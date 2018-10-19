Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedules

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Mallard Creek
4A
d. Hopewell 48-0
7-0
at North Meck
2
Hough
4A
d. North Mecklenburg 42-27
8-0
at West Charlotte
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Charlotte Latin 41-7
8-0
Providence Day
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Parkwood 49-14
7-1
at Cuthbertson
5
Vance
4A
d. West Charlotte 30-7
7-1
at Lake Norman
6
Richmond Senior
4A
d. Lumberton 49-7
7-1
at Fay. 71st
7
Butler
4A
d. Hickory Ridge 47-14
6-2
at Garinger
8
Myers Park
4A
d. East Mecklenburg 51-7
7-1
at Porter Ridge
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
d. Ridge View 38-35
8-1
at York
10
Weddington
3A
d. Marvin Ridge 45-7
8-1
Monroe
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
d. Gastonia Forestview 49-10
9-0
at Stuart Cramer
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
idle
6-1
South Mecklenburg
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
d. Kannapolis Brown 58-27
9-0
Concord
14
Central Cabarrus
3A
d. Concord 32-7
8-1
Cox Mill
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. East Burke 63-6
8-0
West Iredell
16
Boone Watauga
3A
d. McDowell 50-13
9-0
Freedom
Scores
North Carolina
Albemarle 46, South Davidson 6
Andrews 34, Hayesville 14
Apex Middle Creek 44, Apex 0
Arden Christ School 21, Charlotte Providence Day 14
Ashe County 54, East Wilkes 26
Asheville 51, Victory Christian 18
Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 7
Asheville Roberson 55, North Henderson 21
Asheville School 51, Victory Christian Center 18
Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 10
Belmont South Point 49, R-S Central 6
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Pungo Christian 0
Boonville Starmount 49, North Wilkes 35
Burlington Williams 24, Asheboro 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Madison County 0
Canton Pisgah 52, Hendersonville 17
Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Carrboro 33, Graham 7
Cary 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe Parkwood 14
Charlotte Christian 41, Charlotte Latin 7
Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 14
Charlotte Harding 20, South Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Independence 27, Charlotte Garinger 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Myers Park 51, East Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Northside Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 13
Charlotte Providence 34, Charlotte Olympic 13
Charlotte Vance 30, West Charlotte 7
Cherryville 40, Gastonia Highland Tech 18
Clayton Cleveland 35, Clayton 21
Clinton 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Croatan 52, Lejeune 12
Davidson Community School 28, Monroe Union Academy 21
East Bladen 49, East Columbus 0
East Carteret 48, Pender County 6
East Duplin 55, Newton Grove Midway 12
East Forsyth 48, Pfafftown Reagan 19
East Wake 30, West Johnston 20
Eastern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 18
Edenton Holmes 56, Gates County 7
Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Bertie County 14
Elkin 14, West Wilkes 6
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Hope Mills South View 41
Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Pembroke Swett 16
Fayetteville Westover 46, Spring Lake Overhills 41
Franklin 43, East Henderson 14
Franklinton 62, Northern Nash 20
Garner 35, Fuquay-Varina 6
Gastonia Huss 49, Gastonia Forestview 10
Goldsboro Rosewood 34, Rose Hill Union 0
Granville Central 16, Vance County 12
Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greene Central 42, South Lenoir 18
Greenville Conley 48, Greenville Rose 21
Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 14
Hertford County 21, Currituck County 14
Holly Springs 24, Friendship 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 40, Mint Hill Rocky River 19
Jacksonville 65, Swansboro 0
Kernersville Glenn 27, Davie County 25
Kinston 14, West Craven 6
Lee County 55, Cameron Union Pines 6
Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Burke 6
Lincolnton 27, Lake Norman Charter 0
Louisburg 22, Oxford Webb 12
Maiden 13, East Lincoln 10
Manteo 49, Perquimans 18
Matthews Weddington 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Mitchell County 62, Polk County 13
Monroe Sun Valley 55, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Mooresboro Jefferson 52, Bessemer City 20
Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7
Morganton Freedom 54, West Caldwell 0
Morrisville Green Hope 13, Durham Riverside 12
Mount Airy 61, Winston-Salem Prep 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Murphy 49, Swain County 7
Newton Foard 54, Valdese Draughn 7
North Davidson 67, Central Davidson 0
North Edgecombe 56, Northwest Halifax 0
North Lincoln 47, Newton-Conover 19
North Pitt 26, North Johnston 25
North Stanly 43, North Rowan 8
North Surry 24, East Bend Forbush 0
North Wake Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 6
Northampton County 70, Gaston KIPP Pride 22
Northern Durham 20, Durham Hillside 14
Northwest Cabarrus 58, Kannapolis Brown 27
Orange 24, Pittsboro Northwood 7
Pamlico County 30, Robersonville South Creek 27
Pikeville Aycock 53, Southern Wayne 6
Princeton 38, North Duplin 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 10
Raleigh Leesville Road 50, Southeast Raleigh 0
Raleigh St. David’s 52, Southampton Academy, Va. 8
Randleman 56, Trinity 0
Richmond County 49, Lumberton 7
Riverside Martin 33, Chocowinity Southside 8
Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 19
Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 21
Rocky Mount Academy 63, Cary Christian 0
Rocky Point Trask 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
Salemburg Lakewood 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 17
Shelby Crest 49, North Gaston 0
South Central Pitt 52, New Bern 8
South Columbus 55, South Robeson 0
South Granville 28, Bunn 17
South Stanly 49, Chatham Central 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Farmville Central 13
Southeast Guilford 36, Southern Guilford 7
Southern Lee 22, Erwin Triton 7
Southern Nash 63, Wilson Hunt 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 34, Scotland 12
Southwest Onslow 28, Richlands 0
Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Brevard 14
Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0
Thomasville 22, West Davidson 7
Thomasville Ledford 21, Oak Grove 0
Trinity Christian def. Fayetteville Christian, forfeit
Trinity Wheatmore 39, Eastern Randolph 0
Village Christian 60, Raleigh Ravenscroft 24
Wake Forest Heritage 31, Knightdale 21
Wallace-Rose Hill 60, Goldsboro 34
Washington County 34, Camden County 7
Watauga County 50, McDowell County 7
Waynesville Tuscola 28, West Henderson 27
West Carteret 41, Jacksonville White Oak 0
West Forsyth 29, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13
West Montgomery 35, North Moore 14
West Rowan 49, North Iredell 7
West Stokes 61, Surry Central 6
Western Alamance 31, Northeast Guilford 13
Western Harnett 37, Harnett Central 14
Whiteville 59, West Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9
Wilmington Laney 28, South Brunswick 15
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 13
Winston-Salem Parkland 21, Greensboro Dudley 7
South Carolina
A.C. Flora 38, Lower Richland 12
Abbeville 31, Saluda 13
Airport 24, South Aiken 7
Aynor 47, Loris 22
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Whale Branch 7
Barnwell 42, Woodland 21
Batesburg-Leesville 36, Fox Creek 13
Beaufort Academy 74, Palmetto Christian Academy 34
Belton-Honea Path 41, Wren 24
Berkeley 51, Stratford 20
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 24, Spartanburg Christian 20
Blackville-Hilda 52, Williston-Elko 20
Bluffton 34, Colleton County 31
Blythewood 31, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Buford 28, Lee Central 6
Carolina Academy 26, Dillon Christian 13
Carvers Bay 28, East Clarendon 7
Chapman 42, Southside 24
Chester 34, Fairfield Central 15
Columbia 26, Calhoun County 24
Conway 37, St. James 14
D.W. Daniel 42, Pickens 17, OT
Dillon 42, Lake City 7
Dorman 22, Mauldin 6
Dreher 21, Lakewood 19
First Baptist 63, Augusta Christian, Ga. 14
Gaffney 42, Boiling Springs 14
Gilbert 48, Edisto 19
Goose Creek 31, James Island 14
Greenville 54, Berea 13
Greenwood Christian 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 34
Greer 59, Eastside 28
Hanahan 19, Manning 14
Hartsville 35, North Myrtle Beach 12
Hilton Head Christian Academy 31, John Paul II 20
Hilton Head Prep 44, Northwood Academy 27
Indian Land 20, Camden 14
Jefferson Davis Academy 32, Clarendon Hall Academy 20
Lake View 69, Creek Bridge 6
Lamar 53, Great Falls 0
Lancaster 23, Westwood 20
Landrum 20, Blacksburg 6
Lexington 14, Chapin 6
Marlboro County 41, Darlington 6
May River 49, Battery Creek 7
McBee 23, Timmonsville 22
Mullins 48, Andrews 22
Myrtle Beach 49, Wilson 7
North Augusta 44, Midland Valley 0
North Central 62, Lewisville 0
Northwestern 42, Fort Mill 14
Pee Dee Academy 42, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6
Pendleton 22, Liberty 6
Powdersville 14, West Oak 6
Richard Winn Academy 49, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 41, Estill 15
River Bluff 24, White Knoll 13
Rock Hill 25, Nation Ford 22
Seneca 21, Crescent 14
Silver Bluff 17, Ninety Six 0
Spartanburg 52, Riverside 7
St. John’s Christian Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 0
Strom Thurmond 31, Pelion 13
Sumter 38, Spring Valley 0
T.L. Hanna 56, Laurens 24
Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 6
Timberland 34, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14
Travelers Rest 43, Blue Ridge 18
Trinity Byrnes School 56, Florence Christian 14
Union County 28, Newberry 21
Waccamaw 57, Academic Magnet 0
Wade Hampton (G) 56, J.L. Mann 0
Wade Hampton (H) 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Wagener-Salley 46, Denmark-Olar 0
Wando 24, Cane Bay 14
West Ashley 63, R.B. Stall 24
West Florence 51, Carolina Forest 44
Westside 28, Greenwood 17
Whitmire 34, McCormick 22
Williamsburg Academy 29, King’s Academy 27
Wilson Hall 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 7
Woodmont 28, Easley 21
Woodruff 48, Mid-Carolina 3
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Anson County at West Stanly
Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Ashe County at West Wilkes
Berry at Providence, 7
Burns at Crest
Butler at Garinger, 7
Carolina Christian (SC) at Covenant Day, 7
Carson at West Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Chase at South Point
Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep
Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
Forest Hills at Cannon School, 7
Freedom at Watauga
Hickory at Alexander Central
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian, 7
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7
Highland Tech at Union Academy
Hough at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Kings Mountain at Forestview
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
Maiden at Newton Conover (Senior Night)
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7
McDowell at West Caldwell
Mitchell at Avery County
Monroe at Weddington
Mooresville at Hopewell
Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
North Davidson at Salisbury
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Lincoln at Lincolnton
North Moore at North Stanly, 7
Patton at Bunker Hill
Piedmont at Parkwood
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 5
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) at Northside Christian, 7
Richmond Senior at Seventy-First High
Rocky River at Independence, 7
R.S. Central at East Gaston
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Shelby at East Rutherford
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7
South Rowan at Central Davidson
South Stanly at Albemarle
Statesville at East Rowan
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter
Vance at Lake Norman
Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks
West Iredell at Hibriten (Senior Night)
West Montgomery at North Rowan
Saturday, October 27
Cabarrus Stallions vs. TBD in Pioneer Football League playoffs
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, October 26
Andrew Jackson at Lee Central
Carolina Christian (SC) at Covenant Day, 7
Chesterfield at Lewisville (Senior Night)
Clover at Fort Mill, 7
Dillon at Cheraw
Fairfield Central at Indian Land (Senior Night)
Lancaster at Ridge View
Nation Ford at Chapin
North Central at Buford
Rock Hill at Northwestern
South Pointe (SC) at York
Timmonsville at Great Falls
Saturday, October 27
Carolina Crusaders vs. TBD in Pioneer Football League playoffs
BYE Weeks: Carolina Pride, Central Pageland, Chester, Draughn, Harding.
