Prep football gameday: Here are 6 key matchups to follow on Friday

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings are noted)
North Mecklenburg (5-2, 1-2 I-Meck 4A) at No. 2 Hough (7-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.: Vikings quarterback Aaron Scott has thrown for more than 1,500 yards, but Colby Smith (team-leading 46 tackles, six for loss) and the Hough defense has held all but one opponent to a single touchdown or less this season.
No. 7 Butler (5-2, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.: Toney Black Jr. (10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss) and the Ragin’ Bulls’ defense are waiting for QB Christian Peters and the Butler offense, which was strong two weeks ago in a 39-22 victory over previously unbeaten Myers Park.
Marvin Ridge (6-2, 3-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Weddington (7-1, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.: Can Weddington’s opportunistic offense, led by do-everything standout Will Shipley, moved the ball against the Mavericks’ defense, featuring LB Will Smith (six sacks, 11 tackles for loss)?
Catawba Bandys (7-1, 4-0 South Fork 2A) at West Lincoln (7-1, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.: West Lincoln is one point (a 7-6 loss to North Lincoln) from being unbeaten and has five backs with 300 or more rushing yards. Bandys is powered by RB Ethan Howard, who has rushed for more than 1,200 yards.
Arden Christ School (7-1) at Providence Day (5-3), 7 p.m.: The visiting Greenies will give us an idea if the Chargers have improved enough to give Charlotte Christian a battle next week. Providence Day was outscored 103-41 in its first three games (all losses). They’ve outscored foes 251-23 in their 5-0 run since.
Columbia Ridge View (5-3, 2-1 S.C. Region 3 4A) at No. 9 Rock Hill South Pointe (7-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Ridge View is averaging 220 passing yards a game, the same number South Pointe QB Tahleek Steele averages. It’s the first of what could be two straight tough games for South Pointe, which will face York next week.
