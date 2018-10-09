Wake Forest running back Hezekiah Foster (28) stiff-arms a Richmond defender on a long touchdown run. The Richmond Raiders played football at the Wake Forest Cougars on Friday, August 24, 2018.
High School Sports

Latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll: Wake Forest still No. 1 in 4A

October 09, 2018 04:47 PM

The latest Associated Press statewide high school football poll is out.

^Class 4-A=

† 1. Wake Forest (6) (6-0) 87 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (6-0) 84 2

† 3. Cornelius Hough (7-0) 70 3

† 4. Richmond County (5-1) 55 5

† 5. East Forsyth (7-0) 51 6

† 6. Charlotte Vance (6-1) 47 7

† 7. Hope Mills South View (7-0) 29 8

† 8. South Central Pitt (7-0) 23 9

† 9. Matthews Butler (5-2) 22 10

†10. Charlotte Myers Park (6-1) 20 4

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Havelock (7) (5-0) 86 1

† 2. Charlotte Catholic (1) (6-1) 76 2

† 3. Jacksonville (4-0) 70 3

† 4. Gastonia Huss (7-0) 62 4

† 5. Southern Nash (5-0) 42 5

† 6. Weddington (6-1) 41 6

† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (6-0) 29 8

† 8. Shelby Crest (6-1) 27 7

† 9. Watauga County (7-0) 17 10

†10. Central Cabarrus (7-0) 13 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Northwest Cabarrus (7-0)10. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (7) (7-0) 88 1

† 2. Reidsville (2) (8-0) 81 2

† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-0) 72 3

† 4. East Duplin (5-1) 53 4

† 5. North Davidson (6-1) 48 5

† 6. South Granville (7-0) 42 6

† 7. East Rutherford (7-0) 34 7

† 8. Randleman (7-0) 26 9

† (tie) Belmont South Point (5-2) 26 8

†10. Southwest Onslow (3-2) 8 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (9) (7-0) 90 1

† 2. Mt. Airy (7-0) 81 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (5-1) 69 3

† 4. Murphy (5-1) 65 4

† 5. Pamlico County (6-0) 51 6

† 6. North Rowan (5-1) 43 7

† 7. North Stanly (5-2) 26 8

† 8. Mitchell County (5-2) 23 5

† 9. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) 17 10

†10. East Surry (5-2) 16 9

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

