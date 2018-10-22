Vance High sophomore linebacker Power Echols is the son of a former Division I football player and a Division I basketball player. His mother said he no choice but to excel at sports.
High School Sports

Vance High’s Power Echols among Observer prep football players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2018 02:23 PM

Luke Binkley, SouthLake Christian: Had 16 tackles, 64 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 35-12 victory over the Hickory Hawks.

Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for three in a 54-0 victory over West Caldwell.

Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Ran 15 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-0 victory over Pine Lake Prep.

Power Echols, Vance: Sophomore linebacker finished with 15 tackles, two sacks and an interception in a 30-7 victory over West Charlotte.

Ryan Renshaw, Community School of Davidson: In a 28-21 victory over Union Academy, caught 11 passes for 182 yards and three scores.

Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Was 18-of-25 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Charlotte Latin. Also had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

Cody Young, Hickory: Ran 31 times for 361 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-54 victory over South Caldwell. That ties for the second-most rushing touchdowns in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.





