Exclusive: Observer-area high school football standings. Friday’s schedule (10.19.18)

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
3
0
6
1
293
80
Ardrey Kell
2
1
2
6
85
246
Providence
1
1
2
5
145
224
South Meck
1
1
2
5
122
223
Olympic
1
2
2
6
205
305
Harding
1
2
1
7
92
329
Berry Academy
0
2
0
7
92
288
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Harding, 7
Off: West Mecklenburg
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
3
0
5
2
240
186
Porter Ridge
3
1
5
3
310
162
Myers Park
2
1
6
1
322
73
Hickory Ridge
2
1
4
3
189
102
Independence
1
2
4
3
175
236
Rocky River
1
2
3
4
120
199
Garinger
1
3
2
6
145
269
East Mecklenburg
0
3
1
6
127
274
Friday’s games
Butler at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7
Independence at Garinger, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hough
3
0
7
0
298
54
Mallard Creek
3
0
6
0
303
42
Vance
2
1
6
1
247
82
West Charlotte
2
1
5
2
172
185
Mooresville
1
2
5
2
197
152
North Meck
1
2
5
2
254
157
Lake Norman
0
3
2
5
96
207
Hopewell
0
3
0
7
104
341
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7
Lake Norman at Mooresville, 7:30
North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7
Vance at West Charlotte, 7
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Fay. 71st
3
0
6
1
241
75
Richmond
3
0
6
1
255
94
Pinecrest
2
1
5
2
179
108
Scotland
2
1
3
3
140
159
Fay. Jack Britt
2
1
3
4
117
130
Purnell Swett
0
3
2
4
97
174
Lumberton
0
3
1
6
144
216
Hoke County
0
3
0
7
82
234
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Lumberton, 7:30
Scotland County at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Watauga (3A)
4
0
8
0
353
82
Freedom (3A)
4
0
7
1
369
132
Alexander (3A)
2
2
6
2
323
114
Hickory (3A)
2
2
4
4
229
205
St. Stephens (3A)
2
2
3
5
209
248
McDowell (4A)
1
3
3
5
185
258
South Caldwell (4A)
1
3
2
6
228
365
West Caldwell (3A)
0
4
0
8
47
449
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Boone Watauga at McDowell, 7:30
South Caldwell at Hickory, 7:30
West Caldwell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
4
0
8
0
261
62
Crest
3
1
6
2
228
102
Kings Mountain
3
1
6
2
326
131
Stuart Cramer
2
2
5
3
243
196
Ashbrook
2
2
4
4
207
263
Burns
1
3
3
5
222
300
Forestview
1
3
3
5
201
246
North Gaston
0
4
2
6
195
326
Friday’s games
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
North Gaston at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Iredell
2
0
4
4
189
208
Statesville
1
1
5
3
243
54
East Rowan
1
1
4
4
191
188
West Rowan
1
1
4
4
205
226
Carson
1
1
3
5
194
229
North Iredell
0
2
2
6
89
308
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at Statesville, 7:30
North Iredell at West Rowan, 7:30
South Iredell at East Rowan, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
NW Cabarrus
2
0
8
0
320
89
Cox Mill
2
0
6
2
206
111
Central Cabarrus
1
1
7
1
287
88
Jay M. Robinson
1
1
4
3
125
181
A.L. Brown
0
2
4
4
258
156
Concord
0
2
1
7
75
201
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at Concord, 7:30
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
\u0009
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
4
0
7
1
218
30
Weddington
3
1
7
1
272
111
Marvin Ridge
3
1
6
2
275
98
Cuthbertson
3
1
3
5
209
258
Sun Valley
2
2
6
2
268
140
Monroe
1
3
4
4
250
183
Piedmont
0
4
2
6
122
262
Parkwood
0
4
1
7
102
301
Friday’s games
Marvin Ridge at Weddington, 7:30
Monroe Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Monroe, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ledford
6
0
7
1
271
50
North Davidson
6
0
7
1
279
27
Salisbury
4
1
4
3
164
111
Oak Grove
3
2
4
3
126
169
Thomasville
3
3
5
3
151
121
Lexington
3
3
4
4
115
151
East Davidson
2
4
2
6
99
198
South Rowan
2
4
2
6
115
267
Central Davidson
0
6
1
7
79
254
West Davidson
0
6
1
7
85
282
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30
Lexington at South Rowan, 7:30
Midway Oak Grove at Ledford, 7:30
Salisbury at East Davidson, 7:30
Thomasville at West Davidson, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
3
0
8
0
452
66
Patton
3
1
5
4
154
194
West Iredell
2
1
4
4
210
187
Fred T. Foard
2
1
3
5
176
220
Bunker Hill
2
2
2
7
104
393
East Burke
0
3
1
7
125
314
Draughn
0
4
1
8
125
374
Friday’s games
Claremont Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at East Burke, 7:30
Newton Foard at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
Off: Morganton Patton
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Stanly
1
0
4
3
151
215
Mount Pleasant
1
0
2
6
125
230
Anson County
1
1
4
4
257
240
Forest Hills
1
1
2
6
196
317
E. Montgomery
0
2
3
5
173
310
Friday’s games
East Montgomery at West Stanly, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Off: Anson County
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bandys
4
0
7
1
310
125
North Lincoln
4
0
6
2
187
146
West Lincoln
3
1
7
1
265
70
East Lincoln
2
2
4
4
224
153
Newton-Conover
2
2
4
4
222
213
Maiden
1
3
5
3
263
122
Lake Norman Charter
0
4
2
6
166
286
Lincolnton
0
4
1
7
100
202
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at West Lincoln, 7:30
Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Maiden at East Lincoln, 7:30
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 7:30
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Point
2
0
6
2
276
130
Shelby
2
0
5
3
232
134
East Rutherford
1
1
7
1
360
182
Chase
1
1
3
5
163
209
R-S Central
0
2
1
7
79
290
East Gaston
0
2
0
8
76
369
Friday’s games
East Gaston at Shelby, 7:30
East Rutherford at Forest City Chase, 7:30
R-S Central at Belmont South Point, 7:30
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ashe County (2A)
4
0
6
2
317
161
East Wilkes (1A)
3
1
6
2
215
164
Starmount (1A)
3
1
3
5
203
235
Alleghany (1A)
2
2
4
4
201
158
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
2
2
4
4
205
176
Elkin (1A)
1
2
4
3
128
144
N. Wilkes (2A)
0
3
4
3
217
198
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
4
3
5
120
185
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 7:30
Ashe County at East Wilkes, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at North Wilkes, 7:30
Elkin at West Wilkes, 7:30
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mountain Heritage (2A)
2
0
6
1
276
132
Mitchell (1A)
1
1
6
2
287
125
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
1
1
2
5
125
272
Polk County (1A)
1
1
2
6
173
276
Avery County (1A)
1
1
1
7
193
399
Madison (2A)
0
2
1
7
119
365
Friday’s games
Avery County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30
Polk County at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
4
0
8
0
397
141
Bessemer City
4
0
5
3
151
129
Mtn. Island Charter
3
1
6
2
343
92
Comm. School of Davidson
2
2
4
4
284
266
Cherryville
1
3
4
4
193
240
Pine Lake Prep
1
3
4
4
206
153
Union Academy
1
3
3
5
164
231
Highland Tech
0
4
3
4
206
191
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30
Cherryville at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Community School of Davidson vs. Monroe Union Academy, at Hopewell, 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Stanly
4
0
6
2
329
76
North Rowan
3
0
6
1
213
34
South Stanly
3
1
5
3
261
135
W. Montgomery
2
2
3
5
187
276
Albemarle
2
2
2
5
124
189
North Moore
1
2
2
5
140
182
South Davidson
0
4
1
7
60
316
Chatham Central
0
4
0
8
97
424
Friday’s games
Albemarle at South Davidson, 7
Chatham Central at South Stanly, 7:30
North Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30
West Montgomery at North Moore, 7:30
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Providence Day
2
0
5
3
292
126
Clt. Christian
1
0
7
0
307
7
Clt. Latin
0
1
4
3
178
107
Country Day
0
2
4
4
224
162
Friday’s games
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7
Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Christ School
2
0
7
1
355
151
Metrolina Christian
2
0
5
3
243
168
Northside Christian
1
1
4
3
143
82
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
1
1
4
4
261
256
Hickory Grove Christian
1
1
2
5
168
309
Asheville School
1
2
5
3
287
180
Victory Christian
0
3
0
6
20
153
Friday’s games
Asheville Christian at Victory Christian, 7
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7
Saturday’s game
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), 2
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville Christian
1
0
2
3
50
148
High Point Christian
2
1
6
2
263
162
Cannon School
2
1
3
5
144
185
Southlake Christian
1
1
4
4
156
198
Concord First Assembly
0
1
1
5
115
176
Christ the King
0
2
0
9
29
513
Friday’s games
Concord First Assembly at Concord Cannon, 7:30
Hickory Hawks at Southlake Christian, 7
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at High Point Christian, 7:30
Off: Statesville Christian, Christ the King
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Cabarrus Stallions
4
2
196
134
Covenant Day
5
3
221
189
Carolina Pride
4
4
240
323
Hickory Hawks
1
7
146
333
Commonwealth Ch.
0
6
60
218
Friday’s games
Carolina Pride at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Hickory Hawks at Southlake Christian, 7
Off: Cabarrus Stallions, Commonwealth Charter
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Rock Hill
2
0
5
2
242
128
Northwestern
2
0
2
5
149
258
Nation Ford
2
1
4
4
196
214
Fort Mill
0
2
1
7
154
326
Clover
0
3
4
5
226
201
Friday’s games
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Rock Hill, 7:30
Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill, 7:30
Off: Clover
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
3
0
7
1
346
135
York
3
0
4
3
134
128
Ridge View
2
1
5
2
243
105
Lancaster
1
2
5
3
246
152
Westwood
0
3
4
3
193
127
Richland NE
0
3
1
6
32
288
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at Lancaster, 7:30
Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
York at Richland Northeast, 7:30
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
3
0
9
0
329
130
Camden
1
1
5
2
254
99
Indian Land
1
1
3
5
128
177
Fairfield Central
1
1
2
6
232
326
Keenan
0
3
1
7
121
389
Friday’s games
Chester at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Indian Land at Camden, 7:30
Off: Columbia Keenan
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Dillon
2
0
5
0
225
34
Lake City
2
0
3
4
124
208
Aynor
1
1
4
1
146
121
Loris
1
1
2
4
139
210
Cheraw
0
2
2
5
177
266
Marion
0
2
0
5
79
150
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Marion, 7:30
Lake City at Dillon, 7:30
Loris at Aynor, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Central
4
0
6
2
233
162
Buford
4
0
5
3
244
197
Pageland Central
2
2
4
4
238
191
Chesterfield
2
3
3
5
185
263
Lee Central
1
2
2
5
139
119
Andrew Jackson
1
3
4
4
200
144
Lewisville
0
4
0
8
157
368
Friday’s games
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
Off: Chesterfield
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lamar
1
0
5
1
205
60
McBee
1
0
1
6
104
264
Great Falls
0
1
4
2
116
163
Timmonsville
0
1
4
4
129
120
Friday’s games
Great Falls at Lamar, 7:30
McBee at Timmonsville, 7:30\u0009\u0009\u0009
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
2
6
71
201
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at High Point Christian, 7:30
Comments