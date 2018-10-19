Friday’s high school football top performers 10.19.18

Luke Binkley, SouthLake Christian: 16 tackles, 64 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 35-12 win over the Hickory Hawks.
Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for three in a 54-0 win over West Caldwell.
Drake Maye, Myers Park: 17-of-23 for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-7 win over East Meck.
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: 18-of-25 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Charlotte Latin. Shrader had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he also caught a touchdown pass.
Will Shipley, Whitner Litton, Weddington: 21 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns for sophomore running back Shipley in a 45-7 win over Marvin Ridge. QB Whitner Litton was 15-for-21 for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
