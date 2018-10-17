CISAA soccer teams perfect in first round of NCISAA playoffs

CISAA teams went four-for-four Tuesday evening, sweeping their first-round matches in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association boys’ soccer tournament.
Providence Day, Covenant Day, Charlotte Latin and Concord Cannon each took victories and will move into Friday’s quarterfinals.
Providence Day downed Durham Academy 1-0, with Kade White scoring on an assist by Luca Antonacci in the second half. The Chargers will travel to High Point Wesleyan in the quarterfinals.
Covenant Day edged fellow CISAA foe Charlotte Christian 1-0 in overtime, on a goal by Luke Engstrom. Ethan Lewis had the assist. Goalkeeper Mark Tutton had the shutout. Covenant Day travels to Rabun Gap (Ga.)-Nacoochee in the next round.
Charlotte Latin edged North Raleigh Christian 3-2, overcoming a 2-0 halftime deficit. Evan Mitchell and Connor Fultz scored for the Hawks, who also had an own-goal by North Raleigh Christian. The Hawks’ next foe is Charlotte Country Day.
And Concord Cannon trounced Wake Christian 7-1 and will travel to Raleigh Ravenscroft in the quarterfinals.
Boys’ soccer
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A
Winston-Salem Calvary Day 7, Concord First Assembly 1
CLASS 2A
Hickory Christian 10, Northside Christian 1: Senior Gabriel Walker scored six goals and added an assist for the victors. Chan Park scored for Northside Christian.
Davidson Day 3, Hickory University Christian 1: The Patriots will host Winston-Salem Salem Baptist in Thursday’s second round.
CLASS 1A
Mooresville Woodlawn 9, Fayetteville Northwood Temple 0: Woodlawn School travels to Raleigh Neuse Christian in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SO MECK 7 4A
Olympic 10, Berry Academy 1: Matthew Trifano scored three goals and Christian Utley added two assists for the Trojans.
West Mecklenburg 6, Harding 4
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 4, Fayetteville Seventy-First 2
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1
Concord Cox Mill 4, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Jessie Dancey scored twice for the Chargers.
Kannapolis Brown 1, Concord 0: Alex Mariche scored the goal, and teammate Alex Palomares made eight saves in registering the shutout.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
North Iredell 3, China Grove Carson 0
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Cherryville 1, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1 (Cherryville won 4-3 on PK’s): Chase McNeil scored in regulation, and McNeil, Dawson Moore, Ty Heavner and Ethan Roberts got penalty-kick goals.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: Jonathan Escalara scored three goals for the Gryphons.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A
Covenant Day 3, Charlotte Latin 1 (13-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22): Covenant Day will visit Providence Day in Friday’s quarterfinals.
High Point Wesleyan 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0 (25-19, 25-20, 28-26)
CLASS 3A
Hickory Grove Christian 3, Wilmington Cape Fear 2 (25-23, 25-22, 11-21, 20-25, 15-13): Hickory Grove travels to Carmel Christian in Thursday’s second round.
Wilmington Coastal Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-10)
CLASS 2A
Hickory University Christian 3, Northside Christian 0 (25-8, 25-19, 25-14): University Christian hosts High Point Westchester Country Day in Thursday’s second round.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
SO MECK 7 4A
(tournament quarterfinals)
Berry Academy 3, Olympic 1 (25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-10)
Providence 3, Harding 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-4)
South Mecklenburg 3, West Mecklenburg 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-13)
I-MECK 4A
(tournament quarterfinals)
Hough 3, Hopewell 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-23)
Lake Norman 3, Vance 0 (25-11, 25-4, 25-5)
Mallard Creek 3, West Charlotte 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-8)
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
(tournament quarterfinals)
Butler 3, Independence 1
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Rocky River 0 (25-13, 25-5, 25-15)
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-18)
Myers Park 3, Garinger 0 (25-1, 25-11, 25-6)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Hickory St. Stephens 3, Alexander Central 1 (25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11): St. Stephens won a playoff for the conference’s third-place berth in the 3A state playoffs.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-20): The Mavericks captured the conference title.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Monroe 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-9)
Weddington 3, Unionville Piedmont 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15)
SOUTH FORK 2A
(tournament quarterfinals)
East Lincoln 3, Lincolnton 0
Maiden 3, Newton-Conover 0
North Lincoln 3, West Lincoln 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
(tournament quarterfinals)
West Iredell 3, East Burke 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-9)
Newton Foard 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-11)
