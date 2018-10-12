Providence Day jumps to early lead, tops Country Day

Providence Day scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and the defense held Charlotte Country Day to 52 total yards as the visiting Chargers cruised to a 42-6 victory Friday at John Cook Field.
The outcome was decided early, as Providence Day took the opening kickoff and went 65 yards in seven plays and took the lead on a Nickel Fields 23-yard scoring run.
Country Day fumbled on the handoff on the first offensive play, turning it over to Providence Day, which drove and took a 14-0 lead on an Osita Ekwonu 1-yard run. Trailing 28-0, Country Day scored on a Rylan McLaurin run but that was all the offense the Buccaneers could muster as Providence Day won its fifth straight.
Records: Providence Day is 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the NCISAA Big South; Country Day drops to 4-4 and 0-2.
3 who mattered
Cody Cater, Providence Day: Was 23-35 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He completed passes to six different receivers, five of whom caught a pass before the first quarter ended.
Porter Rooks, Providence Day: Caught nine passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Nickel Fields and Osita Ekwonu, Providence Day: Running backs combined for 186 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns. Fields added 38 yards receiving for the Chargers.
Worth Mentioning
▪ Providence Day’s dominance showed in the statistics, as the Chargers had 437 yards of total offense (205 rushing and 232 passing) while holding Country Day to 52 yards of total offense.
▪ Country Day was playing without standout lineman and N.C. State recruit Triston Miller (illness), and it showed. Providence Day dominated both lines of scrimmage and Country Day quarterbacks had little time as they threw only eight passes.
▪ Since losing its opening three games, Providence Day has won five straight and the defense has allowed just 23 points in those five games.
They said it
“We won’t look ahead,” Providence Day coach Adam Hastings said of their Oct. 26 game at Charlotte Christian. “This team and the staff has done a great job of focusing on what we need to do to get better each week, and you’re seeing the results of that work.”
What’s next
Providence Day will host Christ School; Country Day will host Covenant Day.
Providence Day 14 14 14 0 42
Country Day 0 6 0 0 0
PD- Nickel Fields 23 run (William Wallace kick)
PD- Osita Ekwonu 1 run (Wallace kick)
PD- Ekwonu 4 run (Wallace kick)
PD- Carter Dowling 10 pass from Cody Cater (Wallace kick)
CCD- Rylan McLaurin 1 run (run failed)
PD- Porter Rooks 9 pass from Cater (Wallace kick)
PD- Rooks 15 pass from Cater (Wallace kick)
Comments