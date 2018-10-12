Providence Day’s Cody Cater (8) completes the screen pass in a CISAA conference win over Charlotte Country Day Friday
High School Sports

Friday night’s top high school football performers 10.12.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2018 10:44 PM

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: 14-of-21 passing for 244 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-7 win over R-S Central.

Cody Cater, Providence Day: Completed 23-of-35 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Charlotte Country Day.

Antonio Heath, Rock Hill Northwestern: Carried 22 times for 123 yards and a touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Fort Mill Nation Ford. Nathan Mahaffey ran 26 times for 114 yards and a score.

Landon Honeycutt, Mount Pleasant: Ran 28 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-23 win over Anson Senior.

Porter Rooks, Providence Day: All-American caught eight passes for 104 yards and two scores in Country Day win.

Robert Stone, Covenant Day: Completed 23-of-31 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 69-22 win over Charlotte Carolina. Jackson Bertlesen caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

