The Myers Park Mustangs take the field to face Butler at a prep football game at Butler High School Friday, October 5, 2018 in Matthews, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer
The Myers Park Mustangs take the field to face Butler at a prep football game at Butler High School Friday, October 5, 2018 in Matthews, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM
The Myers Park Mustangs take the field to face Butler at a prep football game at Butler High School Friday, October 5, 2018 in Matthews, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

High School Sports

Exclusive: Observer-area high school football standings. Friday’s schedule (10.19.18)

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2018 04:54 PM

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

3

0



6

1

293

80

Ardrey Kell

2

1



2

6

85

246

Providence

1

1



2

5

145

224

South Meck

1

1



2

5

122

223

Olympic

1

2



2

6

205

305

Harding

1

2



1

7

92

329

Berry Academy

0

2



0

7

92

288

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Harding, 7

Off: West Mecklenburg

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Butler

3

0



5

2

240

186

Porter Ridge

3

1



5

3

310

162

Myers Park

2

1



6

1

322

73

Hickory Ridge

2

1



4

3

189

102

Independence

1

2



4

3

175

236

Rocky River

1

2



3

4

120

199

Garinger

1

3



2

6

145

269

East Mecklenburg

0

3



1

6

127

274

Friday’s games

Butler at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7

Independence at Garinger, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hough

3

0



7

0

298

54

Mallard Creek

3

0



6

0

303

42

Vance

2

1



6

1

247

82

West Charlotte

2

1



5

2

172

185

Mooresville

1

2



5

2

197

152

North Meck

1

2



5

2

254

157

Lake Norman

0

3



2

5

96

207

Hopewell

0

3



0

7

104

341

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7

Lake Norman at Mooresville, 7:30

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

Vance at West Charlotte, 7





SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Fay. 71st

3

0



6

1

241

75

Richmond

3

0



6

1

255

94

Pinecrest

2

1

5

2

179

108

Scotland

2

1



3

3

140

159

Fay. Jack Britt

2

1



3

4

117

130

Purnell Swett

0

3



2

4

97

174

Lumberton

0

3



1

6

144

216

Hoke County

0

3



0

7

82

234

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Lumberton, 7:30

Scotland County at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Watauga (3A)

4

0

8

0

353

82

Freedom (3A)

4

0



7

1

369

132

Alexander (3A)

2

2



6

2

323

114

Hickory (3A)

2

2



4

4

229

205

St. Stephens (3A)

2

2

3

5

209

248

McDowell (4A)

1

3



3

5

185

258

South Caldwell (4A)

1

3



2

6

228

365

West Caldwell (3A)

0

4



0

8

47

449

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Boone Watauga at McDowell, 7:30

South Caldwell at Hickory, 7:30

West Caldwell at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

4

0



8

0

261

62

Crest

3

1



6

2

228

102

Kings Mountain

3

1



6

2

326

131

Stuart Cramer

2

2



5

3

243

196

Ashbrook

2

2



4

4

207

263

Burns

1

3



3

5

222

300

Forestview

1

3



3

5

201

246

North Gaston

0

4



2

6

195

326

Friday’s games

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

North Gaston at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Iredell

2

0

4

4

189

208

Statesville

1

1



5

3

243

54

East Rowan

1

1



4

4

191

188

West Rowan

1

1



4

4

205

226

Carson

1

1



3

5

194

229

North Iredell

0

2



2

6

89

308

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at Statesville, 7:30

North Iredell at West Rowan, 7:30

South Iredell at East Rowan, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

NW Cabarrus

2

0



8

0

320

89

Cox Mill

2

0



6

2

206

111

Central Cabarrus

1

1

7

1

287

88

Jay M. Robinson

1

1



4

3

125

181

A.L. Brown

0

2



4

4

258

156

Concord

0

2



1

7

75

201

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Concord, 7:30

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

\u0009

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

4

0



7

1

218

30

Weddington

3

1



7

1

272

111

Marvin Ridge

3

1



6

2

275

98

Cuthbertson

3

1



3

5

209

258

Sun Valley

2

2



6

2

268

140

Monroe

1

3



4

4

250

183

Piedmont

0

4



2

6

122

262

Parkwood

0

4



1

7

102

301

Friday’s games

Marvin Ridge at Weddington, 7:30

Monroe Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Monroe, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ledford

6

0



7

1

271

50

North Davidson

6

0



7

1

279

27

Salisbury

4

1



4

3

164

111

Oak Grove

3

2



4

3

126

169

Thomasville

3

3



5

3

151

121

Lexington

3

3



4

4

115

151

East Davidson

2

4



2

6

99

198

South Rowan

2

4



2

6

115

267

Central Davidson

0

6



1

7

79

254

West Davidson

0

6



1

7

85

282

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at South Rowan, 7:30

Midway Oak Grove at Ledford, 7:30

Salisbury at East Davidson, 7:30

Thomasville at West Davidson, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

3

0



8

0

452

66

Patton

3

1



5

4

154

194

West Iredell

2

1



4

4

210

187

Fred T. Foard

2

1



3

5

176

220

Bunker Hill

2

2



2

7

104

393

East Burke

0

3



1

7

125

314

Draughn

0

4



1

8

125

374

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at East Burke, 7:30

Newton Foard at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

Off: Morganton Patton

ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Stanly

1

0



4

3

151

215

Mount Pleasant

1

0

2

6

125

230

Anson County

1

1



4

4

257

240

Forest Hills

1

1



2

6

196

317

E. Montgomery

0

2



3

5

173

310

Friday’s games

East Montgomery at West Stanly, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Off: Anson County

SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Bandys

4

0



7

1

310

125

North Lincoln

4

0



6

2

187

146

West Lincoln

3

1



7

1

265

70

East Lincoln

2

2



4

4

224

153

Newton-Conover

2

2



4

4

222

213

Maiden

1

3



5

3

263

122

Lake Norman Charter

0

4



2

6

166

286

Lincolnton

0

4



1

7

100

202

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at West Lincoln, 7:30

Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Maiden at East Lincoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 7:30

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Point

2

0



6

2

276

130

Shelby

2

0



5

3

232

134

East Rutherford

1

1



7

1

360

182

Chase

1

1



3

5

163

209

R-S Central

0

2



1

7

79

290

East Gaston

0

2



0

8

76

369

Friday’s games

East Gaston at Shelby, 7:30

East Rutherford at Forest City Chase, 7:30

R-S Central at Belmont South Point, 7:30

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ashe County (2A)

4

0

6

2

317

161

East Wilkes (1A)

3

1



6

2

215

164

Starmount (1A)

3

1



3

5

203

235

Alleghany (1A)

2

2



4

4

201

158

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

2

2



4

4

205

176

Elkin (1A)

1

2



4

3

128

144

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

3



4

3

217

198

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

4



3

5

120

185

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Wilkes Central, 7:30

Ashe County at East Wilkes, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at North Wilkes, 7:30

Elkin at West Wilkes, 7:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mountain Heritage (2A)

2

0



6

1

276

132

Mitchell (1A)

1

1



6

2

287

125

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

1

1



2

5

125

272

Polk County (1A)

1

1



2

6

173

276

Avery County (1A)

1

1



1

7

193

399

Madison (2A)

0

2



1

7

119

365

Friday’s games

Avery County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage, 7:30

Polk County at Bakersville Mitchell County, 7:30





SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

4

0



8

0

397

141

Bessemer City

4

0



5

3

151

129

Mtn. Island Charter

3

1



6

2

343

92

Comm. School of Davidson

2

2



4

4

284

266

Cherryville

1

3



4

4

193

240

Pine Lake Prep

1

3



4

4

206

153

Union Academy

1

3



3

5

164

231

Highland Tech

0

4



3

4

206

191

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, 7:30

Cherryville at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Community School of Davidson vs. Monroe Union Academy, at Hopewell, 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Stanly

4

0



6

2

329

76

North Rowan

3

0



6

1

213

34

South Stanly

3

1



5

3

261

135

W. Montgomery

2

2

3

5

187

276

Albemarle

2

2



2

5

124

189

North Moore

1

2



2

5

140

182

South Davidson

0

4



1

7

60

316

Chatham Central

0

4



0

8

97

424

Friday’s games

Albemarle at South Davidson, 7

Chatham Central at South Stanly, 7:30

North Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30

West Montgomery at North Moore, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Providence Day

2

0



5

3

292

126

Clt. Christian

1

0



7

0

307

7

Clt. Latin

0

1



4

3

178

107

Country Day

0

2



4

4

224

162

Friday’s games

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7

Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Christ School

2

0



7

1

355

151

Metrolina Christian

2

0



5

3

243

168

Northside Christian

1

1



4

3

143

82

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

1

1



4

4

261

256

Hickory Grove Christian

1

1



2

5

168

309

Asheville School

1

2



5

3

287

180

Victory Christian

0

3



0

6

20

153

Friday’s games

Asheville Christian at Victory Christian, 7

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7

Saturday’s game

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), 2

PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville Christian

1

0



2

3

50

148

High Point Christian

2

1



6

2

263

162

Cannon School

2

1



3

5

144

185

Southlake Christian

1

1



4

4

156

198

Concord First Assembly

0

1



1

5

115

176

Christ the King

0

2



0

9

29

513

Friday’s games

Concord First Assembly at Concord Cannon, 7:30

Hickory Hawks at Southlake Christian, 7

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at High Point Christian, 7:30

Off: Statesville Christian, Christ the King

N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Cabarrus Stallions

4

2

196

134

Covenant Day

5

3

221

189

Carolina Pride

4

4

240

323

Hickory Hawks

1

7

146

333

Commonwealth Ch.

0

6

60

218

Friday’s games

Carolina Pride at Chesterfield (SC), 7:30

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Hickory Hawks at Southlake Christian, 7

Off: Cabarrus Stallions, Commonwealth Charter

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Rock Hill

2

0



5

2

242

128

Northwestern

2

0



2

5

149

258

Nation Ford

2

1



4

4

196

214

Fort Mill

0

2



1

7

154

326

Clover

0

3



4

5

226

201

Friday’s games

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Rock Hill, 7:30

Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill, 7:30

Off: Clover

REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

3

0



7

1

346

135

York

3

0



4

3

134

128

Ridge View

2

1



5

2

243

105

Lancaster

1

2



5

3

246

152

Westwood

0

3



4

3

193

127

Richland NE

0

3



1

6

32

288

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at Lancaster, 7:30

Columbia Ridge View at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

York at Richland Northeast, 7:30

REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

3

0

9

0

329

130

Camden

1

1



5

2

254

99

Indian Land

1

1



3

5

128

177

Fairfield Central

1

1



2

6

232

326

Keenan

0

3



1

7

121

389

Friday’s games

Chester at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Indian Land at Camden, 7:30

Off: Columbia Keenan

REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Dillon

2

0



5

0

225

34

Lake City

2

0



3

4

124

208

Aynor

1

1



4

1

146

121

Loris

1

1



2

4

139

210

Cheraw

0

2



2

5

177

266

Marion

0

2



0

5

79

150

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Marion, 7:30

Lake City at Dillon, 7:30

Loris at Aynor, 7:30

REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Central

4

0



6

2

233

162

Buford

4

0



5

3

244

197

Pageland Central

2

2



4

4

238

191

Chesterfield

2

3



3

5

185

263

Lee Central

1

2



2

5

139

119

Andrew Jackson

1

3



4

4

200

144

Lewisville

0

4



0

8

157

368

Friday’s games

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

Off: Chesterfield

REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

1

0



5

1

205

60

McBee

1

0



1

6

104

264

Great Falls

0

1



4

2

116

163

Timmonsville

0

1



4

4

129

120

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Lamar, 7:30

McBee at Timmonsville, 7:30\u0009\u0009\u0009

S.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

2

6

71

201

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at High Point Christian, 7:30

  Comments  