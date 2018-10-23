Exclusive: Observer-area prep football conference standings, schedule

SOUTHERN MECK 7 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Meck
3
0
6
1
293
80
Ardrey Kell
3
1
3
6
116
252
Providence
2
1
3
5
179
237
Harding
2
2
2
7
112
342
South Meck
1
2
2
6
135
243
Olympic
1
3
2
7
218
339
Berry Academy
0
3
0
8
98
319
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7
Berry Academy at Providence, 7
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7
Off: Harding
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
4
0
6
2
287
200
Porter Ridge
4
1
6
3
350
181
Myers Park
3
1
7
1
373
80
Independence
2
2
5
3
202
243
Hickory Ridge
2
2
4
4
203
149
Rocky River
1
3
3
5
139
239
Garinger
1
4
2
7
152
296
East Mecklenburg
0
4
1
7
134
325
Friday’s games
Butler at Garinger, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7
Myers Park at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Rocky River at Independence, 7
I-MECK 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hough
4
0
8
0
340
81
Mallard Creek
4
0
7
0
351
42
Vance
3
1
7
1
277
89
Mooresville
2
2
6
2
235
159
West Charlotte
2
2
5
3
179
215
North Meck
1
3
5
3
281
199
Lake Norman
0
4
2
6
103
245
Hopewell
0
4
0
8
104
389
Friday’s games
Hough at West Charlotte, 7
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mooresville at Hopewell, 7
Vance at Lake Norman, 7:30
SANDHILLS 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Fay. 71st
4
0
7
1
283
91
Richmond
4
0
7
1
304
101
Pinecrest
3
1
6
2
213
121
Fay. Jack Britt
3
1
4
4
140
143
Scotland
2
2
3
4
152
193
Purnell Swett
0
4
2
5
113
216
Lumberton
0
4
1
7
151
265
Hoke County
0
4
0
8
95
257
Friday’s games
Lumberton at Scotland County, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Watauga (3A)
5
0
9
0
403
95
Freedom (3A)
5
0
8
1
423
132
Alexander (3A)
3
2
7
2
351
127
Hickory (3A)
3
2
5
4
284
259
St. Stephens (3A)
2
3
3
6
222
276
McDowell (4A)
1
4
3
6
198
308
South Caldwell (4A)
1
4
2
7
282
420
West Caldwell (3A)
0
5
0
9
47
497
Friday’s games
Hickory at Alexander Central, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 7:30
McDowell at West Caldwell, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Boone Watauga, 7:30
BIG SOUTH 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hunter Huss
5
0
9
0
310
75
Crest
4
1
7
2
277
102
Kings Mountain
4
1
7
2
389
152
Stuart Cramer
3
2
6
3
264
198
Ashbrook
2
3
4
5
209
284
Burns
1
4
3
6
243
363
Forestview
1
4
3
6
214
295
North Gaston
0
5
2
7
195
375
Friday’s games
Gastonia Ashbrook at North Gaston, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Gastonia Forestview, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville
2
1
6
3
292
61
East Rowan
2
1
5
4
215
195
West Rowan
2
1
5
4
254
233
South Iredell
2
1
4
5
196
232
Carson
1
2
3
6
201
278
North Iredell
0
3
2
7
96
357
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at West Rowan, 7:30
North Iredell at South Iredell, 7:30
Statesville at East Rowan, 7:30
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
NW Cabarrus
3
0
9
0
378
116
Cox Mill
3
0
7
2
221
111
Central Cabarrus
2
1
8
1
320
95
Jay M. Robinson
1
2
4
4
125
196
A.L. Brown
0
3
4
5
285
214
Concord
0
3
1
8
82
234
Friday’s games
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
Concord Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
5
0
8
1
267
44
Weddington
4
1
8
1
317
118
Sun Valley
3
2
7
2
323
168
Marvin Ridge
3
2
6
3
282
143
Cuthbertson
3
2
3
6
237
313
Monroe
2
3
5
4
290
218
Piedmont
0
5
2
7
157
302
Parkwood
0
5
1
8
116
350
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 7:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
Monroe at Weddington, 7:30
Unionville Piedmont at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ledford
7
0
8
1
292
50
North Davidson
7
0
8
1
346
27
Salisbury
5
1
5
3
199
134
Thomasville
4
3
6
3
173
128
Lexington
4
3
5
4
163
177
Oak Grove
3
3
4
4
126
190
East Davidson
2
5
2
7
122
233
South Rowan
2
5
2
7
141
315
Central Davidson
0
7
1
8
79
321
West Davidson
0
7
1
8
92
304
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Ledford, 7:30
North Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30
South Rowan at Central Davidson, 7:30
Thomasville at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
West Davidson at Lexington, 7:30
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
4
0
9
0
515
72
Patton
3
1
5
4
154
194
West Iredell
3
1
5
4
240
194
Fred T. Foard
3
1
4
5
230
227
Bunker Hill
2
3
2
8
111
423
East Burke
0
4
1
8
131
377
Draughn
0
5
1
9
132
426
Friday’s games
East Burke at Newton Foard, 7:30
Morganton Patton at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
West Iredell at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
Off: Valdese Draughn
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Stanly
2
0
5
3
203
222
Mount Pleasant
2
0
3
6
179
244
Anson County
1
1
4
4
257
240
Forest Hills
1
2
2
7
210
371
E. Montgomery
0
3
3
6
180
362
Friday’s games
Anson County at West Stanly, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at East Montgomery, 7:30
Marshville Forest Hills at Concord Cannon, 7
SOUTH FORK 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bandys
5
0
8
1
346
147
North Lincoln
5
0
7
2
234
165
West Lincoln
3
2
7
2
287
106
Maiden
2
3
6
3
276
132
East Lincoln
2
3
4
5
234
166
Newton-Conover
2
3
4
5
241
260
Lincolnton
1
4
2
7
127
202
Lake Norman Charter
0
5
2
7
166
313
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at West Lincoln, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7:30
North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Point
3
0
7
2
325
136
Shelby
3
0
6
3
281
134
East Rutherford
2
1
8
1
413
195
Chase
1
2
3
6
176
262
R-S Central
0
3
1
8
85
339
East Gaston
0
3
0
9
76
418
Friday’s games
East Gaston at R-S Central, 7:30
Forest City Chase at Belmont South Point, 7:30
Shelby at East Rutherford, 7:30
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Ashe County (2A)
5
0
7
2
371
187
Starmount (1A)
4
1
4
5
252
270
East Wilkes (1A)
3
2
6
3
241
218
Wilkes Cent. (2A)
3
2
5
4
228
185
Elkin (1A)
2
2
5
3
142
150
Alleghany (1A)
2
3
4
5
201
181
N. Wilkes (2A)
0
4
4
4
252
247
W. Wilkes (2A)
0
5
3
6
126
199
Friday’s games
Ashe County at West Wilkes, 7:30
Elkin at East Wilkes, 7:30
North Wilkes at Alleghany, 7:30
Wilkes Central at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mountain Heritage (2A)
3
0
7
1
331
132
Mitchell (1A)
2
1
7
2
348
138
Black Mtn. Owen (2A)
2
1
3
5
173
272
Polk County (1A)
1
2
2
7
186
337
Avery County (1A)
1
2
1
8
193
447
Madison (2A)
0
3
1
8
119
420
Friday’s games
Bakersville Mitchell County at Avery County, 7:30
Black Mountain Owen at Marshall Madison County, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Polk County, 7:30
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
T. Jefferson Academy
5
0
9
0
449
161
Mtn. Island Charter
4
1
7
2
390
92
Bessemer City
4
1
5
4
171
181
Comm. School of Davidson
3
2
5
4
312
287
Cherryville
2
3
5
4
233
258
Pine Lake Prep
1
4
4
5
206
200
Union Academy
1
4
3
6
184
259
Highland Tech
0
5
3
5
224
231
Friday’s games
Cherryville at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Monroe Union Academy, 7:30
Mooresville Thomas Jefferson at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Stanly
5
0
7
2
372
84
South Stanly
4
1
6
3
310
142
North Rowan
3
1
6
2
221
77
W. Montgomery
3
2
4
5
222
290
Albemarle
3
2
3
5
170
195
North Moore
1
3
2
6
154
217
South Davidson
0
5
1
8
66
364
Chatham Central
0
5
0
9
104
483
Friday’s games
North Moore at North Stanly, 7:30
South Davidson at Chatham Central, 7:30
South Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30
West Montgomery at North Rowan, 7:30
BIG SOUTH (NCISAA)
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Providence Day
2
0
5
4
306
147
Clt. Christian
2
0
8
0
348
14
Country Day
0
2
5
4
269
176
Clt. Latin
0
2
4
4
181
148
Friday’s games
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
NCISAA WEST
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Metrolina Christian
3
0
6
3
298
181
Christ School
2
0
8
1
376
165
Northside Christian
2
1
5
3
183
95
Asheville School
2
2
6
3
338
198
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
1
2
4
5
274
311
Hickory Grove Christian
1
2
2
6
181
349
Victory Christian
0
4
0
7
38
204
Friday’s games
Hickory Grove Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7:30
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Northside Christian, 6
Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Asheville School at Arden Christ School, 1:30
PIEDMONT SIX
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville Christian
1
0
2
3
50
148
Cannon School
3
1
4
5
165
203
High Point Christian
2
1
7
2
312
162
Southlake Christian
1
1
5
4
191
210
Concord First Assembly
0
2
1
6
133
197
Christ the King
0
2
0
9
29
513
Friday’s games
Southlake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7:30
Baltimore Mount St. Joseph at High Point Christian, 7:30
Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7
Marshville Forest Hills at Concord Cannon, 7
Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7:30
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Cabarrus Stallions
4
3
202
187
Covenant Day
5
4
235
234
Carolina Pride
4
5
266
378
Hickory Hawks
1
8
158
368
Commonwealth Ch.
0
6
60
218
Friday’s games
Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Covenant Day, 7
Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks, 7:30
Off: Cabarrus Stallions, Carolina Pride
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Rock Hill
3
0
6
2
267
150
Northwestern
3
0
3
5
191
272
Nation Ford
2
2
4
5
218
239
Fort Mill
0
3
1
8
168
368
Clover
0
3
4
5
226
201
Friday’s games
Clover at Fort Mill, 7:30
Rock Hill at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Chapin, 7:30
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
4
0
8
1
384
170
York
4
0
5
3
183
128
Lancaster
2
2
6
3
269
172
Ridge View
2
2
5
3
278
143
Westwood
0
4
4
4
213
150
Richland NE
0
4
1
7
32
325
Friday’s games
Lancaster at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
Lower Richland at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 7:30
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
4
0
10
0
363
144
Indian Land
2
1
4
5
148
191
Camden
1
2
5
3
268
119
Fairfield Central
1
2
2
7
246
360
Keenan
0
3
1
7
121
389
Friday’s games
Columbia Keenan at Camden, 7:30
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Indian Land, 7:30
REGION 6 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Dillon
3
0
6
0
267
41
Aynor
2
1
5
1
193
143
Lake City
2
1
3
5
131
250
Loris
1
2
2
5
161
257
Marion
1
2
1
5
115
186
Cheraw
0
3
2
6
213
303
Friday’s games
Dillon at Cheraw, 7:30
Lake City at Aynor, 7:30
Marion at Loris, 7:30
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
North Central
5
0
7
2
295
162
Buford
5
0
6
3
278
211
Pageland Central
3
2
5
4
283
205
Chesterfield
2
3
4
5
240
289
Lee Central
1
3
2
6
153
153
Andrew Jackson
1
4
4
5
214
189
Lewisville
0
5
0
9
157
430
Friday’s games
Chesterfield at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Off: Pageland Central
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lamar
2
0
6
1
258
60
McBee
2
0
2
6
127
286
Great Falls
0
2
4
3
116
216
Timmonsville
0
2
4
5
151
143
Friday’s games
McBee at Lamar, 7:30
Timmonsville at Great Falls, 7:30
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
2
7
71
250
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Covenant Day, 7
