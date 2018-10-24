Roundup: Mecklenburg County teams start strong in NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

Charlotte Catholic, Community School of Davidson, Hough, Providence and South Mecklenburg were among Charlotte-area winners Tuesday in the first round of the state’s public school volleyball playoffs.
Second-round matches in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state tournament will be Thursday, with the third round set for Saturday.
All state qualifiers in the 3A, 2A and 1A classes were in action Tuesday. In the 4A division, the top eight seeds drew first-round byes. Those teams included Ardrey Kell, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Mallard Creek from the Charlotte area.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s public school sports:
Featured performers
Lauren Denhard (Misenheimer Gray Stone Day golf): Denhard shot a two-day total of 158, finishing fourth among individuals and leading her team to the 1A-2A state championship.
Annie Leonard (Providence volleyball): Leonard had 12 kills in the Panthers’ 3-0 sweep of 4A playoff foe Richmond Senior.
Kendall Nye (Charlotte Catholic volleyball): Nye’s 14 digs helped the Cougars to a 3-0 victory over Statesville in the 3A playoffs.
Aldo Venegas (Unionville Piedmont soccer): Venegas scored twice and added an assist in the Panthers’ 5-0 victory over Indian Trail Sun Valley.
Boys’ soccer
(regular season)
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 4, South Mecklenburg 1: The Knights improved to 9-2 in the conference.
Harding 4, Berry Academy 3 (OT): The Rams won it with a second-overtime goal.
Olympic 4, West Mecklenburg 3 (OT)
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 4, Fayetteville Seventy-First 3
Southern Pines Pinecrest 9, Scotland County 0
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
Statesville 0, North Iredell 0 (Statesville won 1-0 on PK’s)
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 1, Concord Cox Mill 0
Kannapolis Brown 2, Central Cabarrus 1
Northwest Cabarrus 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: Northwest Cabarrus earned its first conference victory in nine tries.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Unionville Piedmont 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: Aldo Venegas scored twice and added an assist, and Brendon Smith had two assists.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 8, Anson County 0: The Yellow Jackets finished 8-2 in the conference, earning at least a title tie. East Montgomery is 7-2 with one match remaining.
West Stanly 2, Monroe Central Academy 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 4, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans did all their scoring in the first half.
Girls’ golf
CLASS 4A
Pfafftown Reagan rallied from a two-stroke deficit and won the team title by six shots over runner-up Southern Pines Pinecrest. Playing at Pinehurst No. 3, Reagan finished with a team score of 458 for the two days. Ardrey Kell (525) was tied for eighth.
Medalist was Reagan’s Sasha Hayes, who shot a 74-70-144, which is even par. Hough’s Chloe Pittman (77-78-155) was seventh, and Myers Park’s Audrey Nelson (81-75-156) and Mooresville’s Lauren Martin (82-74-156) tied for eighth.
CLASS 3A
Wentworth Rockingham County won its fourth straight team title, rallying past Concord Cox Mill. The Chargers took a two-stroke lead after the first day, but Rockingham County was 15 strokes better than Cox Mill on Tuesday.
Rockingham is the second school to win four straight girls’ golf titles, joining Salisbury, which did it in 1A-2A from 2010-2013.
Rockingham had a team score of 493, with Cox Mill and Northern Guilford tied for second at 506. Marvin Ridge (526) and Weddington (527) finished 4-5, Charlotte Catholic (558) was eighth, and East Rowan (600) tied for 10th.
Asheville’s Ana Tsiros shot a 70-74-144 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club near Southern Pines, winning medalist honors. Hickory’s Anna McDonald (73-80-153) was fourth, Gastonia Forestview’s Kasey Owenby (76-82-158) was fifth, and Charlotte Catholic’s Kallie Pavlish (84-78-162) tied for ninth.
CLASS 1A-2A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day took its first state championship, winning by 10 strokes over runner-up Raleigh Charter at Foxfire Resort’s Grey Course. Gray Stone Day opened the day three shots behind Raleigh Charter. The victors finished with a 554 team score. Lake Norman Charter (572) was fourth, Lenoir Hibriten (585) fifth, and Maiden (625) seventh.
Kathering Schuster of Kill Devil Hills First Flight repeated as medalist, shooting a 68-71-139, which was three under part. Gray Stone Day’s Lauren Lenhard (81-77-158) finished fourth, with Maiden’s Kayla Lang (82-81-163) seventh, East Lincoln’s Sophia Laliberte (84-80-164) eighth, and Newton-Conover’s Camryn Lamp (87-80-167) tied for ninth.
Girls’ tennis
CLASS 4A
Ardrey Kell 5, Lake Norman 2: The Knights earned a quarterfinal matchup with Western Region top seed Myers Park.
Hough 5, Northwest Guilford 0: The Huskies improved to 13-1 and will face fellow I-Meck 4A foe Mooresville in the quarterfinals.
Mooresville 5, Greensboro Page 3: The Blue Devils are now 12-1 on the season.
Myers Park 5, Providence 0: The Mustangs improved to 19-1 and host Ardrey Kell in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
Charlotte Catholic 6, Asheville 0: The Cougars ran their record to 21-0 and will host fellow Southern Carolina 3A foe Marvin Ridge in the quarterfinals.
Concord 6, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 0: The Spiders improved to 15-3. They will face the winner of Wednesday’s Concord Cox Mill-Southwest Guilford match in the quarterfinals.
Marvin Ridge 6, Skyland Roberson 0: The Mavericks improved to 19-2, handing the Rams their only loss in 20 matches this season.
CLASS 2A
Hendersonville 6, East Burke 0: The West’s top seed, Hendersonville blanked East Burke, as the Cavaliers finished 11-3.
Maiden 9, Newton Foard 0: The Blue Devils improved to 16-3, ending the Tigers’ campaign with a 15-4 mark.
Salisbury 5, East Montgomery 4: The Hornets (20-1) had their second straight narrow victory but moved on to a quarterfinal meeting with Surry Central.
CLASS 1A
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 7, North Stanly 1: The Pride, now 7-1, will host Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness in the quarterfinals.
Volleyball playoffs
(individual set scores in parentheses)
CLASS 4A
Apex Friendship 3, North Mecklenburg 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22): The Vikings dropped a hard-fought match, finishing 12-13.
Hough 3, East Forsyth 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16): The Huskies improved to 19-8 and visit second-seeded Ardrey Kell in the second round.
Lake Norman 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-19): The Wildcats (22-6) travel to Pfafftown Reagan in the second round. South Caldwell finished 7-15.
Mooresville 3, Southern Pines Pinecrest 2: The Blue Devils evened their mark at 12-12 and visit Northwest Guilford on Thursday.
Providence 3, Richmond Senior 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-10): The Panthers (20-8) travel to Hickory Ridge on Thursday. Richmond Senior finished 13-9.
South Mecklenburg 3, Myers Park 1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22): The Sabres, now 14-8, travel to Mallard Creek in the second round. Myers Park finished 18-9.
CLASS 3A
Asheville Reynolds 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-22)
Boone Watauga 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11): Tegan Allen and Rebekah Farthing each had 12 kills for the Pioneers.
Charlotte Catholic 3, Statesville 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-18): Kendall Nye’s 14 digs and Lauren Hall’s 33 assists lifted the Cougars, now 19-8. Statesville finished 11-19.
China Grove Carson 3, Unionville Piedmont 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-16): Grace Thomas’ 25 assists and two kills led Carson.
Concord Cox Mill 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-15)
Enka 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1 (25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20): The Jets upset third-seeded Crest, which finished the season 22-3.
Hickory 3, Weddington 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-19)
Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-17)
Marvin Ridge 3, East Rowan 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-12): The top-seeded Mavericks will host South Iredell in the second round.
North Henderson 3, Kings Mountain 2 (25-16, 20-25, 29-27, 21-25, 15-12): The Mountaineers finished 23-4, dropping a very close match.
South Iredell 3, North Iredell 2 (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12)
Southwest Guilford 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16): Cuthbertson finished with a 15-7 record.
West Henderson 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13): The Cougars finished 10-15.
West Rowan 3, Waynesville Tuscola 0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-13): Tori Hester had 15 kills and 18 digs for the Falcons.
CLASS 2A
Brevard 3, Shelby 1 (24-26, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11): The Golden Lions took the first set but dropped the next three, finishing an 11-11 season.
Carrboro 3, Anson County 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-5): The only Charlotte-area team placed in the East region, Anson fell in straight sets and finished the season 15-8.
East Bend Forbush 3, Catawba Bandys 0 (25-4, 25-20, 25-14): Bandys finished with a 10-13 record.
East Henderson 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 925-23, 25-18, 25-17)
East Lincoln 3, Canton Pisgah 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-9)
Ledford 3, East Gaston 9 (25-17, 25-11, 30-28): East Gaston finished 14-8.
Maiden 3, Smoky Mountain 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-15): The Blue Devils improved to 20-5 and will face a 20-6 R-S Central squad in the second round.
Mount Pleasant 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-18, 25-5, 25-15): The Tigers ran their record to 20-5 against a fellow Rocky River 2A Conference team.
Newton Foard 3, Valdese Draughn 0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-16): The top-seeded Tigers (22-2) beat Draughn (8-15) for the third time this season.
North Lincoln 3, Black Mountain Owen 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-22
R-S Central 3, Surry Central 0 925-13, 25-12, 25-22)
South Rowan 3, Lake Norman Charter 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-20): Janiya Downs had 16 kills and Kira Rymer added 17 kills as South Rowan improved to 22-5. Lake Norman Charter finished 13-9.
West Iredell 3, Franklin 1 (25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25)
West Stanly 3, East Burke 0 (25-18, 25-20, 26-24): West Stanly is now 20-6, while East Burke closed at 15-9.
West Wilkes 3, Belmont South Point 0 (25-3, 25-16, 25-22): South Point finished 17-8.
CLASS 1A
Alleghany 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0 (25-3, 25-3, 25-12): The Gryphons were swept by second seed Alleghany, finishing a 10-13 season.
Community School of Davidson 3, Monroe Union Academy 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-15): The Spartans, now 21-6, will face powerful Greensboro Cornerstone Charter (23-2) in the second round.
Hayesville 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22): The Pride made it close but finished the season 11-12.
Lincoln Charter 3, East Wilkes 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-8)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Stokes 1 (25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22): Gray Stone Day improved to 13-7 with a mild upset. It will travel to Polk County in the second round.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-14)
North Stanly 3, Rosman 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-14): The Comets improved to 17-3 and will face Elkin in the second round.
North Stokes 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22): The Rams finished the season 18-8.
Robbinsville at West Montgomery: This match was postponed to Wednesday, because the Robbinsville team was involved in a minor traffic collision on route to West Montgomery. There were no injuries reported.
South Stanly 3, Mount Airy 1 (25-18, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24)
