High School Sports

Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared and next week’s schedules

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2018 10:42 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Hopewell 48-0

7-0

at North Meck

2

Hough

4A

d. North Mecklenburg 42-27

8-0

at West Charlotte

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Charlotte Latin 41-7

8-0

Providence Day

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Parkwood 49-14

7-1

at Cuthbertson

5

Vance

4A

d. West Charlotte 30-7

7-1

at Lake Norman

6

Richmond Senior

4A

d. Lumberton 49-7

7-1

at Fay. 71st

7

Butler

4A

d. Hickory Ridge 47-14

6-2

at Garinger

8

Myers Park

4A

d. East Mecklenburg 51-7

7-1

at Porter Ridge

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

d. Ridge View 38-35

8-1

at York

10

Weddington

3A

d. Marvin Ridge 45-7

8-1

Monroe

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Gastonia Forestview 49-10

9-0

at Stuart Cramer

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

idle

6-1

South Mecklenburg

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

d. Kannapolis Brown 58-27

9-0

Concord

14

Central Cabarrus

3A

d. Concord 32-7

8-1

Cox Mill

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. East Burke 63-6

8-0

West Iredell

16

Boone Watauga

3A

d. McDowell 50-13

9-0

Freedom

Scores

North Carolina

Albemarle 46, South Davidson 6

Andrews 34, Hayesville 14

Apex Middle Creek 44, Apex 0

Arden Christ School 21, Charlotte Providence Day 14

Ashe County 54, East Wilkes 26

Asheville 51, Victory Christian 18

Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 7

Asheville Roberson 55, North Henderson 21

Asheville School 51, Victory Christian Center 18

Ayden-Grifton 35, North Lenoir 10

Belmont South Point 49, R-S Central 6

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Pungo Christian 0

Boonville Starmount 49, North Wilkes 35

Burlington Williams 24, Asheboro 21

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 55, Madison County 0

Canton Pisgah 52, Hendersonville 17

Cape Fear 28, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7

Carrboro 33, Graham 7

Cary 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Charlotte Catholic 49, Monroe Parkwood 14

Charlotte Christian 41, Charlotte Latin 7

Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 14

Charlotte Harding 20, South Mecklenburg 13

Charlotte Independence 27, Charlotte Garinger 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Myers Park 51, East Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Northside Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 13

Charlotte Providence 34, Charlotte Olympic 13

Charlotte Vance 30, West Charlotte 7

Cherryville 40, Gastonia Highland Tech 18

Clayton Cleveland 35, Clayton 21

Clinton 58, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Croatan 52, Lejeune 12

Davidson Community School 28, Monroe Union Academy 21

East Bladen 49, East Columbus 0

East Carteret 48, Pender County 6

East Duplin 55, Newton Grove Midway 12

East Forsyth 48, Pfafftown Reagan 19

East Wake 30, West Johnston 20

Eastern Guilford 20, Southern Alamance 18

Edenton Holmes 56, Gates County 7

Elizabeth City Northeastern 48, Bertie County 14

Elkin 14, West Wilkes 6

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Hope Mills South View 41

Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Pembroke Swett 16

Fayetteville Westover 46, Spring Lake Overhills 41

Franklin 43, East Henderson 14

Franklinton 62, Northern Nash 20

Garner 35, Fuquay-Varina 6

Gastonia Huss 49, Gastonia Forestview 10

Goldsboro Rosewood 34, Rose Hill Union 0

Granville Central 16, Vance County 12

Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Greene Central 42, South Lenoir 18

Greenville Conley 48, Greenville Rose 21

Havelock 56, Jacksonville Northside 14

Hertford County 21, Currituck County 14

Holly Springs 24, Friendship 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 40, Mint Hill Rocky River 19

Jacksonville 65, Swansboro 0

Kernersville Glenn 27, Davie County 25

Kinston 14, West Craven 6

Lee County 55, Cameron Union Pines 6

Lenoir Hibriten 63, East Burke 6

Lincolnton 27, Lake Norman Charter 0

Louisburg 22, Oxford Webb 12

Maiden 13, East Lincoln 10

Manteo 49, Perquimans 18

Matthews Weddington 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7

Mitchell County 62, Polk County 13

Monroe Sun Valley 55, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28

Mooresboro Jefferson 52, Bessemer City 20

Mooresville 38, Lake Norman 7

Morganton Freedom 54, West Caldwell 0

Morrisville Green Hope 13, Durham Riverside 12

Mount Airy 61, Winston-Salem Prep 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Murphy 49, Swain County 7

Newton Foard 54, Valdese Draughn 7

North Davidson 67, Central Davidson 0

North Edgecombe 56, Northwest Halifax 0

North Lincoln 47, Newton-Conover 19

North Pitt 26, North Johnston 25

North Stanly 43, North Rowan 8

North Surry 24, East Bend Forbush 0

North Wake Christian 44, North Raleigh Christian 6

Northampton County 70, Gaston KIPP Pride 22

Northern Durham 20, Durham Hillside 14

Northwest Cabarrus 58, Kannapolis Brown 27

Orange 24, Pittsboro Northwood 7

Pamlico County 30, Robersonville South Creek 27

Pikeville Aycock 53, Southern Wayne 6

Princeton 38, North Duplin 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Raleigh Broughton 10

Raleigh Leesville Road 50, Southeast Raleigh 0

Raleigh St. David’s 52, Southampton Academy, Va. 8

Randleman 56, Trinity 0

Richmond County 49, Lumberton 7

Riverside Martin 33, Chocowinity Southside 8

Robbinsville 41, Cherokee 19

Rocky Mount 42, Wilson Fike 21

Rocky Mount Academy 63, Cary Christian 0

Rocky Point Trask 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

Salemburg Lakewood 63, Newton Grove Hobbton 17

Shelby Crest 49, North Gaston 0

South Central Pitt 52, New Bern 8

South Columbus 55, South Robeson 0

South Granville 28, Bunn 17

South Stanly 49, Chatham Central 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Farmville Central 13

Southeast Guilford 36, Southern Guilford 7

Southern Lee 22, Erwin Triton 7

Southern Nash 63, Wilson Hunt 6

Southern Pines Pinecrest 34, Scotland 12

Southwest Onslow 28, Richlands 0

Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0

Swannanoa Owen 48, Avery County 0

Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Brevard 14

Tarboro 60, Pinetown Northside 0

Thomasville 22, West Davidson 7

Thomasville Ledford 21, Oak Grove 0

Trinity Christian def. Fayetteville Christian, forfeit

Trinity Wheatmore 39, Eastern Randolph 0

Village Christian 60, Raleigh Ravenscroft 24

Wake Forest Heritage 31, Knightdale 21

Wallace-Rose Hill 60, Goldsboro 34

Washington County 34, Camden County 7

Watauga County 50, McDowell County 7

Waynesville Tuscola 28, West Henderson 27

West Carteret 41, Jacksonville White Oak 0

West Forsyth 29, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13

West Montgomery 35, North Moore 14

West Rowan 49, North Iredell 7

West Stokes 61, Surry Central 6

Western Alamance 31, Northeast Guilford 13

Western Harnett 37, Harnett Central 14

Whiteville 59, West Columbus 0

Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9

Wilkes Central 23, Alleghany County 9

Wilmington Laney 28, South Brunswick 15

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 22, Southwest Guilford 13

Winston-Salem Parkland 21, Greensboro Dudley 7

South Carolina

A.C. Flora 38, Lower Richland 12

Abbeville 31, Saluda 13

Airport 24, South Aiken 7

Aynor 47, Loris 22

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Whale Branch 7

Barnwell 42, Woodland 21

Batesburg-Leesville 36, Fox Creek 13

Beaufort Academy 74, Palmetto Christian Academy 34

Belton-Honea Path 41, Wren 24

Berkeley 51, Stratford 20

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 24, Spartanburg Christian 20

Blackville-Hilda 52, Williston-Elko 20

Bluffton 34, Colleton County 31

Blythewood 31, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Buford 28, Lee Central 6

Carolina Academy 26, Dillon Christian 13

Carvers Bay 28, East Clarendon 7

Chapman 42, Southside 24

Chester 34, Fairfield Central 15

Columbia 26, Calhoun County 24

Conway 37, St. James 14

D.W. Daniel 42, Pickens 17, OT

Dillon 42, Lake City 7

Dorman 22, Mauldin 6

Dreher 21, Lakewood 19

First Baptist 63, Augusta Christian, Ga. 14

Gaffney 42, Boiling Springs 14

Gilbert 48, Edisto 19

Goose Creek 31, James Island 14

Greenville 54, Berea 13

Greenwood Christian 49, Robert E. Lee Academy 34

Greer 59, Eastside 28

Hanahan 19, Manning 14

Hartsville 35, North Myrtle Beach 12

Hilton Head Christian Academy 31, John Paul II 20

Hilton Head Prep 44, Northwood Academy 27

Indian Land 20, Camden 14

Jefferson Davis Academy 32, Clarendon Hall Academy 20

Lake View 69, Creek Bridge 6

Lamar 53, Great Falls 0

Lancaster 23, Westwood 20

Landrum 20, Blacksburg 6

Lexington 14, Chapin 6

Marlboro County 41, Darlington 6

May River 49, Battery Creek 7

McBee 23, Timmonsville 22

Mullins 48, Andrews 22

Myrtle Beach 49, Wilson 7

North Augusta 44, Midland Valley 0

North Central 62, Lewisville 0

Northwestern 42, Fort Mill 14

Pee Dee Academy 42, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 6

Pendleton 22, Liberty 6

Powdersville 14, West Oak 6

Richard Winn Academy 49, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 41, Estill 15

River Bluff 24, White Knoll 13

Rock Hill 25, Nation Ford 22

Seneca 21, Crescent 14

Silver Bluff 17, Ninety Six 0

Spartanburg 52, Riverside 7

St. John’s Christian Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 0

Strom Thurmond 31, Pelion 13

Sumter 38, Spring Valley 0

T.L. Hanna 56, Laurens 24

Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 6

Timberland 34, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 14

Travelers Rest 43, Blue Ridge 18

Trinity Byrnes School 56, Florence Christian 14

Union County 28, Newberry 21

Waccamaw 57, Academic Magnet 0

Wade Hampton (G) 56, J.L. Mann 0

Wade Hampton (H) 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Wagener-Salley 46, Denmark-Olar 0

Wando 24, Cane Bay 14

West Ashley 63, R.B. Stall 24

West Florence 51, Carolina Forest 44

Westside 28, Greenwood 17

Whitmire 34, McCormick 22

Williamsburg Academy 29, King’s Academy 27

Wilson Hall 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 7

Woodmont 28, Easley 21

Woodruff 48, Mid-Carolina 3

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Anson County at West Stanly

Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Ashe County at West Wilkes

Berry at Providence, 7

Burns at Crest

Butler at Garinger, 7

Carolina Christian (SC) at Covenant Day, 7

Carson at West Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Chase at South Point

Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Forest Hills at Cannon School, 7

Freedom at Watauga

Hickory at Alexander Central

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian, 7

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Highland Tech at Union Academy

Hough at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Kings Mountain at Forestview

Lake Norman Charter at Bandys

Maiden at Newton Conover (Senior Night)

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7

McDowell at West Caldwell

Mitchell at Avery County

Monroe at Weddington

Mooresville at Hopewell

Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

North Davidson at Salisbury

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

North Moore at North Stanly, 7

Patton at Bunker Hill

Piedmont at Parkwood

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 5

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) at Northside Christian, 7

Richmond Senior at Seventy-First High

Rocky River at Independence, 7

R.S. Central at East Gaston

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Shelby at East Rutherford

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7

South Rowan at Central Davidson

South Stanly at Albemarle

Statesville at East Rowan

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Vance at Lake Norman

Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks

West Iredell at Hibriten (Senior Night)

West Montgomery at North Rowan

Saturday, October 27

Cabarrus Stallions vs. TBD in Pioneer Football League playoffs

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, October 26

Andrew Jackson at Lee Central

Carolina Christian (SC) at Covenant Day, 7

Chesterfield at Lewisville (Senior Night)

Clover at Fort Mill, 7

Dillon at Cheraw

Fairfield Central at Indian Land (Senior Night)

Lancaster at Ridge View

Nation Ford at Chapin

North Central at Buford

Rock Hill at Northwestern

South Pointe (SC) at York

Timmonsville at Great Falls

Saturday, October 27

Carolina Crusaders vs. TBD in Pioneer Football League playoffs

BYE Weeks: Carolina Pride, Central Pageland, Chester, Draughn, Harding.

  Comments  