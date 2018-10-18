High School Sports

When, where Friday’s prep football games will be played

October 18, 2018 05:21 PM

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell (0-7, 0-3) at Mallard Creek (6-0, 3-0), 7

Lake Norman (2-5, 0-3) at Mooresville (5-2, 1-2)

North Mecklenburg (5-2, 1-2) at Hough (7-0, 3-0), 7

Vance (6-1, 2-1) at West Charlotte (5-2, 2-1), 7

So Meck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (2-6, 2-1) at Berry Academy (0-7, 0-2), 7

Providence (2-5, 1-1) at Olympic (2-6, 1-2), 7

South Mecklenburg (2-5, 1-1) at Harding (1-7, 1-2), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (5-2, 3-0) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-3, 2-1)

East Mecklenburg (1-6, 0-3) at Myers Park (6-1, 2-1), 7

Independence (4-3, 1-2) at Garinger (2-6, 1-3), 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (5-3, 3-1) at Rocky River (3-4, 1-2), 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt (3-4, 2-1) at Raeford Hoke County (0-7, 0-3)

Fayetteville Seventy-First (6-1, 3-0) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (2-4, 0-3)

Richmond Senior (6-1, 3-0) at Lumberton (1-6, 0-3)

Scotland County (3-3, 2-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (5-2, 2-1)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central (6-2, 2-2) at Hickory St. Stephens (3-5, 2-2)

Boone Watauga (8-0, 4-0) at McDowell (3-5, 1-3)

South Caldwell (2-6, 1-3) at Hickory (4-4, 2-2)

West Caldwell (0-8, 0-4) at Morganton Freedom (7-1, 4-0)

Big South 4A (private schools)

Charlotte Christian (7-0, 1-0) at Charlotte Latin (4-3, 0-1), 7

Big South 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer (5-3, 2-2) at Gastonia Ashbrook (4-4, 2-2)

Gastonia Forestview (3-5, 1-3) at Gastonia Huss (8-0, 4-0)

Kings Mountain (6-2, 3-1) at Lawndale Burns (3-5, 1-3)

North Gaston (2-6, 0-4) at Boiling Springs Crest (6-2, 3-1)

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson (3-5, 1-1) at Statesville (5-3, 1-1)

North Iredell (2-6, 0-2) at West Rowan (4-4, 1-1)

South Iredell (4-4, 2-0) at East Rowan (4-4, 1-1)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (7-1, 1-1) at Concord (1-7, 0-2)

Concord Jay M. Robinson (4-3, 1-1) at Concord Cox Mill (6-2, 2-0)

Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 2-0) at Kannapolis Brown (4-4, 0-2)

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge (6-2, 3-1) at Weddington (7-1, 3-1)

Monroe Parkwood (1-7, 0-4) at Charlotte Catholic (7-1, 4-0)

Unionville Piedmont (2-6, 0-4) at Monroe (4-4, 1-3)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3-5, 3-1) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (6-2, 2-2)

Piedmont 6

Concord First Assembly (1-5, 0-1) at Concord Cannon (3-5, 1-2)

Western 7

Asheville Christian (5-3, 1-2) at Victory Christian (0-6, 0-3)

Northside Christian (4-3, 1-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (2-5, 1-1)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson (1-7, 0-6) at North Davidson (7-1, 6-0)

Lexington (4-4, 3-3) at South Rowan (2-6, 2-4)

Midway Oak Grove (4-3, 3-2) at Ledford (7-1, 6-0)

Salisbury (4-3, 4-1) at East Davidson (2-6, 2-4)

Thomasville (5-3, 3-3) at West Davidson (1-7, 0-6)

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill (2-7, 2-2) at West Iredell (4-4, 2-1)

Lenoir Hibriten (8-0, 3-0) at East Burke (1-7, 0-3)

Newton Foard (3-5, 2-1) at Valdese Draughn (1-8, 0-4)

Rocky River 2A

East Montgomery (3-5, 0-2) at West Stanly (4-3, 1-0)

Marshville Forest Hills (2-6, 1-1) at Mount Pleasant (2-6, 1-0)

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys (7-1, 4-0) at West Lincoln (7-1, 3-1)

Lincolnton (1-7, 0-4) at Lake Norman Charter (2-6, 0-4), 7

Maiden (5-3, 1-3) at East Lincoln (4-4, 2-2)

Newton-Conover (4-4, 2-2) at North Lincoln (6-2, 4-0)

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston (0-8, 0-2) at Shelby (5-3, 2-0)

East Rutherford (7-1, 1-1) at Forest City Chase (3-5, 1-1)

R-S Central (1-7, 0-2) at Belmont South Point (6-2, 2-0)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany (4-4, 2-2) at Wilkes Central (4-4, 2-2)

Ashe County (6-2, 4-0) at East Wilkes (6-2, 3-1)

Boonville Starmount (3-5, 3-1) at North Wilkes (4-3, 0-3)

Elkin (4-3, 1-2) at West Wilkes (3-5, 0-4)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County (1-7, 1-1) at Black Mountain Owen (2-5, 1-1)

Marshall Madison County (1-7, 0-2) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1, 2-0)

Polk County (2-6, 1-1) at Bakersville Mitchell County (6-2, 1-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (5-3, 4-0) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (8-0, 4-0)

Cherryville (4-4, 1-3) at Gastonia Highland Tech (3-4, 0-4)

Community School of Davidson (4-4, 2-2) vs. Monroe Union Academy (3-5, 1-3), at Hopewell, 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (6-2, 3-1) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-4, 1-3)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (2-5, 2-2) at South Davidson (1-7, 0-4)

Chatham Central (0-8, 0-4) at South Stanly (5-3, 3-1)

North Stanly (6-2, 4-0) at North Rowan (6-1, 3-0)

West Montgomery (3-5, 2-2) at North Moore (2-5, 1-2)

Nonconference

Arden Christ School (7-1) at Providence Day (5-3), 7

Covenant Day (5-3) at Charlotte Country Day (4-4), 7

Hickory Hawks (1-7) at Southlake Christian (4-4), 7

Interstate

Carolina Pride (4-4) at Chesterfield, SC (3-5)

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (2-6) at High Point Christian (6-2)

South Carolina

S.C. Region 4 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-4, 2-1) at Rock Hill (5-2, 2-0)

Rock Hill Northwestern (2-5, 2-0) at Fort Mill (1-7, 0-2)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood (4-3, 0-3) at Lancaster (5-3, 1-2)

Columbia Ridge View (5-2, 2-1) at Rock Hill South Pointe (7-1, 3-0)

York (4-3, 3-0) at Richland Northeast (1-6, 0-3)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester (9-0, 3-0) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-6, 1-1)

Indian Land (3-5, 1-1) at Camden (5-2, 1-1)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (4-4, 1-3) at Pageland Central (4-4, 2-2)

Kershaw North Central (6-2, 4-0) at Richburg Lewisville (0-8, 0-4)

Lancaster Buford (5-3, 4-0) at Bishopville Lee Central (2-5, 1-2)

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls (4-2, 0-1) at Lamar (5-1, 1-0)

McBee (1-6, 1-0) at Timmonsville (4-4, 0-1)

SATURDAY

Western 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (5-3, 2-0) at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (4-4, 1-1), 2

  Comments  