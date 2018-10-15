National top-10 rusher among Observer’s prep football players of the week

Prince Bemah, Gastonia Huss: Charlotte 49ers recruit had 15 tackles, including two for a loss, in Friday’s 14-0 victory over Boiling Springs Crest.
Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Had 29 carries for 362 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-24 victory over Community School of Davidson. With 2,069 yards this season, Burris ranks No. 7 nationally in rushing. In the same game, teammate Jordan Steele had four sacks.
Ethan Howard, Catawba Bandys: Ran 24 times for 164 yards in a 35-14 victory over East Lincoln. Howard has more than 3,300 career rushing yards.
Kujuan Pryor, Lawndale Burns: Had 280 yards and three touchdowns against Belmont Stuart Cramer two weeks ago to set the school rushing record. Pryor nearly equaled it with 267 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Friday’s 49-31 victory over Gastonia Forestview.
Robert Stone, Covenant Day: Completed 23-of-31 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 69-22 win over Charlotte Carolina. Jackson Bertlesen caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
