Langston Wertz Jr.
Bret McCormick
Delano Little
Ashley Stroehlein
Nate Wimberly
The Charlotte Observer
(Rock Hill) Herald
WBTV
WBTV
WBTV
This Season
51-17
53-15
43-25
54-14
50-18
Last week
6-1
5-2
5-2
7-0
5-2
Mallard Creek at North Meck
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Christian
Freedom at Watauga
Freedom
Watauga
Watauga
Watauga
Watauga
Shelby at E. Rutherford
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
Shelby
South Pointe at York
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
Rock Hill vs. Northwestern
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Northwestern
High School Sports
Pick 7: Local media members’ picks for this week’s high school football games
October 24, 2018 09:32 PM
