When, where Friday’s prep football games will be played

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell (0-7, 0-3) at Mallard Creek (6-0, 3-0), 7
Lake Norman (2-5, 0-3) at Mooresville (5-2, 1-2)
North Mecklenburg (5-2, 1-2) at Hough (7-0, 3-0), 7
Vance (6-1, 2-1) at West Charlotte (5-2, 2-1), 7
So Meck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell (2-6, 2-1) at Berry Academy (0-7, 0-2), 7
Providence (2-5, 1-1) at Olympic (2-6, 1-2), 7
South Mecklenburg (2-5, 1-1) at Harding (1-7, 1-2), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (5-2, 3-0) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-3, 2-1)
East Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3) at Myers Park (6-1, 2-1), 7
Independence (4-3, 1-2) at Garinger (2-6, 1-3), 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (5-3, 3-1) at Rocky River (3-4, 1-2), 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt (3-4, 2-1) at Raeford Hoke County (0-7, 0-3)
Fayetteville Seventy-First (6-1, 3-0) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3)
Richmond Senior (6-1, 3-0) at Lumberton (1-6, 0-3)
Scotland County (3-3, 2-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (5-2, 2-1)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central (6-2, 2-2) at Hickory St. Stephens (3-5, 2-2)
Boone Watauga (8-0, 4-0) at McDowell (3-5, 1-3)
South Caldwell (2-6, 1-3) at Hickory (4-4, 2-2)
West Caldwell (0-8, 0-4) at Morganton Freedom (7-1, 4-0)
Big South 4A (private schools)
Charlotte Christian (7-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Latin (4-3, 0-1), 7
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (5-3, 2-2) at Gastonia Ashbrook (4-4, 2-2)
Gastonia Forestview (3-5, 1-3) at Gastonia Huss (8-0, 4-0)
Kings Mountain (6-2, 3-1) at Lawndale Burns (3-5, 1-3)
North Gaston (2-6, 0-4) at Boiling Springs Crest (6-2, 3-1)
North Piedmont 3A
China Grove Carson (3-5, 1-1) at Statesville (5-3, 1-1)
North Iredell (2-6, 0-2) at West Rowan (4-4, 1-1)
South Iredell (4-4, 2-0) at East Rowan (4-4, 1-1)
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus (7-1, 1-1) at Concord (1-7, 0-2)
Concord Jay M. Robinson (4-3, 1-1) at Concord Cox Mill (6-2, 2-0)
Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 2-0) at Kannapolis Brown (4-4, 0-2)
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge (6-2, 3-1) at Weddington (7-1, 3-1)
Monroe Parkwood (1-7, 0-4) at Charlotte Catholic (7-1, 4-0)
Unionville Piedmont (2-6, 0-4) at Monroe (4-4, 1-3)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3-5, 3-1) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (6-2, 2-2)
Piedmont 6
Concord First Assembly (1-5, 0-1) at Concord Cannon (3-5, 1-2)
Western 7
Asheville Christian (5-3, 1-2) at Victory Christian (0-6, 0-3)
Northside Christian (4-3, 1-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (2-5, 1-1)
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (1-7, 0-6) at North Davidson (7-1, 6-0)
Lexington (4-4, 3-3) at South Rowan (2-6, 2-4)
Midway Oak Grove (4-3, 3-2) at Ledford (7-1, 6-0)
Salisbury (4-3, 4-1) at East Davidson (2-6, 2-4)
Thomasville (5-3, 3-3) at West Davidson (1-7, 0-6)
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill (2-7, 2-2) at West Iredell (4-4, 2-1)
Lenoir Hibriten (8-0, 3-0) at East Burke (1-7, 0-3)
Newton Foard (3-5, 2-1) at Valdese Draughn (1-8, 0-4)
Rocky River 2A
East Montgomery (3-5, 0-2) at West Stanly (4-3, 1-0)
Marshville Forest Hills (2-6, 1-1) at Mount Pleasant (2-6, 1-0)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (7-1, 4-0) at West Lincoln (7-1, 3-1)
Lincolnton (1-7, 0-4) at Lake Norman Charter (2-6, 0-4), 7
Maiden (5-3, 1-3) at East Lincoln (4-4, 2-2)
Newton-Conover (4-4, 2-2) at North Lincoln (6-2, 4-0)
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston (0-8, 0-2) at Shelby (5-3, 2-0)
East Rutherford (7-1, 1-1) at Forest City Chase (3-5, 1-1)
R-S Central (1-7, 0-2) at Belmont South Point (6-2, 2-0)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany (4-4, 2-2) at Wilkes Central (4-4, 2-2)
Ashe County (6-2, 4-0) at East Wilkes (6-2, 3-1)
Boonville Starmount (3-5, 3-1) at North Wilkes (4-3, 0-3)
Elkin (4-3, 1-2) at West Wilkes (3-5, 0-4)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County (1-7, 1-1) at Black Mountain Owen (2-5, 1-1)
Marshall Madison County (1-7, 0-2) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1, 2-0)
Polk County (2-6, 1-1) at Bakersville Mitchell County (6-2, 1-1)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (5-3, 4-0) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (8-0, 4-0)
Cherryville (4-4, 1-3) at Gastonia Highland Tech (3-4, 0-4)
Community School of Davidson (4-4, 2-2) vs. Monroe Union Academy (3-5, 1-3), at Hopewell, 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (6-2, 3-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-4, 1-3)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (2-5, 2-2) at South Davidson (1-7, 0-4)
Chatham Central (0-8, 0-4) at South Stanly (5-3, 3-1)
North Stanly (6-2, 4-0) at North Rowan (6-1, 3-0)
West Montgomery (3-5, 2-2) at North Moore (2-5, 1-2)
Nonconference
Arden Christ School (7-1) at Providence Day (5-3), 7
Covenant Day (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (4-4), 7
Hickory Hawks (1-7) at Southlake Christian (4-4), 7
Interstate
Carolina Pride (4-4) at Chesterfield, SC (3-5)
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (2-6) at High Point Christian (6-2)
South Carolina
S.C. Region 4 5A
Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-4, 2-1) at Rock Hill (5-2, 2-0)
Rock Hill Northwestern (2-5, 2-0) at Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood (4-3, 0-3) at Lancaster (5-3, 1-2)
Columbia Ridge View (5-2, 2-1) at Rock Hill South Pointe (7-1, 3-0)
York (4-3, 3-0) at Richland Northeast (1-6, 0-3)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (9-0, 3-0) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-6, 1-1)
Indian Land (3-5, 1-1) at Camden (5-2, 1-1)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (4-4, 1-3) at Pageland Central (4-4, 2-2)
Kershaw North Central (6-2, 4-0) at Richburg Lewisville (0-8, 0-4)
Lancaster Buford (5-3, 4-0) at Bishopville Lee Central (2-5, 1-2)
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls (4-2, 0-1) at Lamar (5-1, 1-0)
McBee (1-6, 1-0) at Timmonsville (4-4, 0-1)
SATURDAY
Western 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (5-3, 2-0) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (4-4, 1-1), 2
