The N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team tennis playoffs continue next week
The N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team tennis playoffs continue next week Olen C. Kelley III newsobserver.com
The N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team tennis playoffs continue next week Olen C. Kelley III newsobserver.com

High School Sports

NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis Pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2018 09:05 AM

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

Tuesday’s second round

Raleigh Sanderson (16-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (8-0)

Wake Forest (14-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-4)

Raleigh Enloe (12-5) at Cary Panther Creek (11-3)

Apex Friendship (11-4) at Cary Green Hope (15-0)

Northwest Guilford (10-5) at Hough (12-1)

Mooresville (11-1) at Greensboro Page (13-1)

Lake Norman (8-4) at Ardrey Kell (13-5)

Providence (13-2) at Myers Park (18-1)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s second round

Erwin Cleveland (12-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-0)

Wilson Fike (16-2) at Clayton (14-2)

Cameron Union Pines (14-1) at East Chapel Hill (18-1)

Chapel Hill (16-6) at Fayetteville Sanford (16-1)

Southwest Guilford (17-2) at Concord Cox Mill (13-4)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-5) at Concord (14-3)

Asheville (15-3) at Charlotte Catholic (20-0)

Marvin Ridge (18-2) at Skyland Roberson (19-0)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s second round

South Columbus (14-2) at Newport Croatan (9-2)

Greene Central (14-3) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)

Elizabeth City Northeastern (13-2) at Durham N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)

Trinity Wheatmore (11-4) at Durham Science Academy (19-3)

East Montgomery (11-2) at Salisbury (19-1)

Midway Oak Grove (17-2) at Surry Central (16-1)

Newton Foard (15-3) at Maiden (15-3)

East Burke (11-2) at Hendersonville (16-1)

Class 1A

Tuesday’s second round

Edenton Holmes (10-6) at Martin Riverside (4-6)

Lejeune (7-1) at Bear Grass Charter (7-2)

Chatham Central (11-5) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (13-1)

Raleigh Charter (12-3) at West Columbus (9-9)

East Surry (17-2) at East Wilkes (15-2)

Lincoln Charter (10-2) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-1)

North Stanly (16-2) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (6-1)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-2) at Polk County (11-4)

  Comments  