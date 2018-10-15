In this Dec. 23, 2013, file photo, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark is honored at halftime of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons in San Francisco. Clark stands near the spot where he made a catch so famous it is referred to as "The Catch."
Garinger High to retire Dwight Clark’s jersey Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 15, 2018 12:21 PM

Garinger High School will retire Dwight Clark’s jersey during a special ceremony Friday.


Clark passed away in June at the age of 61. He was a former Garinger High star who became an NFL All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion. He played for the 49ers from 1979-87 and he was a front-office executive from 1989-98.


Clark was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, in March of 2017.


In 1981, Clark made history by leaping to catch a game-winning pass from Joe Montana in the end zone against the Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game. The play is now remembered simply as “The Catch,” and a life-size statue of Clark in the 49ers’ museum honors the player -- and the play.



The jersey retirement ceremony will begin at 6:25 p.m. Friday. Dwight’s brother, Jeff Clark, has been invited to attend along with some of Clark’s former classmates, teammates and friends.


Clark, who was raised in Kinston, moved with his family to Charlotte. He graduated from Garinger High in 1975 and played college football at Clemson. He wound up in the NFL after a pro scout, sent to Clemson to evaluate Tigers quarterback Steve Fuller, took notice of Clark, a quick 6-foot-4 receiver who was catching passes that day. Before Jerry Rice, Clark became the most famous receiver in the Bay Area, catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns.







