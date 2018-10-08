North Meck-Hough highlights Observer-area prep football games of the week

North Mecklenburg (5-2, 1-2 I-MECK) at Hough (7-0, 3-0), Fri, 7: Hough has looked a little unsteady the past two weeks, holding off Mooresville 12-7 and leading a 2-5 Lake Norman team by two points at halftime Friday before winning 55-19. Vance beat Mooresville 47-21 Friday, for example. North Meck, which ended a two-game losing streak with Friday’s 54-16 win over Hopewell, is probably out of the league championship race, buta big upset could improve its playoff profile.
West Mecklenburg (6-1, 3-0 SoMeck) at Providence (2-5, 1-1), Fri, 7: Over the next two weeks, West Meck can lock up the conference title with wins over the Panthers and South Mecklenburg. Each has one league loss. Getting those two wins would leave West Meck with a regular-season finale at Berry. Then, the worst West could do would be to have one conference loss. Only Ardrey Kell - if the Knights won out - could match that. West Meck beat Ardrey Kell 35-0 last month.
Crest (6-1, 3-0 Big South 3A) at Gastonia Huss (7-0, 3-0), Fri, 7:30: Only one Hunter Huss team has ever started better than the 2018 version: In 1976, Huss started 10-0. This will be the Huskies’ toughest game this season. Crest, which had back-to-back unbeaten seasons in 2014 and 2015, has a three-game win streak. The winner gets the inside track to the league title.
Myers Park (6-1, 2-1 Southwestern 4A) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-3, 2-1), Fri, 7:30: Myers Park had two goals this season: go unbeaten and win a state title. After its 39-22 upset loss at Butler Friday, the Mustangs must quickly get back into gear. Hickory Ridge - coached by 2017 Harding 4A state championship winner Sam Greiner - should be motivated after last week’s upset loss to Rocky River. A win would get the Ragin’ Rulls into position to play Butler next week for a potential conference championship. It’s also a chance to beat a Mustangs team trying to join Mecklenburg’s elite.
Providence Day (4-3, 1-0 Big South) at Charlotte Country Day (4-3, 0-1), Fri, 7: Providence Day has won four straight since an 0-3 start. A win Friday will set up a conference championship game with Charlotte Christian Oct. 26. Since the start of the 2014 season, Country Day is 2-13 in league play. Friday, the Bucs hope to end a five-game conference losing streak that’s seen Country Day outscored 213-64. Country Day’s last league win was Oct. 21, 2016 - 28-9 over Providence Day.
