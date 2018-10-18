Wednesday’s Roundup: CMS volleyball finals set; top performers; recaps

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools volleyball championship matches are set for Thursday night.
▪ In the SoMeck conference, Ardrey Kell beat Berry 3-0 in one semifinal, and Providence beat rival South Meck 3-1 in the other.
Ardrey Kell will face Providence Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Providence in the finals.
▪ In the Southwestern 4A, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge beat Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3-0 and Myers Park beat Butler 3-0. Hickory Ridge will play Myers Park in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. final at Rocky River.
▪ And in the I-MECK 4A, Mallard Creek will face Lake Norman in Thursday’s 6 p.m. final at Hough High School. Mallard Creek was the regular-season champion with Lake Norman being the runner-up.
Girls Tennis
Charlotte Catholic, Hough and Myers Park were among Charlotte-area first-round winners Wednesday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s girls’ tennis playoffs.
It’s the first of the autumn sports state tournaments, with the volleyball, boys’ soccer, cross-country and football events to follow.
Charlotte Catholic ran its record to 20-0 on the season with a 9-0 sweep of Gastonia Forestview.
Hough improved to 12-1 by blanking Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 5-0.
And Myers Park improved to 18-1 with a 5-0 sweep of Winston-Salem Reynolds.
Second-round matches will be Tuesday, with state finals set for Nov. 3.
Featured performers
Annie Leonard (Providence volleyball): Her 18 kills led the Panthers to a 3-1 victory over South Mecklenburg in the SoMeck 7 4A tournament semifinals.
Alexis Suldijianto (Charlotte Latin golf): Sudijianto shot a 69, taking medalist honors in the CISAA Championship Tournament at Pine Island Country Club.
Daniel Watts (Myers Park soccer): Watt’s three goals helped the Mustangs trounce East Mecklenburg 7-0.
Boys’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: The Huskies improved to 10-1 and clinched at least a tie for the conference title.
Mooresville 4, Hopewell 0
North Mecklenburg 2, Mallard Creek 0
Vance 2, Lake Norman 1: Geovany Maldonado scored both Vance goals, and the Cougars moved into a second-place tie with Lake Norman at 7-4.
SO MECK 7 4A
Providence 9, Harding 0
South Mecklenburg 7, Olympic 0: Leo Chavez and Miguel Alvarez each scored twice for the Sabres.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 1, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Conner Milam’s second-half goal lifted the Bulldogs.
Independence 6, Garinger 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8, Rocky River 1: The Pirates improved to 11-1 and remained one game behind first-place Myers Park.
Myers Park 7, East Mecklenburg 0: The Mustangs, now 12-0 in the conference, got three goals from Daniel Watts. Samuel Bass and William Simas each had a goal and an assist.
SANDHILLS 4A
Lumberton 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1
Raeford Hoke County 2, Southern Pines Pinecrest1
Richmond Senior 5, Scotland County 0
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Alexander Central 4, Hickory St. Stephens 3
Boone Watauga 10, McDowell 1: The Pioneers remained tied with Hickory for first place, improving to 10-2.
Hickory 4, South Caldwell 1: Ben Boston, Brayden Rowland, Aydon Kelly and Hector Diaz scored for the Red Tornadoes, now 10-2.
West Caldwell 2, Morganton Freedom 1 (OT): West Caldwell scored in the second overtime.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The Storm (4-7 in conference) pulled a big upset, scoring with eight minutes left. It was Ashbrook’s first loss in 10 conference matches.
Kings Mountain 8, Lawndale Burns 0: Danny Corley’s four goals helped the Mountaineers improve to 9-2 and creep within a half-game of first-place Ashbrook.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
North Iredell 4, West Rowan 1
South Iredell 5, East Rowan 2: The Vikings improved to 5-0 in the conference, remaining ahead of 6-1 North Iredell.
Statesville 2, China Grove Carson 0: Camilio Restropo (one goal, one assist) and Jamie Woodard (one goal) provided the offense, and goalkeeper Josh Fuhrman had six saves in notching a shutout.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 6, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in 3A statewide, remained tied with Marvin Ridge for first place.
Marvin Ridge 4, Weddington 2: The Mavericks improved to 10-1 in the conference, building a 3-0 halftime lead.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Unionville Piedmont 2: Nicolai Escobal, Michael Denson and Sam Botzenhart scored for Parkwood.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1, Monroe 0 (OT): The Cavaliers won with a second-overtime goal.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 2, North Davidson 0
Ledford 4, Midway Oak Grove 0
Lexington 2, South Rowan 1
Salisbury 3, East Davidson 2: The first-place Hornets got goals from Tony Figueroa, Spencer Blackwell and Josh Faulkner.
Thomasville 3, West Davidson 1
FOOTHILLS 2A
Morganton Patton 10, Valdese Draughn 0
Newton Foard 5, Claremont Bunker Hill 1
West Iredell 2, East Burke 1: The victors improved to 8-2 in the conference, trailing Lenoir Hibriten (9-0).
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 3, Monroe Central Academy 3 (Forest Hills won 4-2 on PK’s)
West Stanly 7, Anson County 1
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
R-S Central 8, Belmont South Point 4: Caleb Taub’s two goals and three assists carried the Hilltoppers.
Shelby 4, East Gaston 2: The Golden Lions upped their conference record to 7-0. They are 8-0-1 at home this season.
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 1, Monroe Union Academy 1 (Community School won 4-3 on PK’s): The Spartans improved to 12-0 in the conference and clinched at least a tie for the title.
Mooresville Langtree Charter 3, Mooresville Bradford Prep 1
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 9, Mooresville Carolina International 0
Queens Grant 2, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Mario Portillo and Alex Ramsey scored for the Mustangs.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 7, Cherryville 0: The Rams scored six times in the second half.
Gastonia Piedmont Community 3, Bessemer City 1: The Patriots trailed 1-0 at halftime but rallied.
Cross-country
The Charlotte Latin girls and Providence Day boys won the CISAA championship meet at McAlpine Greenway Park.
▪ In the girls’ race, Latin had 40 points, edging Providence Day (43). Trailing were Covenant Day (80), Concord Cannon (91), Charlotte Country Day (105) and Charlotte Christian (177). Sophie Spada of Charlotte Country Day won the race, with a time of 19:46.72 for 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). Second was Kelsey Troutman (Covenant Day), in 20:06.71, followed by Ashley Horwitz (Providence Day), 20:20.20.
▪ In the boys’ race, Providence Day was the easy winner, with 21 points. Charlotte Latin (57), Covenant Day (95), Charlotte Country Day (95), Concord Cannon (111), and Charlotte Christian (179). Providence Day’s Christian Landis was individual winner, with a time of 16:07.91. Cannon’s Tamer Metwalli was second, in 16:28.41. Third was Providence Day’s Adam Habas, in 16:48.97.
Girls’ golf
3A West Regional: Concord Cox Mill, Marvin Ridge and Weddington took the top three spots and qualified for next Monday’s state tournament. Cox Mill finished with a team score of 238, followed by Marvin Ridge (243) and Weddington (245).
Individual qualifiers include Layla Meric (Waxhaw Cuthbertson), whose 73 was good for second place behind the 70 of Asheville’s Anna Tsiros. Other qualifiers include Kallie Pavlish (Charlotte Catholic), 75; Anna McDonald (Hickory), 77; and Kasey Owenby (Gastonia Forestview) and Natalie Lutz (Kings Mountain), each at 78.
Concord Cannon wins: Cannon School captured the CISAA Championship, easily outdistancing the field at Pine Island Country Club. Cannon School had a 219 team score, to 248 for runner-up Charlotte Latin. Trailing were Providence Day (275) and Charlotte Country Day (287). Medalist was Latin’s Alexis Sudijianto, who shot a 69. Second, at 71, was Cannon School’s Amanda Sambach. Cannon’s Muskan Uppal and Sophie Holland tied for third, with 74’s.
Girls’ dual team tennis
4A PLAYOFFS
Lake Norman 5, South Caldwell 1: The Wildcats advance to a second-round match at Ardrey Kell.
Mooresville 6, Pfafftown Reagan 3: The Blue Devils, now 11-1, travel to Greensboro Page in the second round.
Providence 5, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: The Panthers will visit Myers Park in the second round.
3A PLAYOFFS
Asheville 5, Hickory 2
Concord Cox Mill 5, West Rowan 1: The Chargers will face the winner of Thursday’s Burlington Williams-Southwest Guilford match in the second round.
Marvin Ridge 5, Kings Mountain 0: The Mavericks’ second-round match will be at Skyland Roberson.
Skyland Roberson 5, Boone Watauga 0
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 5, China Grove Carson 4
2A PLAYOFFS
East Burke 5, Black Mountain Owen 0: East Burke will travel to perennial power Hendersonville in the second round.
East Montgomery 6, West Stanly 3
Hendersonville 5, East Lincoln 0
Maiden 9, Belmont South Point 0: The Blue Devils host Newton Foard in the second round.
Midway Oak Grove 6, Ashe County 3
Newton Foard 7, Canton Pisgah 2: Alexis Wolgemuth won her No. 1 singles match and teamed with Emily Campbell to win No. 1 doubles, leading the Tigers to a first-round victory.
Salisbury 5, Winston-Salem Atkins 4: The Hornets, now 19-1 and a state title favorite, had a tough opening-round match.
1A PLAYOFFS
Lincoln Charter 6, North Rowan 0: Lincoln Charter will visit Misenheimer Gray Stone Day in the second round.
North Stanly 8, North Stokes 1: The Comets earned a second-round match at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 7, Community School of Davidson 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Gaston Christian 6, Forsyth Country Day 3: Giulia Chitu won at No. 2 singles and teamed with Meredith McCraw to win No. 1 doubles. Coach Dhiren Rathod’s team will travel to Asheville School in a second-round 3A match Friday.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
SO MECK 7 4A
(tournament semifinals)
Ardrey Kell 3, Berry Academy 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-10)
Providence 3, South Mecklenburg 1 (25-13, 25-27, 25-12, 25-15): Annie Leonard had 18 kills for the Panthers.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
(tournament semifinals)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)
Myers Park 3, Butler 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-17)
BIG SOUTH 3A
(tournament semifinals)
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Forestview 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-12): Bailee Keller’s 14 digs led the Storm.
Kings Mountain 3, Lawndale Burns 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13)
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
(tournament first round)
South Iredell 3, Statesville 1 (25-23, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23): The Vikings face West Rowan on Thursday in the semifinals, at China Grove Carson High.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
(tournament finals)
West Davidson 3, South Rowan 1: Janiya Downs had 19 kills and 26 digs for South Rowan, the tournament runner-up.
FOOTHILLS 2A
(tournament semifinals)
Newton Foard 3, West Iredell 1
ROCKY RIVER 2A
(tournament semifinals)
Mount Pleasant 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-23)
West Stanly 3, Anson County 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
(tournament semifinals)
Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23)
Maiden 3, North Lincoln 1 (28-30, 27-25, 25-15, 26-24)
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Shelby 3, Belmont South Point 1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18): The Golden Lions won this playoff for the conference’s No. 3 spot in the state playoffs.
PAC 1A
(tournament finals)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Community School of Davidson 1 (25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23)
