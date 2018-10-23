High Schools move football games to avoid another round of bad weather heading this way

A big hurricane is heading towards Mexico and the remnants are expected to bring a cold heavy rain to the Charlotte-area Friday. There is also heavy wind in some forecasts.
That potential for nasty weather caused by Hurricane Willa is forcing some area high schools to move football games for the third time season after the area was pummeled by Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael.
▪ Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has not announced any plans yet. One CMS school will play on Thursday. Vance will play at Lake Norman.
Here are the changes so far.
Ashe Co. at West Wilkes, Thurs, 7:30
Chesterfield at Lewisville, Thurs, 7:30
Clover at Fort Mill, Thurs, 7:30
Forest City Chase at Belmont South Point, Thurs, 7:30
Gastonia Huss at Belmont Stuart Cramer, Thurs, 7
Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, Thurs, 7:30
Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill, Thurs, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, Thurs, 7
Morganton Patton at Bunker Hill, Thurs, 7
North Lincoln at Lincolnton, Thurs, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Fayetteville 71st, Thurs, 7:30
Thomas Jefferson at Mountain Island Charter, Thurs, 7:30
Vance at Lake Norman, Thurs, 7
West Iredell at Lenoir Hibriten, Thurs, 7:30
