dixon 12

East Duplin 20, Goldsboro 13

East Surry 56, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Edenton Holmes 70, Camden County 3

Elkin 17, Wilkes Central 14

Farmville Central 40, Nash Central 20

Garinger 31, East Mecklenburg 14

Halifax Academy 42, Community Christian 0

Havelock 63, West Carteret 10

Hickory St. Stephens 55, West Caldwell 7

Holly Springs 58, Apex 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 45, Charlotte Independence 7

Jacksonville 35, Jacksonville Northside 0

Lee County 69, Harnett Central 22

Mallard Creek 55, West Charlotte 0

Mount Airy 62, North Stokes 0

New Bern 46, Southern Wayne 0

North Brunswick 20, Wilmington Ashley 0

North Stanly 55, South Davidson 0

Northside Christian 2, Victory Christian 0

Northampton County 48, Southeast Halifax 12

Pamlico County 45, Chocowinity Southside 14

Princeton 61, Rose Hill Union 18

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 47, Raleigh Sanderson 13

Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Millbrook 21

Raleigh St. David’s 59, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12

Randleman 48, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Red Springs 56, South Robeson 6

Richlands 58, Pender County 6

Roanoke Rapids 42, Louisburg 0

Rocky Mount 49, Franklinton 20

Rocky River 20, Hickory Ridge 14

Salemburg Lakewood 21, North Duplin 7

South Columbus 49, East Columbus 6

South Granville 41, Warren County 6

Southwest Onslow 55, East Carteret 9

St. Pauls 56, West Columbus 6

Swain County 39, Andrews 0

Thomasville Ledford 49, Central Davidson 0

Topsail 38, South Brunswick 0

Wake Forest Heritage 57, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

West Craven 34, South Lenoir 0

Western Harnett 22, Erwin Triton 14

Whiteville 48, West Bladen 0

Wilmington Hoggard 31, West Brunswick 0

Wilmington New Hanover 22, Wilmington Laney 0

Wilson Hunt 36, Northern Nash 35

South Carolina

Andrew Jackson Academy 40, Beaufort Academy 28

Andrews 23, Kingstree 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 32, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 12

Broome 45, Chesnee 7

Cardinal Newman 14, Laurence Manning Academy 7

Chester 54, W.J. Keenan 6

Clarendon Hall Academy 64, Tri-Academy 12

Clinton 21, Mid-Carolina 7

Dixie 27, Whitmire 0

Dutch Fork 56, River Bluff 14

Eastside 46, Berea 0

First Baptist 37, Pinewood Prep 0

Goose Creek 31, R.B. Stall 14

Hanahan 62, Academic Magnet 0

Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Orangeburg Prep 28

Jefferson Davis Academy 52, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42

John Paul II 60, Northwood Academy 19

Lamar 27, Lake View 6

North Augusta 28, Airport 10

Oakbrook Prep 22, Northside Christian 6

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Burke 0

Pee Dee Academy 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Pendleton 51, Powdersville 7

Seneca 59, West Oak 0

St. John’s Christian Academy 68, Summerville Faith Christian 8

Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Spartanburg Christian 7

Wagener-Salley 54, North 0

Wilson Hall 45, Augusta Christian, Ga. 0

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Alexander Central at McDowell

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Avery County at Polk County (Homecoming)

Berry at South Mecklenburg (Homecoming), 7

Cannon School at Christ the King, 7

Carolina Gladiators at Statesville Christian (Homecoming), 7

Carolina Pride at Covenant Day, 7

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Charlotte Christian at Metrolina Christian, 7

Charlotte Latin at Christ School, 7

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter (Homecoming)

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Concord First Assembly at Quality Education Academy (Homecoming/Senior Night), 7

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown (Homecoming)

Crest at Hunter Huss

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Draughn at Hibriten

East Burke at Bunker Hill (Homecoming)

East Gaston at Chase

East Lincoln at Bandys

East Montgomery at Forest Hills

East Rowan at Carson

Fayetteville Christian at Northside Christian, 7

Forestview at Burns

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Harding at Ardrey Kell (Senior Night), 7

Hickory at West Caldwell (Homecoming)

Hickory Hawks at Robbinsville

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy (Homecoming)

Hoke County at Richmond Senior

Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7

Independence at Butler, 7

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Newton Conover (Homecoming)

Ledford at Salisbury

Monroe at Sun Valley

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

North Lincoln at Maiden

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

North Rowan at Chatham Central, 7

North Stanly at Albemarle

Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7

St. Stephens at Watauga (Homecoming)

Shelby at R.S. Central

South Caldwell at Freedom (Homecoming)

SouthLake Christian at High Point Christian, 7

South Point at East Rutherford (Homecoming)

South Rowan at Thomasville

South Stanly at West Montgomery

Statesville at North Iredell

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

Union Academy at Cherryville (Homecoming)

Vance at West Charlotte (Homecoming), 7

Victory Christian at Hickory Grove, 7

Weddington at Parkwood

West Iredell at Patton

West Lincoln at Lincolnton (Homecoming)

West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

West Rowan at South Iredell

Wilkes Central at Ashe County (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 13

Tennessee Silverbacks at Cabarrus Stallions, 4:30

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, October 12

Camden at Chester

Carolina Christian at Buford

Central Pageland at Chesterfield

Keenan at Indian Land (Homecoming)

Lancaster at York

Lewisville at Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)

Loris at Cheraw

McBee at Great Falls

Nation Ford at Northwestern (Homecoming)

Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC) (Homecoming)

Rock Hill at Clover

Saturday, October 13

Carolina Crusaders at Anderson Cavaliers, 7:30

BYE Weeks: Fort Mill, Fred T. Foard, Olympic, West Stanly.

