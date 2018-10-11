With Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Friday, will football games postponed, too?

With Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Friday, the district has to decide what to do with its eight home high school football games.
The district is expected to make a statement by 10:30 p.m.
Usually when there is no school, there are no extracurricular activities, such as football games and other athletic events
The district said it had 32 schools without power Thursday due to high winds, heavy rain and downed trees and power lines due to Tropical Storm Michael, which blew through the area. That forced the schools’ closure.
Among the schools without power Thursday was Mallard Creek High School, which is scheduled to host Hopewell in football Friday night.
▪ Two CMS teams are playing out of county: Garinger at Indian Trail Porter Ridge; Myers Park at Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High.
▪ As of 9:48 p.m. Friday, CMS had not made a district-wide decision on games.
▪ Ardrey Kell athletics director Brian Knab said the school had postponed its game with Harding and moved it to Friday, Nov. 9.
When Hurricane Florence hit, the N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed the season back a week to allow teams to make up games. At that time, the I-MECK conference had decided to make Nov. 2 a bye week and play its final week of the regular-season on Nov. 9 to avoid some playoff teams being off for several weeks.
A few other schedule changes:
▪ Hough High has rescheduled its homecoming game with North Mecklenburg. The teams were scheduled to meet Friday, Oct. 12. They will now play Oct. 19. Hough will then push back the remainder of its game by one week: at West Charlotte, Oct. 26, vs. Mallard Creek at home Nov. 2 and at Vance, Nov. 9.
▪ Butler has moved Friday’s home game with Independence to Nov. 9. Rocky River at East Meck is also moving to Nov. 9
▪ The Cannon School at Christ The King game has been postponed Friday. It will be played Monday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
▪ Mooresville is moving its home game with Lake Norman to Oct. 19. That game was originally scheduled for Friday (Oct. 12). Mooresville will then play at Hopewell Oct. 26, then play West Charlotte Nov. 2 and host Mallard Creek for its regular-season finale Nov. 9.
Each of those games was originally scheduled to be played one week earlier.
Here is a full list of CMS games:
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Harding at Ardrey Kell, Fri, Nov. 9
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Independence at Butler, Nov. 9
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
North Mecklenburg at Hough, Oct. 19
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, Nov. 9.
Vance at West Charlotte
West Mecklenburg at Providence
Note: Olympic has an open date
Comments