Here is the latest Associated Press N.C. prep football poll

Here is the latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll.
Class 4-A=
† 1. Wake Forest (8) (6-0) 97 1
† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (6-0) 92 2
† 3. Cornelius Hough (7-0) 79 3
† 4. Richmond County (6-1) 61 4
† 5. East Forsyth (7-0) 57 5
† 6. Charlotte Vance (6-1) 45 6
† 7. Hope Mills South View (8-0) 41 7
† 8. South Central Pitt (7-0) 33 8
† 9. Charlotte Myers Park (6-1) 22 10
†10. Matthews Butler (5-2) 16 9
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Havelock (8) (6-0) 97 1
† 2. Jacksonville (5-0) 81 3
† 3. Charlotte Catholic (1) (7-1) 80 2
† 4. Gastonia Huss (8-0) 69 4
† 5. Southern Nash (5-0) 49 5
† 6. Weddington (7-1) 43 6
† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (7-0) 35 7
† 8. Watauga County (8-0) 24 9
† 9. Shelby Crest (6-1) 21 8
†10. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) 11 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount (6-0) 10. <
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (8) (8-0) 98 1
† 2. Reidsville (2) (8-0) 89 2
† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-0) 74 3
† 4. East Duplin (5-1) 64 4
† 5. North Davidson (7-1) 58 5
† 6. South Granville (8-0) 47 6
† 7. Randleman (7-0) 33 T8
† 8. Belmont South Point (6-2) 23 T8
† 9. East Rutherford (7-1) 17 7
†10. South Columbus (6-0) 11 NR
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Southwest Onslow (4-2) 11. <
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (10) (8-0) 100 1
† 2. Mt. Airy (8-0) 88 2
† 3. Edenton Holmes (7-1) 81 3
† 4. Murphy (6-1) 67 4
† 5. North Rowan (6-1) 54 6
† 6. North Stanly (6-2) 41 7
† 7. Pamlico County (6-1) 30 5
† 8. Mitchell County (6-2) 29 8
† 9. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) 22 9
†10. East Surry (6-2) 14 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Princeton (6-0) 10. <
¶
¶ ___
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Goldsboro News-Argus, Goldsboro; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.
Catherine Hills
