Harding’s Quavaris Crouch, Sun Valley’s Sam Howell to get national honors Thursday

Two Charlotte Observer-area high school football stars will receive their Army All-American Bowl jerseys Thursday.
At 8:15 a.m., Indian Trail Sun Valley QB Sam Howell will receive his in the school’s gym. Howell has committed to Florida State.
Harding High’s Quavaris Crouch, a running back/linebacker, is undecided for college. He will receive his jersey in a 9:30 a.m. ceremony in the school’s auditorium.
Both players are among 100 nationally selected to play in the game Jan. 5 in San Antonio. It will be nationally televised on NBC. Nearly 400 NFL draft picks, 52 Super Bowl champions and 135 Pro Bowlers have played in the U.S. Army game.
This season, Howell has led Sun Valley to a 7-2 record. He has thrown for 2,308 yards and 28 touchdowns. 247Sports ranks Howell as the No. 2 overall recruit in North Carolina and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback recruit nationally.
Crouch has only played one game this season, due to an ankle injury. Crouch is the No. 2 recruit nationally as an athlete and the top recruit in North Carolina by 247 Sports.
Last season, Crouch ran for 3,246 yards and 33 yards and had 51 tackles and 14 sacks.
Crouch was at South Carolina for the Texas A&M game Oct. 13. He told the Columbia State that the visit was more about seeing former Harding teammate Jovaughn Gwyn, who is a freshman at South Carolina.
Crouch told the Columbia State that the Gamecocks are still recruiting him hard. And he said he plans to play linebacker in college.
“For me, I think it’s a business decision I’m making, more longevity,” Crouch said. “I think it sets me up for the goal I’m having. I’m not saying I won’t ever run the ball again, I’m just saying I think I want to play linebacker. I do want to hop on the other side sometime. Some colleges tell me I can do both, have a package at running back. But it may be the other way around. You won’t never know until you get to school and find out I’m not as good as I thought I was going to be at this. I know I’m a good running back. I feel like at that position (linebacker) I’m kind of flexible because I’m big enough to play inside but I’m fast enough to get around the edge. It’s just kind of what their scheme is and how they want to handle it and then you go from there.”
Crouch said he planned official visits to Michigan Nov. 3, Clemson Nov. 17 and Alabama Dec. 7. He’s also planning visits to Southern Cal and Florida State. He also told the State that he’s got leaders.
“I would say Michigan is No. 1, but the weather is crazy,” Crouch said. “I feel like Michigan and Clemson are tied for No. 1.”
