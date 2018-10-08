Butler quarterback among Charlotte Observer prep football players of the week

Christian Peters, Butler: Bulldogs quarterback directed his team to a must-have 39-22 upset of previously unbeaten Myers Park Friday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior completed 14-of-24 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
Kennique Bonner-Steward, Hough: Temple commit completed 20 of 30 passes for 309 yards and two scores in a 55-19 win over Lake Norman. Teammate Malik Barber had two interceptions.
Preston Brown, West Mecklenburg: In a 40-13 win over Olympic, Brown completed 13 of 20 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns - including three for 149 yards and two scores to Khafre Brown. Preston Brown also rushed 14 times for 110 yards and a score.
Elijah Metcalf, Mallard Creek: Sophomore caught three of quarterback Casey Kelly’s five touchdown passes in Friday’s 55-0 win over West Charlotte. Kelly added a rushing score.
Jaheim Mullen, Gastonia Huss: In Friday’s 38-21 win over Kings Mountain, Mullen caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns, covering 65 and 10 yards.
Antonio Smith, Garinger: Four touchdowns for the sophomore in a 31-14 win over East Mecklenburg. Garinger is 2-5, the most wins its had in a season since 2009. Smith has rushed 38 times for 436 yards and six scores, averaging more than 11 yards per attempt.
Nigel Summerville, Nyier Clark, Vance: Summerville threw six touchdown passes in a 47-21 win over Mooresville, then ranked No. 16 in the Observer’s Sweet 16. Summerville completed 23 of 36 passes for 410 yards. Clark had seven catches for 198 yards and three scores.
