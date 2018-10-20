Hough remains unbeaten, outlasts North Meck 42-27

North Mecklenburg handed Hough plenty of challenges Friday night, but the Huskies had enough answers for a 42-27 I-Meck 4A victory.
In a marathon that stretched well beyond three hours, with 232 yards of penalties and more than 900 yards total offense, the Huskies, No. 2 in the Observer Sweet 16 rankings, remained unbeaten as they head toward a potential showdown with Mallard Creek in two weeks.
Hough quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play and the Huskies’ defense made a couple of key defensive plays to hold the Vikings at arm’s length.
Perhaps the biggest defensive play came early in the third quarter, with Hough ahead 21-13. Huskies kicker Cam Lewis missed a 40-yard field goal, but on North Mecklenburg’s first play, Hough’s Bryson Whitehead picked off a Vikings pass at the North Meck 35.
On the next play, Bonner-Steward lofted a 35-yard touchdown pass to Austin Robinson. That gave Hough a two-touchdown advantage, and the Vikings were unable to get within eight points again.
North Mecklenburg never gave up, though.
After Hough’s Norman Groulx caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Bonner-Steward with 11 minutes, 47 seconds remaining, giving the Huskies a 35-20 lead, Vikings running back Fabian Duncan broke into the open on a trap play and dashed 70 yards for a touchdown.
Hough scored about four minutes later for a 42-27 lead, but the Vikings drove again, reaching the Hough 2 with about two minutes to play. But the Huskies’ defense stopped Duncan a yard short of the end zone on a fourth-down run and Hough was able to run out the clock.
“That was not one of our better defensive efforts tonight,” Hough coach Matthew Jenkins said. “We allowed too many big plays. But our offense carried us. We have some good kids, and they worked hard for this.”
Records: North Mecklenburg is 5-3, 1-3; Hough is 8-0, 4-0.
Three who mattered
Bonner-Steward (Hough): Bonner-Steward completed 14 of 18 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 40 more yards.
Duncan (North Mecklenburg): Duncan, a senior, seemed to be involved in every big play. He rushed 19 times for 151 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown. On defense, he made two touchdown-saving tackles at his linebacker position.
Elijah Johnson (Hough): Johnson started at quarterback, throwing a first-quarter touchdown. Then he moved to wide receiver, catching four passes for 39 yards.
Worth mentioning
▪ Bonner-Steward, who committed to play in college at Temple, sat out the first quarter. He was dressed and on the sideline but did not enter the game until the second quarter. Hough officials said the coaching staff decided to sit three players in the opening period but did not give a reason.
▪ Coaches had to separate the two teams at midfield about a half-hour before the game. Players were warming up, and then several players from each team appeared to exchange words at midfield. There didn’t appear to be any physical contact between the teams.
▪ The two teams were heavily penalized. Hough was whistled 14 times for 126 yards and North Mecklenburg had 12 penalties for 106 yards.
▪ Hough senior kicker Cam Lewis, a Minnesota commit, lined up for a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but a delay-of-game penalty stopped the play. Backed up 5 more yards, the Huskies elected to punt.
▪ It was homecoming at Hough, and Elizabeth Ward was named homecoming queen.
▪ The teams played one of the area’s most exciting games last year. North Mecklenburg built a 20-7 halftime lead, but Hough rallied for a 35-34 victory.
What’s next?
North Mecklenburg is home next Friday against Mallard Creek; Hough travels to West Charlotte next Friday.
North Mecklenburg 7 6 7 7 - 27
Hough 14 7 7 14 - 42
NM - Juston Olson 64 pass from Aaron Scott (Randy Martinez kick)
H - Kwesi Kyei-Fourdjour 4 run (Cam Lewis kick)
H - Austin Robinson 40 pass from Elijah Johnson (Lewis kick)
NM - William Watts 12 pass from Scott (kick failed)
H - Kennique Bonner-Steward 2 run (Lewis kick)
H - Robinson 35 pass from Bonner-Steward (Lewis kick)
NM - Isiah Day 19 pass from Scott (Martinez kick)
H - Norman Groulx 31 pass from Bonner-Steward (Lewis kick)
NM - Fabian Duncan 70 run (Martinez kick)
H - Kyei-Fourdjour 4 run (Lewis kick)
