Major prep basketball tourney, top recruit Cole Anthony, coming to Rock Hill in Nov.

The first Battle at the Rock tournament will bring high level high school basketball to Rock Hill Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Games will be played at Nation Ford High School.
Featured players include Porter Gaud (S.C.) point guard Josiah James, a 5-star recruit heading to Tennessee, Fayetteville Northwood Temple guard Josh Nickelberry (Louisville recruit) as well as IMG guard Jaden Springer, who formerly played at Rocky River High School. The tournament will also feature national power Oak Hill (Va.), which has arguably the nation’s No. 1 recruit, guard Cole Anthony.
2018 Battle at the Rock Schedule
Friday, November 30th @ Nation Ford
Session 1
- Game 1 @ 6:00 pm (Northwood Temple vs. Gray Collegiate)
- Game 2 @ 7:30pm (York Preparatory Academy vs Porter Gaud)
- Game 3 @ 9:00pm (IMG Academy vs United Faith Christian Academy)
Saturday, December 1st @ Nation Ford
Session 2
- Game 4 @ 10:00am (York Comprehensive High School vs Lower Richland High School)
- Game 5 @ 11:30pm (Byrnes High School vs Oak Hill Academy Red)
- Game 6 @ 1:00pm (Irmo High School vs Miller School)
- Game 7 @ 2:30pm (Northwestern High School vs Northwood Temple)
Session 3
- Game 8 @ 4:30pm (Rock Hill High School vs Northside Christian Academy)
- Game 9 @ 6:00pm (Nation Ford High School vs Porter Gaud)
- Game 10 @ 7:30pm (Oak Hill Academy vs Dorman High School)
- Game 11 @ 9:00pm (Christ School vs IMG Academy)
