Weddington rolls past rival Marvin Ridge

WEDDINGTON Weddington sophomore running back Will Shipley said the only motivation his team needed this week was beating archrival Marvin Ridge.
Shipley and company looked focused from the start as the Warriors jumped out to a 28-point lead and never looked back, as No. 10 Weddington rolled to a 45-7 victory over Marvin Ridge.
Shipley led the way running for 119 yards and the two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, James Shipley, Will’s older brother, also contributed big plays with four catches for 62 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown reception.
Weddington senior quarterback Whitner Litton also had a strong game going 15-for-22 for 268 yards passing and two touchdowns throws.
While the Weddington offense put up big numbers, the Warriors defense also shined, allowing Marvin Ridge only 100 yards of total offense.
Marvin Ridge got its only points from Mavericks senior cornerback, Carson Cross, who intercepted a Litton pass and ran it back 35 yards for a score.
Records: Weddington 7-1 (3-1 in the SCC); Marvin Ridge 6-2 (3-1 in the SCC).
Three who mattered
Will Shipley (Weddington): The Warriors’ sophomore controlled the game on the ground, running for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Shipley is a major Division I recruit with offers from Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State, South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia, according to Weddington coach Andy Capone.
Ian Williams (Weddington): The junior kicker made a 51-yard field goal to end the first half with plenty of room to spare.
Carson Cross (Marvin Ridge): The Mavericks senior defensive back provided the lone score of the game for Marvin Ridge on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.
What’s next
Weddington hosts Monroe, while Marvin Ridge hosts Sun Valley, with both games kicking off at 7:30 next Friday night.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Weddington-Marvin Ridge game is usually close, with two of the past three games decided by a field goal or less. Weddington has won five of the last seven in the series with Marvin Ridge.
▪ Weddington is on a roll having won three in a row now, outscoring their SCC opponents 136-21 in the last three contests.
▪ Marvin Ridge struggled to gain any offensive flow, netting only 50 yards passing and 50 yards rushing in the game for a team that averaged 34 points per contest coming into the Weddington game.
They said it
“All week you could see the intensity in everything we did in practice. All we talked about was ‘Marvin week, Marvin week, and that is the only motivation we needed. Everything we did in preparation for this game was 110 percent, because we wanted this game so bad.” -- Will Shipley.
Marvin Ridge 0 7 0 0 - 7
Weddington 7 31 7 0 - 45
W – Will Shipley 3-yard run (Ian Williams kick)
W – Will Shipley 3-yard run (Williams kick)
W- James Shipley 41-yard pass from Whitner Litton (Williams kick)
W – Trey Alsbrooks 3-yard punt block return (Williams kick)
MR - Carson Cross 35-yard interception return (Jason Stricker kick)
W – Wayne Dixie 8-yard run (Williams kick)
W – Williams 51-yard field goal
W – Max Brimigion 24-yard pass from Litton (Williams kick)
