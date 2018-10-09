Latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll: Wake Forest still No. 1 in 4A

The latest Associated Press statewide high school football poll is out.
^Class 4-A=
† 1. Wake Forest (6) (6-0) 87 1
† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0) 84 2
† 3. Cornelius Hough (7-0) 70 3
† 4. Richmond County (5-1) 55 5
† 5. East Forsyth (7-0) 51 6
† 6. Charlotte Vance (6-1) 47 7
† 7. Hope Mills South View (7-0) 29 8
† 8. South Central Pitt (7-0) 23 9
† 9. Matthews Butler (5-2) 22 10
†10. Charlotte Myers Park (6-1) 20 4
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Havelock (7) (5-0) 86 1
† 2. Charlotte Catholic (1) (6-1) 76 2
† 3. Jacksonville (4-0) 70 3
† 4. Gastonia Huss (7-0) 62 4
† 5. Southern Nash (5-0) 42 5
† 6. Weddington (6-1) 41 6
† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (6-0) 29 8
† 8. Shelby Crest (6-1) 27 7
† 9. Watauga County (7-0) 17 10
†10. Central Cabarrus (7-0) 13 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Northwest Cabarrus (7-0)10. <
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (7) (7-0) 88 1
† 2. Reidsville (2) (8-0) 81 2
† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-0) 72 3
† 4. East Duplin (5-1) 53 4
† 5. North Davidson (6-1) 48 5
† 6. South Granville (7-0) 42 6
† 7. East Rutherford (7-0) 34 7
† 8. Randleman (7-0) 26 9
† (tie) Belmont South Point (5-2) 26 8
†10. Southwest Onslow (3-2) 8 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (9) (7-0) 90 1
† 2. Mt. Airy (7-0) 81 2
† 3. Edenton Holmes (5-1) 69 3
† 4. Murphy (5-1) 65 4
† 5. Pamlico County (6-0) 51 6
† 6. North Rowan (5-1) 43 7
† 7. North Stanly (5-2) 26 8
† 8. Mitchell County (5-2) 23 5
† 9. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) 17 10
†10. East Surry (5-2) 16 9
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
¶
Comments