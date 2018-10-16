Mallard Creek’s defense held Vance to one touchdown in a physical 20-7 win at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium on Saturday.
Mallard Creek’s defense held Vance to one touchdown in a physical 20-7 win at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium on Saturday. Michael McArver Special to the Observer

Here is the latest Associated Press N.C. prep football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 16, 2018 04:43 PM

Here is the latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll.

Class 4-A=

† 1. Wake Forest (8) (6-0) 97 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (6-0) 92 2

† 3. Cornelius Hough (7-0) 79 3

† 4. Richmond County (6-1) 61 4

† 5. East Forsyth (7-0) 57 5

† 6. Charlotte Vance (6-1) 45 6

† 7. Hope Mills South View (8-0) 41 7

† 8. South Central Pitt (7-0) 33 8

† 9. Charlotte Myers Park (6-1) 22 10

†10. Matthews Butler (5-2) 16 9

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Havelock (8) (6-0) 97 1

† 2. Jacksonville (5-0) 81 3

† 3. Charlotte Catholic (1) (7-1) 80 2

† 4. Gastonia Huss (8-0) 69 4

† 5. Southern Nash (5-0) 49 5

† 6. Weddington (7-1) 43 6

† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (7-0) 35 7

† 8. Watauga County (8-0) 24 9

† 9. Shelby Crest (6-1) 21 8

†10. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) 11 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount (6-0) 10. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (8) (8-0) 98 1

† 2. Reidsville (2) (8-0) 89 2

† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (7-0) 74 3

† 4. East Duplin (5-1) 64 4

† 5. North Davidson (7-1) 58 5

† 6. South Granville (8-0) 47 6

† 7. Randleman (7-0) 33 T8

† 8. Belmont South Point (6-2) 23 T8

† 9. East Rutherford (7-1) 17 7

†10. South Columbus (6-0) 11 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Southwest Onslow (4-2) 11. <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (10) (8-0) 100 1

† 2. Mt. Airy (8-0) 88 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (7-1) 81 3

† 4. Murphy (6-1) 67 4

† 5. North Rowan (6-1) 54 6

† 6. North Stanly (6-2) 41 7

† 7. Pamlico County (6-1) 30 5

† 8. Mitchell County (6-2) 29 8

† 9. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) 22 9

†10. East Surry (6-2) 14 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Princeton (6-0) 10. <

¶ ___

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Goldsboro News-Argus, Goldsboro; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.





Catherine Hills

