Vance High’s Power Echols among Observer prep football players of the week

Luke Binkley, SouthLake Christian: Had 16 tackles, 64 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 35-12 victory over the Hickory Hawks.

Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: Threw for four touchdowns and ran for three in a 54-0 victory over West Caldwell.

Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter: Ran 15 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-0 victory over Pine Lake Prep.

Power Echols, Vance: Sophomore linebacker finished with 15 tackles, two sacks and an interception in a 30-7 victory over West Charlotte.

Ryan Renshaw, Community School of Davidson: In a 28-21 victory over Union Academy, caught 11 passes for 182 yards and three scores.

Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian: Was 18-of-25 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-7 victory over Charlotte Latin. Also had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.









