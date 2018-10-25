Prep football gameday: Here are 5 key matchups on Friday to watch

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings are noted)
No. 1 Mallard Creek (7-0, 4-0 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (5-3, 1-3), 7 p.m.: OK, the records make this look like a mismatch. But the Vikings, led by QB Aaron Scott, have scored on everyone. The big question is if their two-way players wear down against the powerful Mallard Creek defense.
No. 8 Myers Park (7-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 4-1), 7:30 p.m.: This battle to stay in the title race (the teams trail 4-0 Butler) could be a score-a-thon. Pirates QB Grayson McCall has passed for more than 900 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards. Myers Park QB Drake Maye is averaging more than 250 passing yards a game.
Providence Day (5-4, 2-0 Big South) at No. 3 Charlotte Christian (8-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.: The Chargers, with plenty of college-level talent, face powerhouse Charlotte Christian, with the conference title at stake. The host Knights have allowed only 14 points this season. This is expected to be a preview of the 4A private school state title game.
Morganton Freedom (8-1, 5-0 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Boone Watauga (9-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.: Freedom, unbeaten since a season-opening loss at Shelby, is averaging 47 points a game. Watauga is averaging 45. Anyone expecting a little offense here?
No. 9 Rock Hill South Pointe (8-1, 4-0 S.C. Region 3 4A) at York (5-3, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.: The reigning state champion Stallions have looked mortal at times this season, and their defense faces York QB Tanner McKinney, who has several excellent receivers. The region title will be decided here.
Steve Lyttle
