North Meck running back Fabian Duncan moves the ball downfield while facing Hough during a prep football game at Hough High School Friday, October 19, 2018 in Cornelius, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer
North Meck running back Fabian Duncan moves the ball downfield while facing Hough during a prep football game at Hough High School Friday, October 19, 2018 in Cornelius, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM
North Meck running back Fabian Duncan moves the ball downfield while facing Hough during a prep football game at Hough High School Friday, October 19, 2018 in Cornelius, NC. Photo by JASON E. MICZEK - Special to the Observer JASON E. MICZEK WWW.MICZEKPHOTO.COM

High School Sports

Exclusive: Observer-area prep football conference standings, schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 23, 2018 10:08 AM

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Meck

3

0



6

1

293

80

Ardrey Kell

3

1



3

6

116

252

Providence

2

1



3

5

179

237

Harding

2

2



2

7

112

342

South Meck

1

2



2

6

135

243

Olympic

1

3



2

7

218

339

Berry Academy

0

3



0

8

98

319

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7

Berry Academy at Providence, 7

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7

Off: Harding

SOUTHWESTERN 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Butler

4

0



6

2

287

200

Porter Ridge

4

1



6

3

350

181

Myers Park

3

1



7

1

373

80

Independence

2

2



5

3

202

243

Hickory Ridge

2

2



4

4

203

149

Rocky River

1

3



3

5

139

239

Garinger

1

4



2

7

152

296

East Mecklenburg

0

4



1

7

134

325

Friday’s games

Butler at Garinger, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Myers Park at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Rocky River at Independence, 7

I-MECK 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hough

4

0



8

0

340

81

Mallard Creek

4

0



7

0

351

42

Vance

3

1



7

1

277

89

Mooresville

2

2



6

2

235

159

West Charlotte

2

2



5

3

179

215

North Meck

1

3



5

3

281

199

Lake Norman

0

4



2

6

103

245

Hopewell

0

4



0

8

104

389

Friday’s games

Hough at West Charlotte, 7

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mooresville at Hopewell, 7

Vance at Lake Norman, 7:30

SANDHILLS 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Fay. 71st

4

0



7

1

283

91

Richmond

4

0



7

1

304

101

Pinecrest

3

1



6

2

213

121

Fay. Jack Britt

3

1



4

4

140

143

Scotland

2

2



3

4

152

193

Purnell Swett

0

4



2

5

113

216

Lumberton

0

4



1

7

151

265

Hoke County

0

4



0

8

95

257

Friday’s games

Lumberton at Scotland County, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Watauga (3A)

5

0



9

0

403

95

Freedom (3A)

5

0



8

1

423

132

Alexander (3A)

3

2



7

2

351

127

Hickory (3A)

3

2



5

4

284

259

St. Stephens (3A)

2

3



3

6

222

276

McDowell (4A)

1

4



3

6

198

308

South Caldwell (4A)

1

4



2

7

282

420

West Caldwell (3A)

0

5



0

9

47

497

Friday’s games

Hickory at Alexander Central, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 7:30

McDowell at West Caldwell, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Boone Watauga, 7:30

BIG SOUTH 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hunter Huss

5

0



9

0

310

75

Crest

4

1



7

2

277

102

Kings Mountain

4

1



7

2

389

152

Stuart Cramer

3

2



6

3

264

198

Ashbrook

2

3



4

5

209

284

Burns

1

4



3

6

243

363

Forestview

1

4



3

6

214

295

North Gaston

0

5



2

7

195

375

Friday’s games

Gastonia Ashbrook at North Gaston, 7:30

Gastonia Huss at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville

2

1



6

3

292

61

East Rowan

2

1



5

4

215

195

West Rowan

2

1



5

4

254

233

South Iredell

2

1



4

5

196

232

Carson

1

2



3

6

201

278

North Iredell

0

3



2

7

96

357

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at West Rowan, 7:30

North Iredell at South Iredell, 7:30

Statesville at East Rowan, 7:30

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

NW Cabarrus

3

0



9

0

378

116

Cox Mill

3

0



7

2

221

111

Central Cabarrus

2

1



8

1

320

95

Jay M. Robinson

1

2



4

4

125

196

A.L. Brown

0

3



4

5

285

214

Concord

0

3



1

8

82

234

Friday’s games

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30

Concord Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Kannapolis Brown at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

\u0009

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Catholic

5

0



8

1

267

44

Weddington

4

1



8

1

317

118

Sun Valley

3

2



7

2

323

168

Marvin Ridge

3

2



6

3

282

143

Cuthbertson

3

2



3

6

237

313

Monroe

2

3



5

4

290

218

Piedmont

0

5



2

7

157

302

Parkwood

0

5



1

8

116

350

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Monroe at Weddington, 7:30

Unionville Piedmont at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ledford

7

0



8

1

292

50

North Davidson

7

0



8

1

346

27

Salisbury

5

1



5

3

199

134

Thomasville

4

3



6

3

173

128

Lexington

4

3



5

4

163

177

Oak Grove

3

3



4

4

126

190

East Davidson

2

5



2

7

122

233

South Rowan

2

5



2

7

141

315

Central Davidson

0

7



1

8

79

321

West Davidson

0

7



1

8

92

304

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Ledford, 7:30

North Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30

South Rowan at Central Davidson, 7:30

Thomasville at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

West Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Hibriten

4

0



9

0

515

72

Patton

3

1



5

4

154

194

West Iredell

3

1



5

4

240

194

Fred T. Foard

3

1



4

5

230

227

Bunker Hill

2

3



2

8

111

423

East Burke

0

4



1

8

131

377

Draughn

0

5



1

9

132

426

Friday’s games

East Burke at Newton Foard, 7:30

Morganton Patton at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

West Iredell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

Off: Valdese Draughn

ROCKY RIVER 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

West Stanly

2

0



5

3

203

222

Mount Pleasant

2

0



3

6

179

244

Anson County

1

1



4

4

257

240

Forest Hills

1

2



2

7

210

371

E. Montgomery

0

3



3

6

180

362

Friday’s games

Anson County at West Stanly, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery, 7:30

Marshville Forest Hills at Concord Cannon, 7

SOUTH FORK 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Bandys

5

0



8

1

346

147

North Lincoln

5

0



7

2

234

165

West Lincoln

3

2



7

2

287

106

Maiden

2

3



6

3

276

132

East Lincoln

2

3



4

5

234

166

Newton-Conover

2

3



4

5

241

260

Lincolnton

1

4



2

7

127

202

Lake Norman Charter

0

5



2

7

166

313

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at West Lincoln, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7:30

North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Point

3

0



7

2

325

136

Shelby

3

0



6

3

281

134

East Rutherford

2

1



8

1

413

195

Chase

1

2



3

6

176

262

R-S Central

0

3



1

8

85

339

East Gaston

0

3



0

9

76

418

Friday’s games

East Gaston at R-S Central, 7:30

Forest City Chase at Belmont South Point, 7:30

Shelby at East Rutherford, 7:30

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Ashe County (2A)

5

0



7

2

371

187

Starmount (1A)

4

1



4

5

252

270

East Wilkes (1A)

3

2



6

3

241

218

Wilkes Cent. (2A)

3

2



5

4

228

185

Elkin (1A)

2

2



5

3

142

150

Alleghany (1A)

2

3



4

5

201

181

N. Wilkes (2A)

0

4



4

4

252

247

W. Wilkes (2A)

0

5



3

6

126

199

Friday’s games

Ashe County at West Wilkes, 7:30

Elkin at East Wilkes, 7:30

North Wilkes at Alleghany, 7:30

Wilkes Central at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Mountain Heritage (2A)

3

0



7

1

331

132

Mitchell (1A)

2

1



7

2

348

138

Black Mtn. Owen (2A)

2

1



3

5

173

272

Polk County (1A)

1

2



2

7

186

337

Avery County (1A)

1

2



1

8

193

447

Madison (2A)

0

3



1

8

119

420

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Avery County, 7:30

Black Mountain Owen at Marshall Madison County, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7:30





SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

T. Jefferson Academy

5

0



9

0

449

161

Mtn. Island Charter

4

1



7

2

390

92

Bessemer City

4

1



5

4

171

181

Comm. School of Davidson

3

2



5

4

312

287

Cherryville

2

3



5

4

233

258

Pine Lake Prep

1

4



4

5

206

200

Union Academy

1

4



3

6

184

259

Highland Tech

0

5



3

5

224

231

Friday’s games

Cherryville at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30

Mooresville Thomas Jefferson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

YADKIN VALLEY 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Stanly

5

0



7

2

372

84

South Stanly

4

1



6

3

310

142

North Rowan

3

1



6

2

221

77

W. Montgomery

3

2



4

5

222

290

Albemarle

3

2



3

5

170

195

North Moore

1

3



2

6

154

217

South Davidson

0

5



1

8

66

364

Chatham Central

0

5



0

9

104

483

Friday’s games

North Moore at North Stanly, 7:30

South Davidson at Chatham Central, 7:30

South Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30

West Montgomery at North Rowan, 7:30

BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Providence Day

2

0



5

4

306

147

Clt. Christian

2

0



8

0

348

14

Country Day

0

2



5

4

269

176

Clt. Latin

0

2



4

4

181

148

Friday’s games

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

NCISAA WEST



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Metrolina Christian

3

0



6

3

298

181

Christ School

2

0



8

1

376

165

Northside Christian

2

1



5

3

183

95

Asheville School

2

2



6

3

338

198

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

1

2



4

5

274

311

Hickory Grove Christian

1

2



2

6

181

349

Victory Christian

0

4



0

7

38

204

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Northside Christian, 6

Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Asheville School at Arden Christ School, 1:30

PIEDMONT SIX



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Statesville Christian

1

0



2

3

50

148

Cannon School

3

1



4

5

165

203

High Point Christian

2

1



7

2

312

162

Southlake Christian

1

1



5

4

191

210

Concord First Assembly

0

2



1

6

133

197

Christ the King

0

2



0

9

29

513

Friday’s games

Southlake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7:30

Baltimore Mount St. Joseph at High Point Christian, 7:30

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7

Marshville Forest Hills at Concord Cannon, 7

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7:30

N.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Cabarrus Stallions

4

3

202

187

Covenant Day

5

4

235

234

Carolina Pride

4

5

266

378

Hickory Hawks

1

8

158

368

Commonwealth Ch.

0

6

60

218

Friday’s games

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Covenant Day, 7

Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks, 7:30

Off: Cabarrus Stallions, Carolina Pride

SOUTH CAROLINA

REGION 4 5A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Rock Hill

3

0



6

2

267

150

Northwestern

3

0



3

5

191

272

Nation Ford

2

2



4

5

218

239

Fort Mill

0

3



1

8

168

368

Clover

0

3



4

5

226

201

Friday’s games

Clover at Fort Mill, 7:30

Rock Hill at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Chapin, 7:30

REGION 3 4A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

South Pointe

4

0



8

1

384

170

York

4

0



5

3

183

128

Lancaster

2

2



6

3

269

172

Ridge View

2

2



5

3

278

143

Westwood

0

4



4

4

213

150

Richland NE

0

4



1

7

32

325

Friday’s games

Lancaster at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 7:30

REGION 4 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Chester

4

0



10

0

363

144

Indian Land

2

1



4

5

148

191

Camden

1

2



5

3

268

119

Fairfield Central

1

2



2

7

246

360

Keenan

0

3



1

7

121

389

Friday’s games

Columbia Keenan at Camden, 7:30

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Indian Land, 7:30

REGION 6 3A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Dillon

3

0



6

0

267

41

Aynor

2

1



5

1

193

143

Lake City

2

1



3

5

131

250

Loris

1

2



2

5

161

257

Marion

1

2



1

5

115

186

Cheraw

0

3



2

6

213

303

Friday’s games

Dillon at Cheraw, 7:30

Lake City at Aynor, 7:30

Marion at Loris, 7:30

REGION 4 2A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

North Central

5

0



7

2

295

162

Buford

5

0



6

3

278

211

Pageland Central

3

2



5

4

283

205

Chesterfield

2

3



4

5

240

289

Lee Central

1

3



2

6

153

153

Andrew Jackson

1

4



4

5

214

189

Lewisville

0

5



0

9

157

430

Friday’s games

Chesterfield at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Off: Pageland Central

REGION 2 1A



League

All



W

L



W

L

PF

PA

Lamar

2

0



6

1

258

60

McBee

2

0



2

6

127

286

Great Falls

0

2



4

3

116

216

Timmonsville

0

2



4

5

151

143

Friday’s games

McBee at Lamar, 7:30

Timmonsville at Great Falls, 7:30

S.C. INDEPENDENTS



W

L

PF

PA

Carolina Crusaders

2

7

71

250

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Covenant Day, 7

  Comments  