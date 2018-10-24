High School Sports

Pick 7: Local media members’ picks for this week’s high school football games

October 24, 2018 09:32 PM

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

Nate Wimberly

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

51-17

53-15

43-25

54-14

50-18

Last week

6-1

5-2

5-2

7-0

5-2

Mallard Creek at North Meck

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Christian

Freedom at Watauga

Freedom

Watauga

Watauga

Watauga

Watauga

Shelby at E. Rutherford

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

Shelby

South Pointe at York

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

Rock Hill vs. Northwestern

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Rock Hill

Northwestern

