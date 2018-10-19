NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis Pairings

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
Tuesday’s second round
Raleigh Sanderson (16-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (8-0)
Wake Forest (14-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (19-4)
Raleigh Enloe (12-5) at Cary Panther Creek (11-3)
Apex Friendship (11-4) at Cary Green Hope (15-0)
Northwest Guilford (10-5) at Hough (12-1)
Mooresville (11-1) at Greensboro Page (13-1)
Lake Norman (8-4) at Ardrey Kell (13-5)
Providence (13-2) at Myers Park (18-1)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s second round
Erwin Cleveland (12-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-0)
Wilson Fike (16-2) at Clayton (14-2)
Cameron Union Pines (14-1) at East Chapel Hill (18-1)
Chapel Hill (16-6) at Fayetteville Sanford (16-1)
Southwest Guilford (17-2) at Concord Cox Mill (13-4)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-5) at Concord (14-3)
Asheville (15-3) at Charlotte Catholic (20-0)
Marvin Ridge (18-2) at Skyland Roberson (19-0)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s second round
South Columbus (14-2) at Newport Croatan (9-2)
Greene Central (14-3) at Kill Devil Hills First Flight (12-0)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (13-2) at Durham N.C. School of Science and Math (13-0)
Trinity Wheatmore (11-4) at Durham Science Academy (19-3)
East Montgomery (11-2) at Salisbury (19-1)
Midway Oak Grove (17-2) at Surry Central (16-1)
Newton Foard (15-3) at Maiden (15-3)
East Burke (11-2) at Hendersonville (16-1)
Class 1A
Tuesday’s second round
Edenton Holmes (10-6) at Martin Riverside (4-6)
Lejeune (7-1) at Bear Grass Charter (7-2)
Chatham Central (11-5) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (13-1)
Raleigh Charter (12-3) at West Columbus (9-9)
East Surry (17-2) at East Wilkes (15-2)
Lincoln Charter (10-2) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (16-1)
North Stanly (16-2) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (6-1)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (17-2) at Polk County (11-4)
