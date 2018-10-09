Charlotte-area high school conference football standings 10.09.18

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
3
0
6
1
293
80
Ardrey Kell
2
1
2
6
85
246
Providence
1
1
2
5
145
224
South Meck
1
1
2
5
122
223
Olympic
1
2
2
6
205
305
Harding
1
2
1
7
92
329
Berry Academy
0
2
0
7
92
288
Friday’s games
Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7
Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg, 7
West Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Off: Olympic
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
3
0
5
2
240
186
Myers Park
2
1
6
1
322
73
Hickory Ridge
2
1
4
3
189
102
Porter Ridge
2
1
4
3
259
155
Independence
1
2
4
3
175
236
Rocky River
1
2
3
4
120
199
Garinger
1
2
2
5
138
218
East Mecklenburg
0
3
1
6
127
274
Friday’s games
Garinger at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Independence at Butler, 7:30
Myers Park at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hough
3
0
7
0
298
54
Mallard Creek
3
0
6
0
303
42
Vance
2
1
6
1
247
82
West Charlotte
2
1
5
2
172
185
Mooresville
1
2
5
2
197
152
North Meck
1
2
5
2
254
157
Lake Norman
0
3
2
5
96
207
Hopewell
0
3
0
7
104
341
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7
Lake Norman at Mooresville, 7:30
North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7
Vance at West Charlotte, 7
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Fay. 71st
2
0
5
1
220
69
Richmond
2
0
5
1
202
94
Scotland
2
0
3
2
134
138
Pinecrest
1
1
4
2
153
94
Fay. Jack Britt
1
1
2
4
97
120
Purnell Swett
0
2
2
3
87
154
Lumberton
0
2
1
5
130
190
Hoke County
0
2
0
6
82
179
Friday’s games
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Scotland County at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Lumberton, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Watauga (3A)
3
0
7
0
304
75
Freedom (3A)
3
0
6
1
311
118
St. Stephens (3A)
2
1
3
4
202
199
Alexander (3A)
1
2
5
2
274
114
Hickory (3A)
1
2
3
4
161
184
McDowell (4A)
1
2
3
4
185
209
South Caldwell (4A)
1
2
2
5
214
307
West Caldwell (3A)
0
3
0
7
26
381
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at McDowell, 7:30
Hickory at West Caldwell, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at Boone Watauga, 7:30
South Caldwell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
3
0
7
0
247
62
Crest
3
0
6
1
228
88
Kings Mountain
2
1
5
2
263
111
Ashbrook
2
1
4
3
187
200
Stuart Cramer
1
2
4
3
202
170
Forestview
1
2
3
4
170
197
Burns
0
3
2
5
173
279
North Gaston
0
3
2
5
169
285
Friday’s games
Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at North Gaston, 7:30
Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Rowan
1
0
4
3
164
178
Carson
1
0
3
4
173
201
South Iredell
1
0
3
4
141
167
Statesville
0
1
4
3
188
54
East Rowan
0
1
3
4
163
167
North Iredell
0
1
2
5
89
253
Friday’s games
East Rowan at China Grove Carson, 7:30
Statesville at North Iredell, 7:30
West Rowan at South Iredell, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Central Cabarrus
1
0
7
0
274
55
NW Cabarrus
1
0
7
0
287
76
Cox Mill
1
0
5
2
185
98
A.L. Brown
0
1
4
3
245
135
Jay M. Robinson
0
1
3
3
107
181
Concord
0
1
1
6
75
183
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Concord at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Concord Cox Mill at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
3
0
6
1
177
30
Cuthbertson
3
0
3
4
209
220
Weddington
2
1
6
1
223
111
Marvin Ridge
2
1
5
2
237
98
Sun Valley
1
2
5
2
243
120
Monroe
1
2
4
3
230
158
Piedmont
0
3
2
5
122
221
Parkwood
0
3
1
6
102
252
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Monroe at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
Weddington at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ledford
5
0
6
1
253
40
North Davidson
5
0
6
1
252
27
Salisbury
4
0
4
2
154
93
Lexington
3
2
4
3
115
124
Oak Grove
2
2
3
3
98
164
Thomasville
2
3
4
3
122
113
South Rowan
2
3
2
5
107
238
East Davidson
1
4
1
6
64
198
Central Davidson
0
5
1
6
79
219
West Davidson
0
5
1
6
80
254
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Central Davidson, 7:30
Ledford at Salisbury, 7:30
North Davidson at Lexington, 7:30
South Rowan at Thomasville, 7:30
West Davidson at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
2
0
7
0
382
66
West Iredell
2
0
4
3
203
164
Patton
2
1
4
4
131
187
Fred T. Foard
2
1
3
5
176
220
Bunker Hill
1
2
1
7
78
372
East Burke
0
2
1
6
104
288
Draughn
0
3
1
7
125
304
Friday’s games
East Burke at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
West Iredell at Morganton Patton, 7:30
Off: Newton Foard\u0009
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Anson County
1
0
4
3
232
212
West Stanly
1
0
4
3
151
215
Mount Pleasant
0
0
1
6
97
207
E. Montgomery
0
1
3
4
166
255
Forest Hills
0
1
1
6
141
310
Friday’s games
East Montgomery at Marshville Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
Off: West Stanly
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bandys
3
0
6
1
275
111
North Lincoln
3
0
5
2
166
127
West Lincoln
2
1
6
1
245
56
East Lincoln
2
1
4
3
210
118
Maiden
1
2
5
2
244
101
Newton-Conover
1
2
3
4
170
185
Lake Norman Charter
0
3
2
5
138
234
Lincolnton
0
3
1
6
86
182
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 7:30
North Lincoln at Maiden, 7:30
West Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Rutherford
1
0
7
0
346
147
South Point
1
0
5
2
241
106
Shelby
1
0
4
3
177
134
Chase
0
1
2
5
130
202
R-S Central
0
1
1
6
72
235
East Gaston
0
1
0
7
69
336
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at East Rutherford, 7:30
East Gaston at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Shelby at R-S Central, 7:30
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Wilkes (1A)
3
0
6
1
202
143
Ashe County (2A)
3
0
5
2
268
141
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
2
1
4
3
185
129
Starmount (1A)
2
1
2
5
161
225
Elkin (1A)
1
2
4
3
128
144
Alleghany (1A)
1
2
3
4
180
145
N. Wilkes (2A)
0
3
4
3
217
198
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
3
3
4
112
143
Friday’s games
East Wilkes at Alleghany, 7:30
North Wilkes at Elkin, 7:30
West Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Ashe County, 7:30
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mountain Heritage (2A)
1
0
5
1
218
118
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
1
0
2
4
111
214
Avery County (1A)
1
0
1
6
166
340
Mitchell (1A)
0
1
5
2
233
125
Madison (2A)
0
1
1
6
119
311
Polk County (1A)
0
1
1
6
124
249
Friday’s games
Avery County at Polk County, 7:30
Bakersville Mitchell County at Marshall Madison County, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
3
0
7
0
329
129
Bessemer City
3
0
4
3
124
115
Comm. School of Davidson
2
1
4
3
260
212
Mtn. Island Charter
2
1
5
2
289
68
Pine Lake Prep
1
2
4
3
192
126
Union Academy
1
2
3
4
150
207
Highland Tech
0
3
3
3
194
125
Cherryville
0
3
3
4
159
216
Friday’s games
Community School of Davidson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30
Monroe Union Academy at Cherryville, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City, 7:30
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Stanly
3
0
5
2
274
76
North Rowan
2
0
5
1
159
34
South Stanly
2
1
4
3
219
135
W. Montgomery
2
1
3
4
187
224
Albemarle
2
1
2
4
124
134
North Moore
0
2
1
5
119
170
South Davidson
0
3
1
6
48
295
Chatham Central
0
3
0
7
97
369
Friday’s games
North Moore at South Davidson, 7:30
North Rowan at Chatham Central, 7
North Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30
South Stanly at West Montgomery, 7:30
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Christian
1
0
6
0
259
7
Providence Day
1
0
4
3
250
120
Clt. Latin
0
1
4
2
165
79
Country Day
0
1
4
3
218
120
Friday’s games
Providence Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Charlotte Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30
Charlotte Latin at Arden Christ School, 7:30
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Christ School
2
0
6
1
327
138
Metrolina Christian
2
0
5
2
243
120
Asheville School
1
1
5
2
256
131
Northside Christian
1
1
3
3
88
82
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
0
1
3
4
212
236
Hickory Grove Christian
0
1
1
5
124
289
Victory Christian
0
2
0
5
0
109
Friday’s games
Victory Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Charlotte Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30
Charlotte Latin at Arden Christ School, 7:30
Fayetteville Christian at Northside Christian, 7
Saturday’s game
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) at Asheville School, 2
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Southlake Christian
1
0
4
3
142
156
Statesville Christian
1
0
1
3
40
146
High Point Christian
1
1
5
2
221
148
Cannon School
1
1
2
5
86
185
Concord First Assembly
0
1
0
5
72
262
Christ the King
0
1
0
8
29
455
Friday’s games
Concord Cannon at Christ the King, 7
Southlake Christian at High Point Christian, 7:30
Asheville Gladiators at Statesville Christian, 7:30
Concord First Assembly at Winston-Salem Quality Education, 7
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Cabarrus Stallions
3
2
156
122
Covenant Day
4
3
152
169
Carolina Pride
4
3
218
274
Hickory Hawks
1
6
124
295
Commonwealth Ch.
0
6
60
218
Friday’s games
Carolina Pride at Covenant Day, 7
Hickory Hawks at Robbinsville, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks at Cabarrus Stallions, 4:30
Off: Commonwealth Charter
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Nation Ford
2
0
4
3
176
193
Rock Hill
1
0
4
2
215
108
Northwestern
1
0
1
5
128
238
Clover
0
2
4
4
226
180
Fort Mill
0
2
1
7
154
326
Friday’s games
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Rock Hill at Clover, 7:30
Off: Fort Mill
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
2
0
6
1
278
135
York
2
0
3
3
110
118
Lancaster
1
1
5
2
236
128
Ridge View
1
1
4
2
205
98
Westwood
0
2
4
2
186
99
Richland NE
0
2
1
5
32
220
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
Lancaster at York, 7:30
Richland Northeast at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
2
0
8
0
308
111
Camden
1
0
5
1
235
78
Fairfield Central
1
1
2
6
232
326
Indian Land
0
1
2
5
71
177
Keenan
0
2
1
6
121
332
Friday’s games
Camden at Chester, 7:30
Columbia at Indian Land, 7:30
Off: Winnsboro Fairfield Central
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Aynor
1
0
4
0
146
73
Dillon
1
0
4
0
177
34
Lake City
1
0
2
4
118
205
Cheraw
0
1
2
4
149
230
Loris
0
1
1
4
103
182
Marion
0
1
0
4
76
144
Friday’s games
Aynor at Dillon, 7:30
Loris at Cheraw, 7:30
Marion at Lake City, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Buford
4
0
4
3
201
185
North Central
3
0
5
2
217
150
Chesterfield
2
2
3
4
185
214
Lee Central
1
1
2
4
127
103
Pageland Central
1
2
3
4
189
191
Andrew Jackson
0
3
3
4
159
138
Lewisville
0
3
0
7
151
327
Friday’s games
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central, 7:30
Pageland Central at Chesterfield, 7:30
Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Great Falls
0
0
4
1
116
127
Lamar
0
0
4
1
163
52
Timmonsville
0
0
4
3
121
78
McBee
0
0
0
6
68
264
Friday’s games
Lamar at Timmonsville, 7:30
McBee at Great Falls, 7:30
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
2
5
59
158
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Comments