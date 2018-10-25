High School Sports

When, where area prep football teams will play on Friday

October 25, 2018 02:48 PM

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hough (8-0, 4-0) at West Charlotte (5-3, 2-2), 7

Mallard Creek (7-0, 4-0) at North Mecklenburg (5-3, 1-3), 7

Mooresville (6-2, 2-2) at Hopewell (0-8, 0-4), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (3-6, 3-1) at Olympic (2-7, 1-3), 7

Berry Academy (0-8, 0-3) at Providence (3-5, 2-1), 7

South Mecklenburg (2-6, 1-2) at West Mecklenburg (6-1, 3-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (6-2, 4-0) at Garinger (2-7, 1-4), 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-4, 2-2) at East Mecklenburg (1-7, 0-4), 7

Myers Park (7-1, 3-1) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 4-1)

Rocky River (3-5, 1-3) at Independence (5-3, 2-2), 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory (5-4, 3-2) at Alexander Central (7-2, 3-2)

Morganton Freedom (8-1, 5-0) at Boone Watauga (9-0, 5-0)

Big South 4A (private schools)

Providence Day (5-4, 2-0) at Charlotte Christian (8-0, 2-0), 7

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell (2-7, 0-3) at South Iredell (4-5, 2-1)

Statesville (6-3, 2-1) at East Rowan (5-4, 2-1)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord Cox Mill (7-2, 3-0) at Central Cabarrus (8-1, 2-1)

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley (7-2, 3-2) at Marvin Ridge (6-3, 3-2)

Piedmont 6

Southlake Christian (5-4, 1-1) at Concord First Assembly (1-6, 0-2)

Western 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (4-5, 1-2) at Northside Christian (5-3, 2-1), 6

Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson (8-1, 7-0) at Salisbury (5-3, 5-1)

South Rowan (2-7, 2-5) at Central Davidson (1-8, 0-7)

West Davidson (1-8, 0-7) at Lexington (5-4, 4-3)

Rocky River 2A

Anson County (4-4, 1-1) at West Stanly (5-3, 2-0)

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln (4-5, 2-3) at West Lincoln (7-2, 3-2)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Wilkes Central (5-4, 3-2) at Boonville Starmount (4-5, 4-1)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County (7-2, 2-1) at Avery County (1-8, 1-2)

Black Mountain Owen (3-5, 2-1) at Marshall Madison County (1-8, 0-3)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville (5-4, 2-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-5, 1-4)

Community School of Davidson (5-4, 3-2) at Bessemer City (5-4, 4-1)

Gastonia Highland Tech (3-5, 0-5) at Monroe Union Academy (3-6, 1-4)

Yadkin Valley 1A

South Davidson (1-8, 0-5) at Chatham Central (0-9, 0-5)

South Carolina

S.C. Region 3 4A

Richland Northeast (1-7, 0-4) at Blythewood Westwood (4-4, 0-4)

Rock Hill South Pointe (8-1, 4-0) at York (5-4, 4-0)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-7, 1-2) at Indian Land (4-5, 2-1)

S.C. nonconference

Fort Mill Nation Ford (4-5) at Chapin (4-4)

  Comments  