Big 2nd half helps Butler rout Hickory Ridge

Butler isn’t flawless, but the Bulldogs are unbeatable in the Southwestern 4A.
The Bulldogs reeled off 28 second-half points to rout Hickory Ridge 47-14 Friday and remain undefeated in league play. Butler unleashed its ground game in the second half, with Jamal Worthy scoring two of his three touchdowns during that span on runs of 10 and 3 yards. The Bulldogs ran for 397 yards on 41 attempts.
Butler turned to familiar assets – its rushing attack and defense – to wear the Ragin’ Bulls down at their homecoming. Butler forced three turnovers in the first half, yet managed only one score, Worthy’s 7-yard run in the first quarter to secure a 7-0 advantage at the break.
Records: Butler 6-2 (4-0); Hickory Ridge 4-4 (2-2)
Three who mattered:
Jamal Worthy (Butler): The Butler running back tallied three rushing scores, including a pair in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.
Keyon Lesane (Butler): His 48-yard punt return on the third quarter’s final play was the most electrifying of the night. He bounced off a would-be tackler, retreated 5 yards and reversed field to sprint by the Ragin’ Bulls.
Mookie McWilliams (Hickory Ridge): The Hickory Ridge running back rushed for 152 yards and a pair of scores on 23 carries, with 131 yards in the second half.
Worth mentioning
▪ Butler ran for 106 yards in the first half on 16 carries.
▪ Hickory Ridge failed to convert on four fourth-down tries.
▪ Butler reserve tailback Lamont Brooks ran for 110 yards and two scores on three fourth-quarter carries.
▪ Butler didn’t complete a pass for a first down and finished with 18 first downs.
▪ After three first-half turnovers, Hickory Ridge didn’t turn it over after intermission.
What’s next
Butler is at Garinger; Hickory Ridge is at East Mecklenburg.
Butler 7 0 21 19-47
Hickory Ridge 0 0 0 14-14
B-Jamal Worthy 7 run (Connor Harmon kick)
B-Worthy 10 run (Harmon kick)
B-Worthy 3 run (kick missed)
B-Keyon Lesane 48 punt return (Worthy run)
B-Lesane 48 run (Harmon kick)
B-Lamont Brooks 1 run (kick blocked)
HR-Mookie McWilliams 33 run (Riley Stubbs kick)
B-Brooks 53 run (kick blocked)
HR-McWilliams 1 run (Stubbs kick)
Comments