Charlotte Catholic Liam Barbee (center) causes Weddington’s Elijah Pettway to fumble during a prep football game at Charlotte Catholic High School Friday, September 28, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer
High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school conference football standings 10.09.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2018 04:23 PM

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

3

0



6

1

293

80

Ardrey Kell

2

1



2

6

85

246

Providence

1

1



2

5

145

224

South Meck

1

1



2

5

122

223

Olympic

1

2



2

6

205

305

Harding

1

2



1

7

92

329

Berry Academy

0

2



0

7

92

288

Friday’s games

Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg, 7

West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Off: Olympic

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Butler

3

0



5

2

240

186

Myers Park

2

1



6

1

322

73

Hickory Ridge

2

1



4

3

189

102

Porter Ridge

2

1



4

3

259

155

Independence

1

2



4

3

175

236

Rocky River

1

2



3

4

120

199

Garinger

1

2



2

5

138

218

East Mecklenburg

0

3



1

6

127

274

Friday’s games

Garinger at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Independence at Butler, 7:30

Myers Park at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hough

3

0



7

0

298

54

Mallard Creek

3

0



6

0

303

42

Vance

2

1



6

1

247

82

West Charlotte

2

1



5

2

172

185

Mooresville

1

2



5

2

197

152

North Meck

1

2



5

2

254

157

Lake Norman

0

3



2

5

96

207

Hopewell

0

3



0

7

104

341

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7

Lake Norman at Mooresville, 7:30

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

Vance at West Charlotte, 7





SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Fay. 71st

2

0



5

1

220

69

Richmond

2

0



5

1

202

94

Scotland

2

0



3

2

134

138

Pinecrest

1

1

4

2

153

94

Fay. Jack Britt

1

1



2

4

97

120

Purnell Swett

0

2



2

3

87

154

Lumberton

0

2



1

5

130

190

Hoke County

0

2



0

6

82

179

Friday’s games

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Scotland County at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Lumberton, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Watauga (3A)

3

0

7

0

304

75

Freedom (3A)

3

0



6

1

311

118

St. Stephens (3A)

2

1

3

4

202

199

Alexander (3A)

1

2



5

2

274

114

Hickory (3A)

1

2



3

4

161

184

McDowell (4A)

1

2



3

4

185

209

South Caldwell (4A)

1

2



2

5

214

307

West Caldwell (3A)

0

3



0

7

26

381

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at McDowell, 7:30

Hickory at West Caldwell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at Boone Watauga, 7:30

South Caldwell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

3

0



7

0

247

62

Crest

3

0



6

1

228

88

Kings Mountain

2

1



5

2

263

111

Ashbrook

2

1



4

3

187

200

Stuart Cramer

1

2



4

3

202

170

Forestview

1

2



3

4

170

197

Burns

0

3



2

5

173

279

North Gaston

0

3



2

5

169

285

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at North Gaston, 7:30

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Rowan

1

0



4

3

164

178

Carson

1

0



3

4

173

201

South Iredell

1

0

3

4

141

167

Statesville

0

1



4

3

188

54

East Rowan

0

1



3

4

163

167

North Iredell

0

1



2

5

89

253

Friday’s games

East Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30

Statesville at North Iredell, 7:30

West Rowan at South Iredell, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Central Cabarrus

1

0

7

0

274

55

NW Cabarrus

1

0



7

0

287

76

Cox Mill

1

0



5

2

185

98

A.L. Brown

0

1



4

3

245

135

Jay M. Robinson

0

1



3

3

107

181

Concord

0

1



1

6

75

183

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Concord at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Concord Cox Mill at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

\u0009

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

3

0



6

1

177

30

Cuthbertson

3

0



3

4

209

220

Weddington

2

1



6

1

223

111

Marvin Ridge

2

1



5

2

237

98

Sun Valley

1

2



5

2

243

120

Monroe

1

2



4

3

230

158

Piedmont

0

3



2

5

122

221

Parkwood

0

3



1

6

102

252

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Monroe at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Weddington at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ledford

5

0



6

1

253

40

North Davidson

5

0



6

1

252

27

Salisbury

4

0



4

2

154

93

Lexington

3

2



4

3

115

124

Oak Grove

2

2



3

3

98

164

Thomasville

2

3



4

3

122

113

South Rowan

2

3



2

5

107

238

East Davidson

1

4



1

6

64

198

Central Davidson

0

5



1

6

79

219

West Davidson

0

5



1

6

80

254

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30

Ledford at Salisbury, 7:30

North Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

South Rowan at Thomasville, 7:30

West Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

2

0



7

0

382

66

West Iredell

2

0



4

3

203

164

Patton

2

1



4

4

131

187

Fred T. Foard

2

1



3

5

176

220

Bunker Hill

1

2



1

7

78

372

East Burke

0

2



1

6

104

288

Draughn

0

3



1

7

125

304

Friday’s games

East Burke at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

West Iredell at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Off: Newton Foard\u0009

ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Anson County

1

0



4

3

232

212

West Stanly

1

0



4

3

151

215

Mount Pleasant

0

0

1

6

97

207

E. Montgomery

0

1



3

4

166

255

Forest Hills

0

1



1

6

141

310

Friday’s games

East Montgomery at Marshville Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

Off: West Stanly

SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Bandys

3

0



6

1

275

111

North Lincoln

3

0



5

2

166

127

West Lincoln

2

1



6

1

245

56

East Lincoln

2

1



4

3

210

118

Maiden

1

2



5

2

244

101

Newton-Conover

1

2



3

4

170

185

Lake Norman Charter

0

3



2

5

138

234

Lincolnton

0

3



1

6

86

182

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 7:30

North Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

East Rutherford

1

0



7

0

346

147

South Point

1

0



5

2

241

106

Shelby

1

0



4

3

177

134

Chase

0

1



2

5

130

202

R-S Central

0

1



1

6

72

235

East Gaston

0

1



0

7

69

336

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at East Rutherford, 7:30

East Gaston at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Shelby at R-S Central, 7:30

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

East Wilkes (1A)

3

0



6

1

202

143

Ashe County (2A)

3

0

5

2

268

141

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

2

1



4

3

185

129

Starmount (1A)

2

1



2

5

161

225

Elkin (1A)

1

2



4

3

128

144

Alleghany (1A)

1

2



3

4

180

145

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

3



4

3

217

198

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

3



3

4

112

143

Friday’s games

East Wilkes at Alleghany, 7:30

North Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30

West Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Ashe County, 7:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mountain Heritage (2A)

1

0



5

1

218

118

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

1

0



2

4

111

214

Avery County (1A)

1

0



1

6

166

340

Mitchell (1A)

0

1



5

2

233

125

Madison (2A)

0

1



1

6

119

311

Polk County (1A)

0

1



1

6

124

249

Friday’s games

Avery County at Polk County, 7:30

Bakersville Mitchell County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30





SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

3

0



7

0

329

129

Bessemer City

3

0



4

3

124

115

Comm. School of Davidson

2

1



4

3

260

212

Mtn. Island Charter

2

1



5

2

289

68

Pine Lake Prep

1

2



4

3

192

126

Union Academy

1

2



3

4

150

207

Highland Tech

0

3



3

3

194

125

Cherryville

0

3



3

4

159

216

Friday’s games

Community School of Davidson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Cherryville, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City, 7:30

YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Stanly

3

0



5

2

274

76

North Rowan

2

0



5

1

159

34

South Stanly

2

1



4

3

219

135

W. Montgomery

2

1

3

4

187

224

Albemarle

2

1



2

4

124

134

North Moore

0

2



1

5

119

170

South Davidson

0

3



1

6

48

295

Chatham Central

0

3



0

7

97

369

Friday’s games

North Moore at South Davidson, 7:30

North Rowan at Chatham Central, 7

North Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30

South Stanly at West Montgomery, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Clt. Christian

1

0



6

0

259

7

Providence Day

1

0



4

3

250

120

Clt. Latin

0

1



4

2

165

79

Country Day

0

1



4

3

218

120

Friday’s games

Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Charlotte Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30

Charlotte Latin at Arden Christ School, 7:30

NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Christ School

2

0



6

1

327

138

Metrolina Christian

2

0



5

2

243

120

Asheville School

1

1



5

2

256

131

Northside Christian

1

1



3

3

88

82

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

0

1



3

4

212

236

Hickory Grove Christian

0

1



1

5

124

289

Victory Christian

0

2



0

5

0

109

Friday’s games

Victory Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Charlotte Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30

Charlotte Latin at Arden Christ School, 7:30

Fayetteville Christian at Northside Christian, 7

Saturday’s game

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) at Asheville School, 2

PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Southlake Christian

1

0



4

3

142

156

Statesville Christian

1

0



1

3

40

146

High Point Christian

1

1



5

2

221

148

Cannon School

1

1



2

5

86

185

Concord First Assembly

0

1



0

5

72

262

Christ the King

0

1



0

8

29

455

Friday’s games

Concord Cannon at Christ the King, 7

Southlake Christian at High Point Christian, 7:30

Asheville Gladiators at Statesville Christian, 7:30

Concord First Assembly at Winston-Salem Quality Education, 7

N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Cabarrus Stallions

3

2

156

122

Covenant Day

4

3

152

169

Carolina Pride

4

3

218

274

Hickory Hawks

1

6

124

295

Commonwealth Ch.

0

6

60

218

Friday’s games

Carolina Pride at Covenant Day, 7

Hickory Hawks at Robbinsville, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks at Cabarrus Stallions, 4:30

Off: Commonwealth Charter

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Nation Ford

2

0



4

3

176

193

Rock Hill

1

0



4

2

215

108

Northwestern

1

0



1

5

128

238

Clover

0

2



4

4

226

180

Fort Mill

0

2



1

7

154

326

Friday’s games

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Rock Hill at Clover, 7:30

Off: Fort Mill

REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

2

0



6

1

278

135

York

2

0



3

3

110

118

Lancaster

1

1



5

2

236

128

Ridge View

1

1



4

2

205

98

Westwood

0

2



4

2

186

99

Richland NE

0

2



1

5

32

220

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

Lancaster at York, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

2

0

8

0

308

111

Camden

1

0



5

1

235

78

Fairfield Central

1

1



2

6

232

326

Indian Land

0

1



2

5

71

177

Keenan

0

2



1

6

121

332

Friday’s games

Camden at Chester, 7:30

Columbia at Indian Land, 7:30

Off: Winnsboro Fairfield Central

REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Aynor

1

0



4

0

146

73

Dillon

1

0



4

0

177

34

Lake City

1

0



2

4

118

205

Cheraw

0

1



2

4

149

230

Loris

0

1



1

4

103

182

Marion

0

1



0

4

76

144

Friday’s games

Aynor at Dillon, 7:30

Loris at Cheraw, 7:30

Marion at Lake City, 7:30

REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Buford

4

0



4

3

201

185

North Central

3

0



5

2

217

150

Chesterfield

2

2



3

4

185

214

Lee Central

1

1



2

4

127

103

Pageland Central

1

2



3

4

189

191

Andrew Jackson

0

3



3

4

159

138

Lewisville

0

3



0

7

151

327

Friday’s games

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central, 7:30

Pageland Central at Chesterfield, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Great Falls

0

0



4

1

116

127

Lamar

0

0



4

1

163

52

Timmonsville

0

0



4

3

121

78

McBee

0

0



0

6

68

264

Friday’s games

Lamar at Timmonsville, 7:30

McBee at Great Falls, 7:30

S.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

2

5

59

158

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

