When, where area prep football teams will play on Friday

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
FRIDAY
I-Meck 4A
Hough (8-0, 4-0) at West Charlotte (5-3, 2-2), 7
Mallard Creek (7-0, 4-0) at North Mecklenburg (5-3, 1-3), 7
Mooresville (6-2, 2-2) at Hopewell (0-8, 0-4), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell (3-6, 3-1) at Olympic (2-7, 1-3), 7
Berry Academy (0-8, 0-3) at Providence (3-5, 2-1), 7
South Mecklenburg (2-6, 1-2) at West Mecklenburg (6-1, 3-0), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (6-2, 4-0) at Garinger (2-7, 1-4), 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-4, 2-2) at East Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4), 7
Myers Park (7-1, 3-1) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 4-1)
Rocky River (3-5, 1-3) at Independence (5-3, 2-2), 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory (5-4, 3-2) at Alexander Central (7-2, 3-2)
Morganton Freedom (8-1, 5-0) at Boone Watauga (9-0, 5-0)
Big South 4A (private schools)
Providence Day (5-4, 2-0) at Charlotte Christian (8-0, 2-0), 7
North Piedmont 3A
North Iredell (2-7, 0-3) at South Iredell (4-5, 2-1)
Statesville (6-3, 2-1) at East Rowan (5-4, 2-1)
South Piedmont 3A
Concord Cox Mill (7-2, 3-0) at Central Cabarrus (8-1, 2-1)
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley (7-2, 3-2) at Marvin Ridge (6-3, 3-2)
Piedmont 6
Southlake Christian (5-4, 1-1) at Concord First Assembly (1-6, 0-2)
Western 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (4-5, 1-2) at Northside Christian (5-3, 2-1), 6
Central Carolina 2A
North Davidson (8-1, 7-0) at Salisbury (5-3, 5-1)
South Rowan (2-7, 2-5) at Central Davidson (1-8, 0-7)
West Davidson (1-8, 0-7) at Lexington (5-4, 4-3)
Rocky River 2A
Anson County (4-4, 1-1) at West Stanly (5-3, 2-0)
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln (4-5, 2-3) at West Lincoln (7-2, 3-2)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Wilkes Central (5-4, 3-2) at Boonville Starmount (4-5, 4-1)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County (7-2, 2-1) at Avery County (1-8, 1-2)
Black Mountain Owen (3-5, 2-1) at Marshall Madison County (1-8, 0-3)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville (5-4, 2-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-5, 1-4)
Community School of Davidson (5-4, 3-2) at Bessemer City (5-4, 4-1)
Gastonia Highland Tech (3-5, 0-5) at Monroe Union Academy (3-6, 1-4)
Yadkin Valley 1A
South Davidson (1-8, 0-5) at Chatham Central (0-9, 0-5)
South Carolina
S.C. Region 3 4A
Richland Northeast (1-7, 0-4) at Blythewood Westwood (4-4, 0-4)
Rock Hill South Pointe (8-1, 4-0) at York (5-4, 4-0)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-7, 1-2) at Indian Land (4-5, 2-1)
S.C. nonconference
Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-5) at Chapin (4-4)
